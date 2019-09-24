090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE T.S. No. 19-0339-11 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED
NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP L?U : KM THEO ?Y L B?N TRNH BY TM L??C V? THNG TIN TRONG TI LI?U NY PLEASE NOTE THAT PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE 2923.3(d)(1) THE ABOVE STATEMENT IS REQUIRED TO APPEAR ON THIS DOCUMENT BUT PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE 2923.3(a) THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION IS NOT REQUIRED TO BE RECORDED OR PUBLISHED AND THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION NEED ONLY BE MAILED TO THE MORTGAGOR OR TRUSTOR YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 6/12/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier's check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: ROSA LEAL, A MARRIED WOMAN, AS HER SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY Duly Appointed Trustee: The Wolf Firm, A Law Corporation Recorded 6/29/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-030972 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Imperial County, California, Street Address or other common designation of real property: 201 EAST BRIGHTON AVENUE EL CENTRO, CA 92243 A.P.N.: 053-224-001-000 A Modification Agreement which recorded on 10/31/2017 as Instrument No. 2017024011, of Date of Sale: 10/18/2019 at 2:00 PM Place of Sale: Imperial County Courthouse, 939 W. Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243, Main Entrance Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $167,810.36, estimated The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com, using the file number assigned to this case 19-0339-11. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 9/6/2019 The Wolf Firm, A Law Corporation 2955 Main Street, 2nd Floor Irvine, California 92614 Foreclosure Department (949) 720-9200 Sale Information Only: (800) 280-2832 www.auction.com Sindy Clements, Foreclosure Officer PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT THE WOLF FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION YOU PROVIDE MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. NPP0360587 To: IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS 09/17/2019, 09/24/2019, 10/01/2019 L157 S17,24,O1
CALEXICO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE OF CONSIDERATION OF ADOPTION OF SFNA AND ALTERNATE SCHOOL FACILITY FEES PURSUANT TO GOVERNMENT CODE SECTIONS 65995.5-65595.7
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Trustees of the Calexico Unified School District ("District"), at its board meeting to be held on October 24, 2019, will hold a public hearing to consider the adoption of the proposed School Facilities Needs Analysis ("SFNA") for the District, and the establishment of Level 2 School Facility fees of $7.41 and, when applicable, Level 3 School Facility fees of $14.82 (collectively, "Alternative Fees") per square Foot of assessable space for residential construction pursuant to Government Code sections 65995.5-65995.7. The adoption of the SFNA and the establishment of the Alternative Fees are necessary to fund the construction of school facilities necessary to accommodate the growth from new development and maintain current levels of educational services in the District. The meeting of the District's Board of Trustees will begin at 5;00 p.m. on Thursday; October 24, 2019, at District Administrative Board Room located at 901 Andrade Avenue in Calexico. The SFNA and any related documents regarding the proposed adoption of the Alternative Fees are available for public review during normal business hours at the District's Administrative Office, located at 901 Andrade Avenue in Calexico. Members of the public are invited to comment in writing on or before October 24, 2019, or appear in person to the public hearing. Any person challenging the adoption of the SFNA or the establishment of the Alternative Fees in a court of competent jurisdiction after the conclusion of the public hearing may be limited to only require additional information, please contact Cesar Vega, Assistant Superintendent - Business Services, at cvega@cusdk12.org L168 S24
