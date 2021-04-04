090 Legal Ads|
Public Notice Imperial County Department of Public Works Request for Proposal (RFP) Preliminary Engineering Services for Main St. Improvements from Hwy. 111 to Memphis Ave. in Niland; Federal Aid Project No. CML 5958(119); County Project No. 6601
The County of Imperial Department of Public Works is requesting responses from qualified consulting firms to provide Preliminary Engineering Services for the subject project. The Request for Proposal is available for review and download at the County of Imperial Department of Public Works Web site at https://publicworks.imperialcounty.org/ under the section titled "Projects Out to Bid". Qualified entities along with Disadvantaged Business Enterprise entities are invited to submit written responses for consideration in accordance with this Request. These services will be conducted under a contract with the County of Imperial. All proposals should be submitted before the due date of 4:00 p.m., April 6, 2021 to:
John A. Gay, P. E. Director of Public Works c/o Lorena Alvarez, Engineering Technician County of Imperial 155 South 11th Street El Centro, CA 92243
For additional information regarding this Notice please email Jose Castaneda, Administrative Analyst III of the County of Imperial Department of Public Works at josecastaneda@co.imperial.ca.us . L035 M23,24,25,26,27,28,29,30,31,A1,2,3,4,5,6
Notice of Public Hearing City of Imperial Planning Commission
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the City of Imperial Planning Commission on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 6:30 P.M. The public hearing will be held at the City of Imperial Council Chambers located at 200 W. 9th Street, Imperial, CA 92251. The purpose of the public hearing is to receive comments from the public regarding Conditional Use Permit (21_02). The applicant is requesting a conditional use permit, to allow for onsite live entertainment and to allow the for a "Distillery License" use and for the Sale of Distilled Spirits. Per California Alcoholic Beverage Control Department, the types of alcohol licenses that are being applied for are a "Type 6 and a Type 74". The proposed uses are to be located at the following address: 297 South Imperial Avenue; Imperial, CA 92251. The project is categorically exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act under section 15301 for existing facilities. Copies of the application and other pertinent information are available for review at the Community Development Department at Imperial City Hall during regular business hours. If you would like to know more about the proposed project prior to the public hearing, please contact Lisa Tylenda, Planner at (760)355-3326 or via email at ltylenda@cityofimperial.org. Any person desiring to comment on the above project may do so in writing or may appear in person at the public hearing. Written comments should be directed to Ms. Debra Jackson, City Clerk, City of Imperial, 420 South Imperial Avenue; Imperial, CA 92251. Please reference the project name in all written correspondence. Debra Jackson City Clerk L053 A4
