090 Legal Ads|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000217 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as

1)

IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):

KSN MOBILE MAINTENANCE & TRAILER FLEET SERVICE LLC 902 S. Hope St. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County

 

Mailing Address (if different than above)

902 S. Hope St.

El Centro, CA 92243

3)

Full Name of Registrant:

KSN MOBILE MAINTENANCE & TRAILER FLEET SERVICE LLC

 

Residence Address:

902 S. Hope St. El Centro, CA 92243

 

Phone Number (Optional):

(760) 554-9752

 

ID#:

4) This business is conducted by:

A Limited Liability Company 202103010026

5)

Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:

02/11/2021

 

Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:

6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.

Publish Before:

04/11/2021

7)

I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.

Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).

 

Name and Title Jose G. Avalos, CEO

 

The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)

8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 03/12/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 03/11/2026

Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk

 

L040 M27,A3,10,17

090 Legal Ads|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000213 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as

1)

IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):

V D C ANTONIO'S MEAT MARKET 341 N. 8th Street El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) 1586 S. 4th Street

El Centro, CA 92243

3)

Full Name of Registrant:

V. D. C. Group Inc Residence Address: 1586 S. 4th Street El Centro, CA 92243

 

Phone Number (Optional):

(760) 455-4423

 

ID#:

4) This business is conducted by:

A Corporation C2126949

5)

Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:

X 02/26/2021

 

Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:

6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.

Publish Before:

04/11/2021

7)

I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.

Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).

 

Name and Title Antonio Arellano, President

 

The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)

8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 03/12/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 03/11/2026

Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk

 

L052 A3,10,17,24

090 Legal Ads|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000224 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as

1)

IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):

CALEXICO SMOG CHECK 38 W. 4th S. Suite #16 Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) 38 W. 4th S. Suite #16

Calexico, CA 92231

3)

Full Name of Registrant:

Francisco Llamas Residence Address: 1236 Primavera Dr. Calexico, CA 92231

 

Phone Number (Optional):

(760) 618-9339

 

ID#:

4) This business is conducted by:

An Individual

5)

Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:

X 11/18/2015

 

Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:

6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.

Publish Before:

04/16/2021

7)

I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.

Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).

 

Name and Title Francisco Llamas, Owner

 

The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)

8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 03/17/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 03/16/2026

Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk

 

L069 A10,17,24,My1

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.