090 Legal Ads|
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU001826
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Janeth Saavedra and Miguel Angel Saucedo filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Miguel Angel Saucedo Panduro Proposed Name Miguel Angel Saucedo
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING May 24, 2021 at 8:30 am in Dept. 07 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 03-26-2021
Jeffrey B. Jones Judge of the Superior Court
L A8,15,22,29
090 Legal Ads|
City of Calexico Request for Proposals Construction Management, Geotechnical and Inspection Services for Calexico New River Parkway Project Phase 1B Federal Project No.: HPLUL-5168(015)
The City of Calexico is requesting proposals from qualified and experienced construction management, geotechnical and field inspection professionals to provide Construction Management, Geotechnical and Inspection Services for Calexico New River Parkway Project Phase 1B Federal Project No.: HPLUL-5168(015). The services are anticipated to be full time for the duration of the construction work, which will be completed by private contract secured through the public bidding process. The purpose of the Request for Proposals (RFP) is to provide the City of Calexico with the assurance that this City administered project is constructed in substantial compliance with the plans and specifications and that all local, state, and federal provisions (where applicable) which may be required due to the specific funding requirements are adhered to. An important objective is to maintain a level of high quality Construction Management, Geotechnical and Inspection Services through appropriate documentation and workflow methodology in the most cost-effective manner possible. Qualified entities are invited to submit written proposals for consideration in accordance with this request. These services will be conducted under a contract with the City of Calexico, hereinafter referred to as "City" and the consultant entity, hereinafter referred to as "Consultant". The contract will be regulated according to the provisions of all federal, state and local laws and ordinances that are applicable. This includes compliance with prevailing wage rates and their payment in accordance with California Labor Code, Section 1775. This City of Calexico has a Disadvantage Business Enterprise (DBE) goal of eight percent (8%). The City of Calexico proposes to construct a new 12-foot wide paved asphalt path with landscaped overlook, concrete wingwalls, irrigation and minor drainage improvement. The bicycle path would be classified as a Class I Bike Trail because it would provide a completely separated right of-way for the exclusive use of bicycles and pedestrians, with no cross flow or motorized traffic along the proposed Class I Bike Trail. Consultant must submit five (5) copies of their proposal with original Consultant signature. The proposal must be formatted in accordance with the instructions of this RFP. Promotional material may be attached, but are not necessary and will not be considered as meeting any of the requirements of this RFP. Proposals must be enclosed in a sealed envelope or package, clearly marked "RFP for Construction Management, Geotechnical and Inspection Services" and delivered on or before 2:00p.m. on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 to:
Office of the City Clerk City Hall City of Calexico 608 Heber Avenue Calexico, CA 92231
Late, emailed or facsimile proposals will not be accepted. It is the proposer's responsibility to assure that its proposal is delivered and received at the location specified herein, on or before the date and hour set. Proposals received after the date and time specified will not be considered. Copy of the Request for Proposal can be obtained at the Public Works Department, 549 Pierce Avenue, Calexico, Calexico, California 92231 or by visiting the City of Calexico website at www.calexico.ca.gov . Consultant will be required to obtain a City of Calexico Business License once proposal is awarded. If you have any questions or require additional information, please do not hesitate to contact the Public Works Department at 760/768-2160. Lilliana Falomir, Public Works Manager - Administrative City of Calexico L059 A15
090 Legal Ads|
LIEN SALE
Notice is hereby given pursuant to sections 3071 and 3072 of the Civil Code of the State of California, the undersigned will sell the following vehicles at lien sale at said address(s) at said time(s) on: Thursday, April 29, 2021 to wit: YEAR MAKE VIN LICENSE STATE 15 NISS JN8AE2KP8F9129124 AC38126 AZ To be sold by: NICE&EASY AUTO BODY & PAINT, 400 EMERSON AVE, CALEXICO, Imperial COUNTY, CA 92231 (10:00 AM) Said sale is for the purpose of satisfying lien of the abovesigned for towing, storage, labor, materials and lien charges, together with costs of advertising, and expenses of sale. Clear Choice Lien Service, Inc. P.O. Box 159009 San Diego, CA 92175 4/15/21 CNS-3460000# IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS L067 A15
090 Legal Ads|
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU001836
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Carlos Omar Romo filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Carlos Omar Romo Proposed Name Carlos Vizcarra
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING June 7, 2021 at 8:30 am in Dept. 07 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 04-6-2021
Jeffrey B. Jones Judge of the Superior Court
L068 A15,22,29,M6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.