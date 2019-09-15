090 Legal Ads|
IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT YOUR SPECTRUM CHANNEL LINEUP
Communities Served: Base of Naval Air Facility El Centro; Cities of Brawley, Calexico, El Centro, Holtville, Imperial, Westmorland and County of Imperial, TX Effective on or after October 15, 2019, the following channels will no longer be available on Digi Tier 2/Spectrum TV Gold & Sports Pass: FCS Atlantic on channel 372; FCS Central on channel 373; FCS Pacific on channel 374; ESPN Classic on channel 303. For a complete channel lineup, visit Spectrum.com/Channels. To view this notice online, visit Spectrum.net/ProgrammingNotices. L130 S15
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE AND INVITATION TO BIDDERS THE CITY OF IMPERIAL STATE OF CALIFORNIA Filter Media Replacement Project BID 2019-09
NNOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sealed bids for the above project shall be received in the offices of the City Clerk at the City of Imperial at 420 So. Imperial Ave, Imperial, CA 92251, until 02:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time, on OCTOBER 08, 2019. Bids will be publicly opened on OCTOBER 08, 2019 at 02:05 p.m. Pacific Standard Time, or as soon thereafter as possible, at the City of Imperial located at 420 So. Imperial Ave., Imperial, CA 92251. The Contract for the work advertised shall be awarded to lowest responsible bidder. City reserves the right to reject all bids. PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Contractor shall furnish all labor, material, equipment and services and perform and complete all work required for the FILTER MEDIA REPLACEMENT PROJECT as per the project Specifications. Bid packages are available on the City's website, www.cityofimperial.org. CONTRACTOR'S LICENSE: Contractor must have a California State Contractor's Class "A" license and all electrical work shall be performed by a C-10 State Contractor. A City of Imperial business license is required prior to start of project. A bid submitted by any contractor not properly licensed shall be considered non-responsive and will be rejected. No contractor or subcontractor may be listed on a bid proposal for a public works project (submitted on or after March 1, 2015) unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5 [with limited exceptions from this requirement for bid purposes only under Labor Code section 1771.1 (a)]. No contractor or subcontractor may be awarded a contract for public work on a public works projects (awarded on or after April 1, 2015) unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations pursuant to Labor Code 1725.5. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the Department of Industrial Relations. Any bid submitted by a contractor or subcontractor not properly licensed and any not registered with the Department of Industrial Relations shall be considered non-responsive and will be rejected. Notice to Bidders NB-1 APPRENTICES: Section 1777.5 requires the Contractor or Subcontractor employing tradesmen in any apprenticeable occupation to apply to the Joint Apprenticeship Committee nearest the site of the public works project and which administers the apprenticeship program in that trade for a certificate of approval. The certificate will also fix the ratio of apprentices to journeymen to be used in the performance of the contract. The Contractor is required to make contributions to funds established for the administration of apprenticeship programs if he employs registered apprentices or journeymen in any apprenticeable trade and if other Contractors on the public works site are making such contributions. Information relative to apprenticeship standards, contributions, wage schedules and other requirements may be obtained from the State Director of Industrial Relations or from the Division of Apprenticeship Standards. PREVAILING WAGE RATES: Not less than the general prevailing rate of per diem wages for work of a similar character in the locality in which this contract is to be performed, and not less than the general prevailing rate of per diem wages for holiday and overtime work fixed as provided in Chapter 1 (commencing with Section 1720) Part 7, Division 2 of the Labor Code, shall be paid to all workers employed on this public work. Statutory provisions for penalties for failure to pay prevailing wages will be enforced. A copy of the applicable rate of per diem wages is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 420 South Imperial Avenue, Imperial, California. PAYMENT BOND: If the successful bid is in excess of $25,000, the successful bidder shall be required to post a payment bond in the amount of the bid in accordance with California Civil Code Section 3247. RETENTION: The City shall retain five (5%) percent of the Contract price. The retention shall be released (with the exception of one hundred fifty percent of any disputed amount) within sixty days after the date of completion of the work. The Contractor may substitute securities in place of the retained funds withheld by the City. Alternatively, an escrow agreement, in the form prescribed under Ca. Pub. Cont. Code 22300, may be used by Contractor. RESOLUTION OF CLAIMS: Claims shall be managed as set forth in Public Contracts Code Section 20104 and 9204. Where there is conflict, the provisions of 9204 shall control. In general terms, Notice to Bidders NB-2 Said process contemplates a meet and confer procedure and non-binding mediation as a precursor to litigation. City will notify Contractor of any third party claims in accordance with Public Contracts Code 9201(b). City is entitled to recover its costs incurred in providing such notification (Public Contract Code 9201(c)). MISCELLANEOUS: All inquiries regarding this project should be directed to: City of Imperial Jackie Loper - Public Services Director 420 South Imperial Avenue Imperial, California 92251 760-427-4238 jloper@cityofimperial.org THE CITY OF IMPERIAL _______________________________ By: Stefan T. Chatwin, City Manager L158 S15,22
090 Legal Ads|
CITY OF EL CENTRO OPPORTUNITY TO SERVE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Clerk, on behalf of and as authorized by the City Council of the City of El Centro, will receive applications for the
PLANNING COMMISSION Two (2) scheduled vacancies with new terms expiring on October 3, 2023 and;
Applications may be obtained from the City Clerk's Office, City Hall, 1275 Main Street or may be printed off the City of El Centro's web site at www.cityofelcentro.org and should be returned by September 30, 2019 to be considered. All applications received after this date will be considered for any further vacancies. Applications are kept on file for two years. Appointees will serve with no compensation, will be required to file a Form 700 Statement of Economic Interest within thirty (30) days after assuming office and complete an AB 1234 Ethics Training Course for Local Officials. Appointments to the Planning Commission shall not be made by the City Council for at least ten (10) working days after publication in the local news paper and posting of this notice in the office of the City Clerk. If further information is desired, please contact the City Clerk's Office at (760) 337-4515. L. Diane Caldwell, CMC City Clerk L161 S15
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.