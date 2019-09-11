090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000543 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
IMPERIAL ARCHITECTURE 1068 S 9th St El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1068 S 9th St El Centro, CA 92243 3) Full Name of Registrant: Virgilio Anguiano Estrella Residence Address: 1068 S 9th St El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
___X__
7) Publish Before:
09/04/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Virgilio Anguiano Estrella declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Virgilo Anguiano Estrella
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 08/05/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 08/04/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L151 S4,11,18,25
