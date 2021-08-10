090 Legal Ads|
APN: 044-500-046-000 OTHER: 5943573 TS-210405 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE UNDER DEED OF TRUST YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 6/25/2008 UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that C.N.A. FORECLOSURE SERVICES, INC. A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION, as trustee, or successor trustee, or substituted trustee pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by Jesse Owens and Tanya Jean Owens, Husband and wife as joint tenants Recorded on 7/23/2015 as Instrument No. 2015015415, of Official records in the office of the County Recorder of Imperial County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell thereunder recorded 4/28/2021 as Instrument No. 2021-009816 of said Official Records, WILL SELL on 8/23/2021 At the North entrance to the County Courthouse at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243 at 2:00 p.m. AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at the time of sale in lawful money of the United States), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described. The property address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purposed to be: 2731 Highway 111, Imperial, CA. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. The total amount of unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $79,532.32 (estimated). In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier's check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state. In the event tender other than cash is accepted the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee's Deed until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Deed, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid principal balance of the Note secured by said Deed with interest thereon as provided in said Note, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 or visit this internet website www.nationwideposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case 210405 Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction, pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an "eligible tenant buyer," you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an "eligible bidder," you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 916-939-0772, or visit this internet website www.nationwideposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case 210405 to find the date on which the trustee's sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee's sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee's sale. If you think you may qualify as an "eligible tenant buyer" or eligible bidder," you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advise regarding potential right to purchase." FOR SALES INFORMATION CALL : 916-939-0772 C/O C.N.A. FORECLOSURE SERVICES, INC., A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION as said Trustee. 2020 CAMINO DEL RIO N. #230,SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA 92108 (619) 297-6740 DATE: 7/28/2021 KIMBERLY CURRAN, TRUSTEE SALE OFFICER NPP0384678 To: IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS 08/03/2021, 08/10/2021, 08/17/2021 L289 Au3,10,17
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE AND OF INTENTION TO TRANSFER ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE LICENSE (UCC Sec. 6101 et seq. and B & P 24073 et seq.) Escrow No. 9957-AK
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a bulk sale of assets and a transfer of alcoholic beverage license is about to be made. The name(s) and business address of the Seller(s)/Licensee(s) are: ALISON CORRINE SAMUEL AND RON SAMUEL, 550 WAKE AVE. #B EL CENTRO, CA 92243 Doing Business as: SUPER STOP TRAVEL CENTER All other business names(s) and address(es) used by the seller(s)/licensee(s) within the past three years, as stated by the Seller(s)/Licensee(s), is/are: SUPER STOP TRAVEL CENTER, LLC The name(s) and business address of the Buyer(s)/Applicant(s) is/are: JD FUEL INC, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION, 550 WAKE AVE. #B, EL CENTRO, CA 92243 The assets being sold are generally described as: FURNITURE, FIXTURES, EQUIPMENT, GOODWILL, LEASE, LEASEHOLD IMPROVEMENTS, COVENANT NOT TO COMPETE, AND ABC LICENSE and is/are located at: 550 WAKE AVE. #B, EL CENTRO, CA 92243 The type of license to be transferred is/are: 20-OFF-SALE BEER AND WINE AND 41--ON-SALE BEER AND WINE-EATING PLACE LICENSE #500059 now issued for the premises located at: SAME The bulk sale and transfer of alcoholic beverage license(s) is/are intended to be consummated at the office of: DETAIL ESCROW, INC, 13737 ARTESIA BLVD. #105 CERRITOS, CA 90703 and the anticipated sale date is AUGUST 26, 2021 The Bulk sale subject to California Uniform Commercial Code Section 6106.2. The purchase price of consideration in connection with the sale of the business and transfer of the license, is the sum of $850,000.00, including inventory estimated at $100,000.00, which consists of the following: DESCRIPTION, AMOUNT: CASH $450,000; PROMISSORY NOTE $400,000.00; TOTAL $850,000.00 It has been agreed between the Seller(s)/Licensee(s) and the intended Buyer(s)/Transferee(s), as required by Sec. 24073 of the Business and Professions code, that the consideration for transfer of the business and license is to be paid only after the transfer has been approved by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Dated: DECEMBER 9, 2020 ALISON CORRINE SAMUEL AND RON SAMUEL, Seller(s)/Licensee(s) JD FUEL INC, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION, Buyer(s)/Applicant(s) 420734 IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS 8/10/21 L305 Au10
