NOTICE OF INTENTION TO PURCHASE REAL PROPERTY (GOVERNMENT CODE SECTION 25350)
NOTICE IS GIVEN that the Board of Supervisors of Imperial County intends to purchase certain real property located at 1862 W. Evan Hewes Hwy, Seeley, California, 92273, also identified as APN #051-241-006-000 for the price of One Hundred Thirty Thousand Dollars ($130,000.00). The owner of the property is The Smith Family Living Trust. The Board of Supervisors will meet February 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., in the Board Chambers located at 940 Main Street, El Centro, California to consummate the purchase.
BLANCA ACOSTA CLERK OF THE BOARD OF THE SUPERVISORS
Eco-Site II, LLC proposes to build an 85-foot Monopole Communications Tower at the approx. vicinity of 1549 Dogwood Road, El Centro, Imperial County, CA 92243. Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Trileaf Corp, Patricia Rees, p.rees@trileaf.com, 2121 W. Chandler Blvd., Suite 108, Chandler, AZ 85224, 480-850-0575. 1/26/21 CNS-3434292# IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS L938 J26
