NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT, the Imperial Irrigation District, County of Imperial, State of California, declares that the following monetary sums have been held and have remained unclaimed for at least three years. In accordance with Government Code Sections 50050-50056, the monetary sums listed below will become the property of the Imperial Irrigation District on the eighth (8) of November, 2019, a date not less than forty-five (45) days nor more than sixty (60) days after first publication on this Notice. Any party of interest may, prior to the date designated herein above, file a claim with the Imperial Irrigation District which includes the claimants name, address, amount of claim, the grounds on which the claim is founded and supporting documentation. Supporting documentation to confirm identity consist of copies of drivers license, social security card or taxpayer identification number and business entity records. The Treasurer may accept or reject the claim. If rejected by the Treasurer, the party submitting the claim may, within 30 days of receiving notice of rejection, file and serve on the Imperial Irrigation District Treasurer a verified complaint seeking to recover all, or a designated part, of the unclaimed funds. Claim forms are available at Imperial Irrigation District, 333 Barioni Blvd, Imperial, CA 92251or at www.iid.com. Power Accounts NAME AMOUNT ACTION ALL STAR CHEER INC 332.72 ADELA AYON 89.56 ADELPHIA 87.75 ADRIEN DROUAULT 91.85 ALEX XIAO 82.82 ALFREDO ALVIDREZ 48.56 ALICIA HUGUES NAVARRO 107.14 ALISON ROSE WILLETTE 35.94 ANDORRA APARTMENTS 25.00 ANDREW & JINGLIAN WAN KENT 42.85 ANDREW E BRICKMAN 25.00 ANGEL A TORRES CHAVEZ 255.96 ANGELICA MARIA PEREZ MORA 23.13 ANNA L MOREHOUSE 17.28 ANNETTE CASTANEDA 316.47 ANNITA CHARVONEAU 67.07 ANTHONY WARGO 78.92 ANTONIO CONTRERAS 98.85 APOLINAR SALAZAR 25.19 ARABIA HOMES LLC 131.59 ARDATH KAY MEARS 66.09 ARIANNA RAMOS HERNANDEZ 57.23 ART DECO FLOORING INTERIOR 25.00 ARTHUR E GOLDFARB 233.41 ARTHUR ZAMORA 112.72 BARBARA BENSON 112.91 BARBARA E DOHN 218.32 BARBARA MENOR 109.61 BARRY SCOTT 252.82 BARRYMAN,PAUL 96 BEATRICE MERAS 72.96 BERMUDA DUNES LLC 72.24 BESSIE MAE REED 64.44 BETTE L RASMUSSEN 24.89 BETTY ELGIN 65.99 BETTY JEAN PEATROSS 57.17 BEVERLY JOHNSON 43.26 BLUE COLLAR STAFFING INC 528.68 BONNIE SLOVICK 148.05 BRENDA MALDONADO 57.59 BRETT ALLEN RABE 36.84 BRIAN KINGSFIELD 20.48 BRIAN SMITH 129.00 BRIJIDO YNIGUEZ MONTOYA 29.14 C H BUILDERS-LUCKEY RANCH 124 CACHE SALES, LLC 1,493.39 CALEXICO CROSSINGS LLC 142.43 CALEXICO HACIENDA PLAZA 206.83 CALIFORNIA INTELLIGENT COMMUNITIES 25 CANDACE R OLDS 239.05 CARDYE BYRON NELSON 128.24 CARL ESCHELBACH 51.97 CAROLE EINBINDER 56.24 CARUZ VENTURES CA CORP 762.60 CASA GRANDE APARTMENTS 3,165.07 CASH FOR GOLD 204.42 CECILIA BYRD 58.53 CECILIA MARIN 39.34 CENTENARIO CONSTRUCTION INC 35.52 CESAR AGUILAR 580.00 CESAR GUTIERREZ 124.61 CHRISTIAN NEUMANN 160.91 CLAUDIA LOMELI 62.95 CLEAR PACIFIC LLC 32.49 CLINT LISK 50.00 COAST 2 COAST 30.38 CODORNIZ MAINTENANCE ASSOCIATI 2,170.28 CONSUELO GARCIA 72.13 CONTINENTAL RESIDENTIAL, INC 42.09 CRESENCIO ZENDEJAS 22.98 CRISTINA OBESO 27.54 CV AUTOWORKS 360.30 CYNTHIA GADOL 25.00 CYNTHIA VERHEUL 32.33 CYPRESS PACKAGING & SUPPLY COR 134.17 DARLEEN LEYERLY 25.00 DAVID & MEREDITH STEWART 84.55 DAVID FLOREZ 225.00 DAVID FOTHERINGHAM 25.93 DEAN MARK GRAZELLE 54.74 DEBBIE METZ 161.24 DENISE MARIE LAFARGUE 146.49 DEPT OF HEALTH SERVICES 77.60 DEREK DAVIS 169.11 DESERT COURTYARD RECEIVERSHIP 64.46 DESERT OASIS THERAPY CENTER 31.07 DESERT RESORTS AVIATION LLC 87.84 DIANE BIXLER 25.00 DIANE PASQUAL 40.01 DIANE RADDATZ 23.13 DICKEY'S BARBECUE PIT 465.31 DOLORES RIVAS FLORES 21.76 DONA L BLESSING 77.53 DOUG C GUILLOTT 164.00 DUAL HOLT 118.76 DUANE HOLLY 42.65 DURAN'S FARMING 25 EASTON BUILDER CORP 181.55 EDITH HENDRICKSON 398.21 EDITH M GUTMANN 44.92 EDUARDO LOERA 60.00 EDWIN FINKELSTIEN 42.81 EFREN MENDOZA 41.23 EL TIGRE INVESTMENT LLC 37.89 ELAYNE BARTEN 459.89 ELENOR MONTENEGRO 34.48 ELISEO CAMARGO GUERRERO 131.45 ELIZABETH PHELPS 54.48 ERIN MARIE GROMME 134.50 ERMA MARIE BRIGGS 926.32 ERNESTINA CAMPA 127.05 ERROL GADOL 33.38 ESPERANZA YOUTH-FAMILY CENTER 111.15 ESTHER A SANCHEZ 76.93 EW BRIGHAM 79.10 FLORA LOPEZ 43.38 FRANCES MC GOWAN 165.93 FRANK CERAVOLO 42.56 FRANK CLAPINSKI 154.51 FRANK DIANO 88.13 FRANK J GRECO 25.00 FRIESTAD FELIX REAL ESTATE 112.88 GEORGE A LEE 53.86 GEORGE WILBUR 53.98 GERI M BADAVINAC 199.63 GHA ENTERPRISES INC 71.50 GILBERTO S COTA 242.03 GINA R RATTLIFF 36.22 GLENN HELMUTH THOMAS JOHNSON 140.33 GLOBAL PHYSICAL THERAPY 414.98 GONZALES CONSTRUCTION INC 84.08 GREGORY SHERMAN 75.00 GRISELDA LOPEZ BARRIENTOS 64.08 GRUPO CONFORT LLC 1,056.37 GUADALUPE GARDUNO 61.19 GUERRA,FREDERICK JOHN 200 H D SUPPLY PLUMBING 1,076.09 HAN.SAM CORP 759.01 HANHO SHIN 98.75 HAO CHEN HAN 195.58 HAYDEN HOLLAMAN 25.00 HELEN FITZHENRY 40.46 HIGH QUALITY AUTO CARE 134.91 HWANG BONG HA 142.03 I V LIVESTOCK 194.52 IMELDA RAMIREZ 397.28 IRENE TAFOYA 94.39 IRMA DOLORES LOSEY 26.95 ISAAC DURAN RODRIGUEZ 223.63 ISABEL POLLARD 43.04 ISIDRO Z LOPEZ 204.23 IVAN JO 17.36 JACOB OCAMPO ESTRADA 250.43 JAMES O'BRIEN 69.04 JAMES STENSON 107.36 JANET TEMPLE 26.22 JARRETT ROSE 71.64 JARYD MICHEAL STEELE 25.00 JAY ALAN MASON 256.55 JEFF POLE 37.21 JENNIFER BRADY 88.81 JESUS SANCHEZ 103.37 JESUS SANCHEZ 155.26 JOAN M CLARK 315.54 JOHANNE LEFEBVRE 39.50 JOHN C SOILEAL 167.85 JOHN D BRYANT 296.27 JOHN E HAWORTH TRUST 349.54 JOHN PERKINS 40.77 JOHN WERNER 243.31 JOSE CASTANEDA 45.88 JOSE ELIAS VILLAREAL 25.86 JOSEPH COOK 103.78 JOSEPH RODRIGUEZ 119.68 JOSEPHINA SABALA 75.00 JOSIE C BAYONA 48.54 JOY WHITE 100.00 JUAN ALBERTO RODRIGUEZ 25.00 JUANITA WESTGAARD 76.53 JULIE ANN TROUT KIRKLAND 111.35 JULIO GALINDO 73.48 JUNE C OLIVERAS 23.51 JUNE DARLENE VAUGHT 18.62 K & W FARMS INC 2,249.08 KAREN AND TERENCE BOYLE 131.44 KAREN SCUDDER 61.96 KAREN VIZER 35.31 KATALENA ARRIAGA 105.72 KATHY KELLY 34.97 KB HOME COASTAL INC 225.62 KEILA ORTEGA 58.08 KEITH FERENCE 195.93 KEITH REESE GENERAL CONSTRUCTION 69.34 KEN ALLENSWORTH 26.69 KENNETH E WAGONER 65.00 KITTY'S PROPERTY MANAGEMENT 91.66 KUPER DEVELOPMENT 41.26 LA QUINTA BUILDERS LLC 361.14 LA QUINTA REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY 200 LA QUINTA RENTAL HOMES 35.55 LARRY HELLMAN 104.06 LARRY WINSTON CLIFTON 35.17 LARS RAVEN 91.40 LAS BRISAS APTS 200.00 LAS FLORES VILLAS, LLC 459.73 LAURA RODRIGUEZ 60.00 LAWRENCE KASPER 24.60 LAZARO CRUZ, ALEXIS 166.05 LEETA SLAMA 100.00 LEILANI M BURGER 518.85 LEN & LISA ROCHA 167.85 LENNAR HOMES CENTER POINT CASI 3,076.19 LENNAR HOMES TERRA LAGO 317.97 LEON SHAH 58.00 LEOTA M WILLIAMS 816.90 LH ENGINEERING CO INC 25.35 LILLIAN B SMITH 43.00 LINAN,MONICA MACIAS 100 LINDA CORNEJO 91.86 LINDA MARIE ROOSEVELT 92.54 LINDERS FURNITURE 35.98 LISA GLATCH 115.91 LON THOMPSON 25.45 LUIS A ZAVALA 93.96 LUPE JONES 118.24 MADELEINE LYN WALMESLEY 15.43 MAIRA ALEJANDRA REYES TOSCANO 15.13 MANION CONSTRUCTION INC 36.83 MARCO ANTONIO BOSQUET 270.35 MARCO ANTONIO GUDINO 128.71 MARDEN SUSCO LLC 293.24 MARGARITA PADILLA 59.72 MARGARITO MIRANDA 46.65 MARIA ACOSTA 110.93 MARIA ALCANTAR 15.96 MARIA CARO 39.44 MARIA DE LA LUZ LOPEZ 46.54 MARIA GONZALEZ DIAZ 40.50 MARIA HERNANDEZ 18.43 MARIA ISABEL MEZA JIMENEZ 178.66 MARICELA MARTINEZ 21.84 MARILYN GERSTEIN 95.05 MARIO GUILLERMO ESCOBAR PEREZ 31.00 MARIO MUNIZ 35.25 MARK BOVENZI 49.84 MARK STRANGE 25.00 MARLENE GOMEZ 78.32 MARTA GREENBERG 76.52 MARTHA M FUENTES 159.67 MARTHA PARADA 24.64 MARTHA RUBY 100.58 MARTHA SANCHEZ FLORES 25.00 MARTIN RAMON COBOS 56.98 MARY GARCIA VILLEGAS 16.04 MARY HAMPTON 112.27 MARY SCOTT 60.07 MATTHEW LANNING 166.01 MAXINE A SMITH 75.67 MEADOW WOOD CAPITAL LLC 18.28 MELVIE CHINSKEY 153.66 MERIDIAN BERNARDINO BASE LLC 75.00 MICHAEL HANSON 117.95 MICHAEL WAYNE WHITE 39.65 MICHAELSON,CHRIS 191.85 MICHAUD,LUCY 100 MICHELLE AMATO 313.31 MIGUEL ANGEL CISNEROS 57.48 MIGUEL LOPEZ 48.85 MIKE E BURNS 272.93 MILLER,DAVID 78.89 MONICA CARRANZA 15.13 MONICA HENRY 185.25 MONIQUE YVETTE ASHBY 16.94 MOUNTAIN VIEW VILLAGE 100 MYRA JEANETT GARCIA 175.18 NANCY R BECKERMAN 70.80 NATALIA E HERNANDEZ 55.61 NATASHA STEWARD 37.39 NATIONAL COMMUNITY 129.66 NICOLE CRAIL 26.95 NORMA ELIA SHERLEY 71.38 O SUSHI 3,158.03 OLIPHANT MATZNER 99.13 OLIVIA FRITSCH 122.12 OLIVIA LAZARO GALVEZ 110.82 PARCO ENTERPRISES INC 113.89 PASCUAL MORENO 167.65 PAUL D HADDEN 132.80 PAUL HEIDENREICH 377.50 PEDRO PEREZ 124.91 PENNY RICH 81.83 PEREA,TONY 654.7 PETER MRDJEN 49.52 PKE ENTERPRISES LLC 100.00 PRECEPT BUILDERS INC 85.04 PRO NAILS & SPA 586.88 PUBLIC SAFETY TRAINING ASSOCIA 52.95 PULTE HOMES SUN CITY SHADOW HI 50.94 PUPPY PALACE 698.15 QUALCOMM GLOBAL SERVICES INC 600 QUINTERO BEAUTY SALON 500 R P WAGES INC 136.24 RACHELLE M POMEL 406.47 RAFAEL A LUERA 121.43 RAMIN YOUNESSI 26.33 RAMIREZ,JESUS MANUEL 23.56 RAMIREZ,JUAN M 175 RAMON C OLGUIN 354.03 RAQUEL FUENTES 133.00 RAUL S CASTRO 25.00 RAYMOND B & BETTY GOOD 44.22 RAYMOND DENIS CLAVERIE, ET UX 159.62 RENEE GONZALEZ 35.52 RICHARD MERRILL 34.09 RICHARD OLLINGER 163.36 RICLYN CONSTRUCTION 341.54 RILEY LEBRUN 77.97 ROBERT HALL 17.40 ROBERT J CRANDELL 15.95 ROBERT M YOUNG 150.00 ROBERTO AGUILERA 183.69 ROBERTO GUERRERO PUIG 165.00 RODRIGO AGUIRRE 29.42 RODRIGUEZ,MARIA 100 ROMEO LUSUNG 16.44 ROMO INTERNATIONAL INC 191.83 RONNIE ALDERETE 489.47 ROSA BORBOA 189.54 ROSA MARIA MENDEZ CEBALLOS 31.26 ROSALIA RAMIREZ 21.95 ROSARIO SILVA 100.00 ROSE MARY SNIDER 214.53 RSM2 CONTRACTORS INC 249.13 RUBELINDA PEREZ 59.33 RUBEN GONZALEZ GRANO 50.00 RUTH L MILLER 50.34 R-WAY INC 23.67 RYAN CONNELLY 394.75 S H S CONTRACTORS, LP 636.17 SA CALIFORNIA INC 251.29 SABINO ROSALES ACERO 52.78 SANDRA ERICKSON 72.96 SARA M PONCE 61.46 SASHA NOVAKOVIC 72.76 SAUBEL,VANESSA 115.7 SCI PLAZA AT POINT HAPPY FUND 1,177.15 SCOTT DODSON 50.66 SCOTT F SONES 20.55 SCOTT WILD 23.13 SEFERINO ESTRADA 308.37 SELECT REALTY SERVICES 83.76 SHADDY IBRAHIM 183.32 SHANNON STEINER 194.98 SHEPERD ADS 53.21 SHORERIDGE ESTATES LLC 37.43 SHUNXI JIANG 28.48 SIEMENS FAMILY LIMITED PARTNER 38.91 SIMAC CONSTRUCTION INC 75.00 SKINNER FAMILY 1995 TR 200.00 SOCAL PACIFIC CONSTRUCTION COR 192.95 SONIA NEWMAN 100.00 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON 204.74 SPANISH WALK COMMUNITY ASSOCIA 87.56 SRHI, LLC 75.00 STANLEY POMERANTZ 40.26 STATE OF CA DEPT OF FISH & GAM 24.68 STERLING E WAINSCOTT 28.88 STEVE AND SUSAN SEPERSKY 90.00 STEVEN NIELSEN 28.89 SUN JUNG 54.00 SUNNY RICHLEY 30.25 SUNROSE PROPERTIES INC 41.07 SUYING & DAVID CORONADO 75.39 SYLVIA VILLASANA 137.38 TABP 89.65 TADAO MATSUOKA 32.26 TCA INVESTMENTS LLC 592.64 TERESA BARBOSA 104.39 THE BERGE ENTERPRISES LLC 82.85 THE BIG SWIRL LP 35.10 THE ECLIPSE GROUP LLP 100 THEODORE L MAGNESS 20.84 THERESA JACKSON 103.73 THOMAS R & IMOGENE CANNELL 129.47 TOLL BROTHER INC 352.77 TOM SNIDER 27.70 TRI STATE LAND SURVEYOR 19.4 TRINIDA CUEVAS 36.16 TURNER CONSTRUCTION 474.81 VALENCIA,IDA 25 VALLE,GREGORIE 280 VANESSA MARIE TORRES 478.06 VBJ PROPERTIES LLC 19.74 VERONICA COTA 51.36 VICTOR FONTANEZ JR 164.00 VICTORIO PEREZ PEREZ 40.00 VILLA GARDEN APTS 59.03 VILLAGE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT 22.25 VIRGINA ROBERTSON 200.00 WACHOVIA MORTGAGE CORP 28.7 WAMU SERVICING LP 111.71 WAYNE S SCHEXNIDER 119.00 WENDY THUMELL 46.75 WENDY WHITMAN 40.00 WENDY WILLIAMS 84.17 WHITMAN,WENDY 40 WILKIN,THOMAS A 28.7 WILLAM JOHNSON 150.00 WILLIAM CONLEY 127.50 WILLIAM JOSEPH SKINNER 55.34 YADIRA NATHALIE BASTIDAS 16.80 YSENIA CRUZ 31.09 Water Accounts Name Amount ACX TRADING 215.00 ARCINIEGA, RANDOLPH 75.00 ARNOLD C ASHURST ET AL 133.00 BIANCHI, KATHERINE L 28.12 BONLEAF 55.40 BOYCE ET AL,ROSARIO R 18.81 C R FEDRICK INC 375.00 CATHERINE PHILLIPS, MARGARET LILES 114.95 CERVANTES SOLIS, GABRIEL 60.00 CHATEAU ENERGY INC 1,701.45 COSSEY, DWAYNE 131.00 CROW,VIRGINIA 165.00 DESSERT TRS ET AL,LIBBY M 304.00 EL MODENO GARDENS INC 102.00 ESTATE OF FERNANDO DAVID HERNANDEZ 50.00 FERGUSON, GREG 60.00 GLEN LANE CONTRACTOR INC 44.26 GOURMET VEG PAQ INC 357.00 H & W DRILLING CO 165.00 HAIR, DANA C & MARTHA L 2,124.20 HAMILTON, CLARENCE O 80.00 HILL VIEW FARMS LLC 241.30 HISEL, CHRISTOPHER 125.00 HOLTZ MANAGEMENT LLC 133.00 HOOSER, ROBIN D 85.00 HUMBLE ET UX,GLENN A 112.00 IMPERIAL VALLEY SOLAR 3 LLC 508.40 JACKSON JR,JOHN D 319.20 JOHN ALVAREZ ET UX 48.00 JOHNSON ET AL,CHARLES 103.10 JUAN CARLOS & AMANDA TREJO ET AL 150.00 KELLOG, ROBERT 45.00 KVAERNER INDUSTRIAL CONSTRUCTORS 351.50 LICKERT, MONICA 90.40 LOVETT TR , JAMES Z 45.00 MALONE ET UX,CHESTER S 79.80 MARGARET URIAS 505.00 MCHONE, JAMES ERNEST 114.00 MERCER RANCH IMPERIAL 2,854.40 MICHAEL V LANCASTER 97.50 MURILLO ET AL,JUAN S 114.73 NEW RIVER CATTLE FEEDERS 110.20 NOBLE,SHARON SUE 304.00 OLSTOWSKI, HENRY 380.00 PROBST ELECTRIC 85.00 QUICK ET UX,LEXIE 78.60 RAMAEKERS, ROBERT 875.50 RIGUNAY ET AL,FRANK 130.00 RIOS, JOSE H 85.00 ROSS INDUSTRIAL PARK LTD 201.90 RUIZ, MARGARITA 420.00 SEELEY CATTLE FEEDERS 17.47 SHIPMAN ET UX,GARY 210.00 SOLIS, LUIS ALFONSO 120.00 STANDRIDGE, RAYMOND O 55.00 SULLY MILLER CONTRACTING CO 70.30 SUNORA ENERGY CA LLC 850.00 TAYLOR TR ET UX,JOHN D 250.00 THOMAS SEYMOUR ET UX 80.00 TORRICELLAS,ROBERT F 125.00 VAN NGUYEN, LOI 150.00 WEBBER,GROVER L 170.00 WHEELER, ROLAND E & DIANNA G 114.00 WHOLE LEAF LLC 119.80 WIEST, BILL 27.00 WORTHINGTON RANCHES 50.96 Accounts Payable Name Amount Daniel P. Huerta 184.70 David L. Barajas 18.47 Kerry D. Van Bebber 18.47 Lorenzo Galindo 18.47 Nels James Nelson 180.70 Unclaimed total credits under unidentified payor $14,518.60 L137 S18,25
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000543 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
IMPERIAL ARCHITECTURE 1068 S 9th St El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1068 S 9th St El Centro, CA 92243 3) Full Name of Registrant: Virgilio Anguiano Estrella Residence Address: 1068 S 9th St El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
___X__
7) Publish Before:
09/04/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Virgilio Anguiano Estrella declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Virgilo Anguiano Estrella
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 08/05/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 08/04/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L151 S4,11,18,25
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU001019
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Rafael Orozco Lizarraga filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Rafael Orozco Lizarraga Proposed Name Rafael Lizarraga
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING October 15, 2019 at 8:30 am in Dept. 9 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 08-22-19
L. Brooks Anderholt Judge of the Superior Court
L164 S18,25,O2,9
CITY OF CALEXICO Public Works Department Request for Bids
Notice is hereby given that the City of Calexico will receive sealed bid for the following equipment:
One (1) 2000 Gallon Water Truck
Sealed bids will be received at the office of the City Clerk of the City of Calexico at the City Hall, 608 Heber Avenue, Calexico, California until 2:00p.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at which time they will be publicly opened and read at the above stated time and place. Late, emailed or facsimile proposals will not be accepted. It is the proposer's responsibility to assure that its proposal is delivered and received at the location specified herein, on or before the date and hour set. Proposals received after the date and time specified will not be considered. Bid forms and specifications for this equipment can be obtained at the Public Works Department, City of Calexico, City Hall, 549 Pierce Avenue, Calexico, California 92231 or by visiting the City of Calexico website at www.calexico.ca.gov. No bid will be received unless it is made on a bid form furnished by the Public Works Department. If you have any questions or require additional information, please do not hesitate to contact the Public Works Department at 760/768-2160. Lilliana Falomir Public Works Manager
L167 S25
T.S. No. 083227-CA APN: 053-591-002-000 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 4/11/2008. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 10/18/2019 at 2:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 4/29/2008, as Instrument No. 2008-011952, , and later modified by a Loan Modification Agreement recorded on 01/22/2019, as Instrument No. 2019001334, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of Imperial County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: GASPAR CAZAREZ, A MARRIED PERSON WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER'S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE OF THE IMPERIAL COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 939 W. MAIN STREET, EL CENTRO, CA 92243 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2423 S 9TH ST EL CENTRO, CALIFORNIA 92243 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $113,174.03 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder's sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.AUCTION.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 083227-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 280-2832 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 L169 S25,O2,9
NOTICE OF SALE
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 211700 of the California Self Service Storage Facility Act and Section 21707 of the Business and Professional Code of Section 1988 of the Civil Code of the State of California that the following Unit(s) containing Miscellaneous household goods, personal items, furniture and clothing belonging to the person(s) indicated. Tenant Name Felix Sorina Jr Will be sold at Public Auction on October 17, 2019 at 10:00 AM on the premises where said property is stored and which is located at a self-storage 1857 West Euclid Avenue, in the city of El Centro, county of Imperial, state of California. Sale is sold with limit and reserve purchases must removed by 5:00 P.M. on the date of the sale. The landlord reserves the right to bid at this sale. This sale is subject to prior cancellation. An obligated party. BOND # RED 40083282 L178 S25,O2
NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THE DEMONSTRATION OF THE OCCURRENCE OF SIX EXCEPTIONAL EVENTS (EE)
The Imperial County Air Pollution Control District (Air District) has prepared Six Draft Exceptional Event (EE) Demonstrations, which support the requested exclusion of measured 24-hour concentrations at the Air District air monitoring sites. Listed below by date, site and concentration as measured by a continuous Federal Equivalent Method monitor (FEM) are the four Draft EE's. July 23, 2017 September 2, 2017 Calexico -159 g/m3 El Centro-158 g/m3; September 13-14, 2017 September 21, 2017 Brawley-155 g/m3 and 163 g/m3; Calexico-273 g/m3 El Centro-164 g/m3; Westmorland-183 g/m3 and 175 g/m3 October 20, 2017 Brawley-424 g/m3; Calexico-319 g/m3 December 20, 2017 El Centro-187 g/m3; Niland-236 g/m3 Brawley-158 g/m3; Westmorland-169 g/m3 Westmorland-337 g/m3 The public and all interested parties are encouraged to review and comment on the six Draft EE's listed above. These demonstrations provide the supporting evidence that on the days indicated for 2017 Air District air monitors were affected by transported elevated levels of particulate matter of an aerodynamic size less than 10 microns (PM10). Winds, associated with a weather event suspended and transported PM10 into the region affecting areas within San Diego, Riverside, Yuma and Imperial counties. The six Draft EE's provide the scientific justification for the requested exclusions. The Air District is soliciting and accepting comments for 30 days commencing the date of the publication of this notice. The final closing date for submitting comments is October 25, 2019 by close of business. The six Draft EE's for the days listed above are available for download at the Air District website at https://apcd.imperialcounty.org/public-notices/ (under Public Notices; Exceptional Events). To view a hard copy of any of the four Draft EE's, please visit the Air Pollution Control District office at 150 S. 9th Street, El Centro. Should you have any questions or concerns please feel free to call our office between 8am and 5pm at (442) 265-1800 and ask for Monica N. Soucier.
L180 S25
