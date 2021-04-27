090 Legal Ads|
CITY OF BRAWLEY REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR ENGINEERING DESIGN SERVICES LEGION STREET PROJECT (HIGHWAY 86 TO WESTERN AVENUE)
The City of Brawley is requesting Request for Proposals (RFP's) to provide Engineering Design Services for the Legion Street Project from Highway 86 to Western Avenue for the City of Brawley. SEALED PROPOSALS will be received by the City Clerk, 383 Main Street, Brawley, California 92227 until 2:00 P.M., Pacific Daylight Time on May 13, 2021. DISADVANTAGED BUSINESS ENTERPRISE (DBE): The City of Brawley has a DBE goal of Fourteen Percent (14%) for this project All proposals shall be submitted in a sealed envelope with the proposer's name and address on the outside of the envelope and marked: "PROPOSAL: ENGINEERING DESIGN SERVICES FOR LEGION STREET PROJECT FROM HIGHWAY 86 TO WESTERN AVENUE. PRE PROPOSAL CONFERENCE: A Pre-Proposal Conference is scheduled for 10:00 am., April 28, 2021, at the City of Brawley Administration Building, 383 Main Street, Brawley, Ca 92227. Attendance at this Pre-Proposal Conference is encouraged, but not mandatory. However, all proposers will be held accountable for any information and instructions that are given at the Pre-Proposal Conference. The California Labor Code Section 1770, et seq., requires that certain consultants on public works projects pay their workers based on the prevailing wage rates which are established and issued by the Department of Industrial Relations. Proposer of this RFP agrees to adhere to the Prevailing Wage Requirement and use the wage schedule applicable at the time the work is performed, which can be obtained from the Department of Industrial Relations Internet site. The Department of Industrial Relations requires all Consultants, Contractors, and Subcontractors who submit a proposal or performs work that requires the payment of prevailing wages under state law must be registered with the Department of Industrial Relations. This includes not only work performed by the building and contraction trades, but also other types of work including trucking, surveying, and testing if that work is subject to prevailing wage requirements. If the contract is awarded, the firm awarded the contract will be required to comply with all applicable laws and regulations including but not limited to, equal opportunity laws and regulations. The award of this may be subject to a Pre-Award Audit required by applicable funding agencies, the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) or the City of Brawley. A list of forms to be submitted is detailed in the RFP that includes a recent audit of their Indirect Cost Rate (ICR) for the most recent completed fiscal year. The City of Brawley hereby notifies all proposers that it will ensure that in any contract entered into according to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color or national origin in consideration for an award. The City of Brawley does not discriminate based on handicapped status in the admission or access to, or treatment, or employment in its programs or activities. This Request for Proposal does not commit the City to award a contract or to pay any costs incurred in the preparation of the proposal. The City Council reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, and the right to waive any irregularities in the process if deemed in the best interest of the City of Brawley. Please direct all questions relating to this work to Mr. Andres Miramontez Senior Civil Engineer, 180 South Western Avenue, Brawley, CA 92227, (760) 344-5800 Ext. 14, amiramontez@brawley-ca.gov. All questions must be submitted no later than 5:00 pm, May 3, 2021. To obtain a copy of the Request for Proposals, please contact the Office of the City Clerk, 383 Main Street, Brawley, CA 92227, (760)-351-3080. Any questions received after the deadline will not be answered. Questions received by the deadline will be answered via an Addendum PUBLISHED: IV PRESS Alma Benavides, City Clerk April 12, 2021 April 27, 2021 L061 A12,27
Notice of Public Hearing Imperial County Board of Supervisors
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Imperial County Board of Supervisors will conduct a public hearing on May 4, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., in the Board Chambers, County Administrative Center, 940 W. Main Street, suite 211, El Centro, California. This public hearing will be held to discuss the submittal of an application in response to the 2021 State Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Coronavirus Relief (CDBG-CV) Rounds 2 and 3 - Colonias Allocation - Notice of Funding (NOFA) to solicit citizen input on items as follows: May 4, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. The County of Imperial, intends on applying for a possible $4,455,714 under the CDBG-CV2 & CV3 Colonias Allocation NOFA for the following eligible activities: Housing Rehabilitation Program - Niland Colonia-2020 Fire Related $2,400,000 Rapid Rehousing rehabilitation of existing multifamily developments in Colonia designations in unincorporated Imperial County $2,055,714 The purpose of these public hearing is to give citizens an opportunity to make their comments known. All interested individuals are encouraged to attend and be heard. Should you have any questions please contact the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors Office at (442) 265-1020. All supporting documentation may be reviewed at the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors office located at 940 W. Main St Suite 209, El Centro CA. Should you wish to participate and/or provide public comment via remotely please arrange with the Clerk of the Board prior to the scheduled hearing date. Handicapped access is provided. If you require special accommodations to participate in the public hearing, or if you are unable to attend but wish to provide written comments, please contact Esperanza Colio, Deputy County Executive Officer at 940 W. Main Street, Suite 208, El Centro, CA 92243, or via telephone at (442) 265-1011. In addition, Information is available for review at the above address between the hours of 8:00 a.m. 5:00 p.m. on Monday- Friday. The County of Imperial promotes fair housing and makes all its programs available to low and moderate income families regardless of age, race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual preference, marital status or handicap.
Blanca Acosta Clerk of the Board of Supervisors County of Imperial
NOTICE INVITING BIDS IMPERIAL UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Summer 2021 Roofing Project
Bids will be received at: 12:00 PM Tuesday May 25th Imperial Unified School District 219 N E St. Imperial, CA 92251 After which time the bids will be opened and publicly read aloud. All bids shall be made and presented only on the forms presented by the school district. It is each bidder's sole responsibility to ensure its bid is timely delivered and received at the location designated as specified above. Any bids received after the time specified above or after any extensions due to material changes shall be returned unopened. Project Description: Roof Replacement at Ben Hulse Elementary School CR 27-29 Bid Sets will be distributed at the bid opening. Contractor's License Classification Required: C-39 There will be a (Mandatory) pre bid job walk on May 11th, Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. starting at Ben Hulse Elementary School, 303 S D St, Imperial, CA 92251. Bidders are to meet at the front of the School's Administration Building. No bidders will be accepted upon arrival after 10:00am. All work to be performed June-August, 2021. Must be completed by end of August. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Governing Board of the Imperial Unified School District, hereinafter referred to as "District", is calling for and will receive sealed bids for the award of a contract for the above project up to, but not later than, the above-stated date and time.
Department of Industrial Relations Information
Bidders are advised that this contract is a public work for purposes of the California Labor Code, which requires payment of prevailing wages. These per diem rates, including holiday and overtime work, as well as employer payments for health and welfare, pension, vacation, and similar purposes, are available from the Director of the Department of Industrial Relations. Wage rates can be obtained from the Director of the Department of Industrial Relations at http://www.dir.ca.gov/OPRL/dprewagedetermination.htm Pursuant to California Labor Code Sections 1720 et seq., it shall be mandatory upon the Contractor to whom the Contract is awarded, and upon any subcontractor under such Contractor, to pay not less than the said specified rates to all workers employed by them in the execution of the Contract. As of March 1, 2015 all contractors bidding on a public works project must be registered with the Department of Industrial Relations pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5. http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/PublicWorks.html
Miscellaneous Information
Bid Documents will be distributed at the mandatory bid opening. Each bidder shall be a licensed contractor pursuant to the California Business and Professions Code, and be licensed to perform the work called for in the contract documents. The successful bidder must possess a valid and active Contractor's California State License Class as previously indicated at time of bid receipt and throughout the duration of the project. The Contractor's California State License number shall be clearly stated on the bidder's proposal. The District reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any irregularities or informalities in any bids or in the bidding. Separate Payment and Performance Bonds, each in an amount equal to 100% of the total contract amount, are required, and shall be provided to the District prior to execution of the contract and shall be in the form set forth in the contract documents. All bonds (Bid, Performance, and Payment) must be issued by a California admitted surety as defined in California Code of Civil Procedure Section 995.120. Each bid must strictly conform with and be responsive to the contract documents as defined in the General Conditions. Dated this 22nd day of April, 2021 Imperial Unified School District 216 N E St, Imperial , CA 92251 Publish 4/27/21 and 5/4/21 L087 A27,My4
