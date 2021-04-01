090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of El Centro, California will hold public hearing to consider the following: Proposed issuance of Lease Revenue Bonds, 2021 Series A (Library Project) (the "Bonds") by the El Centro Financing Authority. A portion of the proceeds of the Bonds are expected to be used to finance the acquisition, construction and improvement of a new library facility to be located at 1198 N. Imperial Avenue, El Centro, CA 92243 within the boundaries of the City of El Centro. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the public hearing will be held on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. (or soon thereafter as the agenda permits) in the City Council Chambers, 1275 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243. Anyone challenging the above referenced projects in court may be limited to raising only those issues in which they or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or written correspondence delivered to the City Council of the City of El Centro at, or prior to, the public hearing. Social distancing will be enforced. To participate via Zoom meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84615330645?pwd=aHdhd UNReUFBNVZxckJaY0NhQm1LQT09, orby calling 1-669-900-6833, Meeting ID: 846 1533 0645, Passcode: 690956 For further information, contact the City Clerk's Office, 1275 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243, Telephone: 760-337-4515, or Email: cityclerk@cityofelcentro.org. Persons requiring special accommodation to participate in a public hearing or any other city program, service or activity, may contact the City Clerk's office at the address provided above or by calling the phone number provided above. Norma Wyles, CMC City Clerk Dated: March 21, 2021 L030 A1
Public Notice Imperial County Department of Public Works Request for Proposal (RFP) Preliminary Engineering Services for Main St. Improvements from Hwy. 111 to Memphis Ave. in Niland; Federal Aid Project No. CML 5958(119); County Project No. 6601
The County of Imperial Department of Public Works is requesting responses from qualified consulting firms to provide Preliminary Engineering Services for the subject project. The Request for Proposal is available for review and download at the County of Imperial Department of Public Works Web site at https://publicworks.imperialcounty.org/ under the section titled "Projects Out to Bid". Qualified entities along with Disadvantaged Business Enterprise entities are invited to submit written responses for consideration in accordance with this Request. These services will be conducted under a contract with the County of Imperial. All proposals should be submitted before the due date of 4:00 p.m., April 6, 2021 to:
John A. Gay, P. E. Director of Public Works c/o Lorena Alvarez, Engineering Technician County of Imperial 155 South 11th Street El Centro, CA 92243
For additional information regarding this Notice please email Jose Castaneda, Administrative Analyst III of the County of Imperial Department of Public Works at josecastaneda@co.imperial.ca.us . L035 M23,24,25,26,27,28,29,30,31,A1,2,3,4,5,6
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS CALLING FOR BIDS
Project: EL CENTRO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT CONSTRUCTION OF SHADE STRUCTURES Bid Deadline: April 15, 2021 2:00 p.m. Place of Bid Receipt: EL CENTRO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT MAINTENANCE AND OPERATIONS 951 HOPE STREET EL CENTRO, CA 92243 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the EL CENTRO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT of IMPERIAL COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, acting by and through its Governing Board, hereinafter referred to as "DISTRICT," will receive up to, but not later than, the above-stated time, sealed bids for the award of a contract for the above project. There shall be (1) base bid and alternate adds as described in bidding documents. The work consists generally of, but is not limited to, construction of shade structures at nine school sites. The work includes erection of owner furnished metal shade structures, lighting, fans and site concrete. Bids shall be received in the place identified above. Those bids timely received shall be opened and publicly read aloud at the above-stated time and place. Proposed forms of Contract Documents are available upon request at the Architects office located at: SANDERS, INC. ARCHITECTURE / ENGINEERING 1102 INDUSTRY WAY EL CENTRO CA 92243 Phone: 760 353 5440 Fax: 760 353 5442 Email: chrissy@sanders-inc.com CONSTRUCT CONNECT 30 TECHNOLOGY PARKWAY SOUTH, SUITE 100 NORCROSS, GA 30092 Phone: 800-424-3996 Email: content@constructconnect.com There will be a non-refundable $ 100.00 fee required for each set of Contract Documents. Each General Contractor may check out not more than three (3) sets of documents; each Sub-Contractor may check out one (1) set. In accordance with the provisions of California Business and Professions Code Section 7028.15 and Public Contract Code Section 3300, the DISTRICT requires that the bidder possess applicable classification(s) of contractor's license(s) at the time the bid is submitted. Any bidder not so licensed at the time of the bid opening will be reject d as non-responsive. Pursuant to Public Contract Code 20111.6, contractors submitting bids to perform as either the General Contractor or an Electrical, Mechanical, or Plumbing Subcontractor for this project must be prequalified prior to bidding on the project. The General Contractors must list prequalified mechanical, electrical and plumbing subcontractors in order for their bid to be considered "responsive". Electrical, Mechanical, and Plumbing subcontractors are contractors holding either: C-4, C-7, C-10, C-16, C-20, C-34, C-36, C-38, C-42, C-43, and C-46 contractor's license. All Prequalification Packages shall be on the forms provided by the District. Prequalification forms are available for pick-up at the El Centro Elementary School District, 1256 Broadway, Office #3, El Centro, California 92243, or may be downloaded from the District website at www.ecesd.org. All work must be completed within SIXTY (60) calendar days specified in the Information for Bidders from the date specified in the Notice to Proceed. Time is of the essence. Failure to complete the work within the time set forth herein will result in the imposition of liquidated damages for each day of delay, in the amount set forth in the Information for Bidders. Each bid shall be accompanied by a bid security in the form of cash, a certified or cashier's check or bid bond in an amount not less than FIVE percent (5%) of the total bid price, payable to the District. The DISTRICT reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any irregularities or informalities in any bids or in the bidding process. As required by Section 1773 of the California Labor Code, the California Department of Industrial Relations has determined the general prevailing rates of per diem wages in the locality in which the work is to be performed. Copies of these wage rate determinations, entitled PREVAILING WAGE SCALE, are maintained at: DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS DIVISION OF LABOR STATISTICS AND RESEARCH 455 GOLDEN GATE AVENUE, 8TH FLOOR PO BOX 420603 SAN FRANCISCO CA 94102-0603 415 703 4774 www.dir.ca.gov/dlsr/pwd and are available to any interested party upon request. The successful bidder upon award of the contract shall post a copy of this document at each work site. It shall be mandatory upon the successful bidder to whom the contract is awarded, and upon any subcontractor listed, to pay not less than the specified rates to all workers employed by them for the Project. No contractor or subcontractor may be listed on this bid proposal unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. No contractor or subcontractor may be awarded this project unless registered with the DIR pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR. No bidder may withdraw any bid for a period of SIXTY (60) calendar days after the date set for the opening of bids. Pursuant to Section 22300 of the Public Contract Code, the Agreement will contain provisions permitting the successful bidder to substitute securities for any monies withheld by the DISTRICT to ensure performance under the Agreement or permitting payment of retentions earned directly into escrow. There will be a mandatory job walk at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 8, 2021 to begin at the following job site: Hedrick Elementary School 550 S. Waterman Avenue El Centro, CA 92243 EL CENTRO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT L038 M25,A1
NOTICE CALLING FOR BIDS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Imperial Community College District invites qualified bidders to submit Bid Proposals for a contract for the Work of the Project generally described as: COLLEGE CENTER EXPANSION -BUILDING 600 The full text of the Notice to Contractors Calling for Bids may be viewed as part of the Contract Documents downloadable at https://www.imperial.edu/about/request-for-proposals/. Bidders must possess a B - General Building Contractor License and be a DIR Registered Contractor. Bid Proposals must be received by the District via email at construction-facilities@imperial.edu no later than 2:00 P.M.,May 6, 2021. Bidders must comply with all other requirements established in the Notice to Contractors Calling for Bids and the Instructions for Bidders. Award of the Contract for the Work, if made, will be by action of the Districts Board of Trustees. There will be a Mandatory Job Walk held on Monday, April 15, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. L045 A1,8
