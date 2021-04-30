090 Legal Ads|
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU001875
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Andrea Pulido filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Ezra Nehemiah Villareal-Pulido Proposed Name Ezra Nehemiah Pulido
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING June 3, 2021 at 8:30 am in Dept. 09 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 04-23-2021
L. Brooks Anderholt Judge of the Superior Court
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000243 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
A-AMERICAN SELF STORAGE 1299 N. Imperial Ave. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
11560 Tennessee Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90064
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
KBM Properties LLC
Residence Address:
14866 Espola Road Poway, CA 92064
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 352-6859
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Limited Liability Company 201207210177
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
04/24/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Keith Monroe, Managing Member
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 03/25/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 03/24/2026
Rebecca Leyva Deputy Clerk
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000233 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
PJL BROKERS 1209 Eady Ave. Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) 1209 Eady Ave.
Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Priscilla Sanchez Residence Address: 1209 Eady Ave. Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 235-6667
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
04/21/2021
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Priscilla Sanchez, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 03/22/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 03/21/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000253 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
TREASURES Y MAS 900 W. Birch #1 Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) 900 W. Birch #1
Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Crystal Lynn Rebollar Residence Address: 1264 W. Brighton Ave El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(442) 258-6979
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
04/28/2021
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Crystal Lynn Rebollar, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 03/29/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 03/28/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000226 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
GOOD HONEY 1246 West Ross Road El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) 1246 West Ross Road
El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Colby Ashurst Residence Address: 1246 West Ross Road El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 427-0336
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 01/01/2021
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
04/17/2021
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Colby Ashurst, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 03/18/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 03/17/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000271 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
VPM FABRICATION 1113 Villa Bonita Ct Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) 1113 Villa Bonita Ct
Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Fred Baeza Residence Address: 1113 Villa Bonita Ct Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(442) 283-3350
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 04/01/2021
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
05/07/2021
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Fred Baeza, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 04/07/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 04/06/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000241 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
E. LOPEZ TRUCKING 2302 Montecito Ave. Imperial, CA 92251
Mailing Address (if different than above)
2302 Montecito Ave.
Imperial, CA 92251
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Erick Lopez
Residence Address:
2302 Montecito Ave. Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
(619) 419-7127
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5) Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
04/23/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Erick Lopez, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 03/24/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 03/2302026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of El Centro will conduct a public hearing before the Planning Commission on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 5:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the agenda permits, at the City Council Chambers, located at 1275 Main Street, El Centro, CA to discuss the following: Conditional Use Permit 21-01 at 1555 and 1575 Ocotillo Drive - The applicant, Heriberto Ocejo, is requesting a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to convert the former motel located at 1555 and 1575 Ocotillo Drive (APN 052-334-001 and 052-335-024) into studio apartments. If approved, the applicant is proposing to renovate the motel to include 64 studio units. Units will range from 253 square feet to 400 square feet and will have their own bathroom and kitchen within the unit. Additional improvements will include 67 paved parking spaces and a landscaped perimeter. Conditional Use Permit 21-04 for apartment project at 1625 N. Waterman Drive - The applicant, Chelsea Investment, is requesting a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to construct a 168 unit apartment project at 1625 N. Waterman Avenue (APN 064-470-103). The project site consists of a 5.9 acre property at the northeast corner of Waterman Avenue and Lincoln Avenue. The project is being proposed in two phases. Phase I will consist of 96 units built in seven apartment buildings and a community building. Phase II will include an additional 72 units within five apartment buildings and a second community building. Parking, landscaping, and outdoor play areas also being proposed. The applicant is also requesting a density bonus to allow the construction of a greater number of units than what is normally allowed. The Planning Commission will be considering issuing a recommendation to City Council for final action. Legacy Drive Street Renaming - A request for the renaming of Legacy Drive to Efren Coronel Drive will be considered by the Planning Commission. Legacy Drive is a 1,100-foot long public roadway bounded by 3rd Street and Rubert Franks Drive. As there are no properties fronting Legacy Drive, no addresses will be changed as a result of the renaming. The Planning Commission will be considering issuing a recommendation to City Council for final action. The related staff reports are available for review at http://elcentrocityca.iqm2.com/Citizens/Board/1017-Planning-Commission or at City Hall, 1275 W. Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. For further information, contact City Hall, Community Development Department-Planning & Zoning Division, 1275 W. Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243, Telephone: 760-337-4545. Due to current public health restrictions, all Planning Commission meetings are being held in person and virtually. All members of the public are able to participate via Zoom. The information for participation on this platform is as follows: Zoom: Meeting ID: 847 6244 3595; Optional dial-in number (669) 900-6833 The purpose of the public hearing will be to give citizens an opportunity to make their comments known. If you are unable to attend the public hearing by the aforementioned meeting platforms, you may direct written comments to the City of El Centro, Community Development Department, Planning Division, 1275 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243, call (760) 337-4545 or e-mail ecplanning@cityofelcentro.org. In addition, information may be obtained at the above address between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on weekdays. If special accommodations are required due to sensory impairment/disability, please contact the Planning Division at (760) 337-4545 to arrange for those accommodations to be made. Norma M. Villicaa, AICP Director of Community Development -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- To be published once on Friday, April 30, 2021 as a legal advertisement. Purchase order for the month of April 2021. City Hall Attn: Community Development Department - Planning & Zoning Division 1275 W. Main Street El Centro, CA 92243 L092 A30
NOTICE OF INTENTION TO LEASE REAL PROPERTY (GOVERNMENT CODE SECTION 25528)
NOTICE IS GIVEN that the Board of Supervisors of Imperial County intends under Government Code section 25528, as expressed in the resolution on file with the Clerk of the Board, to lease certain real property identified as APN #050-070-021-000, approximately 43.61 acres, for an annual minimum price of Six Hundred Dollars ($600.00) per acre per year, for a minimum term of twenty-five (25) years with two (2) five (5) year option periods to be utilized solely for solar field electricity generation purposes. The Board of Supervisors will meet May 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., in the Board Chambers located at 940 Main Street, Suite 211, El Centro, California to conduct a Public Hearing at which time sealed proposals to lease the subject property will be opened and a call for oral bidding will be conducted.
BLANCA ACOSTA CLERK OF THE BOARD OF THE SUPERVISORS
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000284 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
A TIMELEZZ BARBERSHOP 1151 S 4th St. # G El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) 1151 S 4th St. # G
El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Luis Fernando Castillo Residence Address: 1299 Stacey Ave El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 970-9420
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 04/12/2021
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
05/12/2021
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Luis Fernando Castillo, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 04/12/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 04/11/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
