CITATION FOR PUBLICATION UNDER WELFARE AND INSTITUTION CODE SECTION 294
1. To (names of persons to be notified, if known, including names on birth certificates): A (nombres completos de las personas a ser notificadas, si se saben, incluyendo los nombres en el certificado de nacimiento):
Matthew Franklin Reyes
and anyone claiming to be a parent of (child's name): y a todos los que reclaman ser padre o madre de (nombre del menor):
(Child #1) Menor #1 Dani Alison Chacon
born on (date): nacido el (fecha):
(Child #1) Menor #1 February 26, 2019 (26 de Febrero del 2019)
At (name of hospital or other place of birth and city and state): En nombre del hospital u otro lugar de nacimiento y ciudad y estado):
(Child #1) Menor #1 Pioneer Memorial Hospital, Brawley, California, 92227
2. A hearing will be held on (date) September 27, 2021 AT 8:30 a.m. (time), in Dept. 3, located at: Una audiencia tendra lugar el 27 de Septiembre del 2021, a la 8:30 a.m., En la corte ubicada en:
939 WEST MAIN STREET EL CENTRO, CALIFORNIA 92243
3. At this hearing the court will consider the recommendations of the social worker or probation officer; En la audiencia la corte considerara las recomendaciones del trabajador social o el funcionario de libertad condicional. 4. The social worker or probation officer will recommend that your child be freed from your legal custody so that the child may be adopted. If the court follows the recommendation, all of your parental rights to the child will be terminated; El trabajador social o el fiincionario de libertad condicional recomendara que se libere a su hijo de su custodia legal para que se lo pueda adoptar. Si la corte sigue la recomendacion, todos sus derechos como padre seran terminados. 5. You have the right to be present at the hearing, to present evidence, and you have the right to be represented by an attorney. If you do not have an attorney and cannot afford to hire one, the court will appoint an attorney for you; Usted tiene el derecho de estar presente en la audiencia, presentar pruebas, y tiene derecho a que lo represente un abogado. Si no tiene un abogado y no tiene dinero para contratar a un abogado, la corte le nombrara uno. 6. If the court terminates your parental rights, the order may be final; Si la corte termina sus derechos como padre es posible que la orden sea final. 7. The court will proceed with this hearing whether or not you are present; La corte procedera con esta audiencia este o no usted presente. Date: July 23, 2021 Fecha: 23 de Julio del 2021 Maria Rhinehart, Court Executive Officer Maria Rhinehart, Tribunal Delgado Clerk by: Regina Osuna Empleado por: Regina Osuna L282 Jy29,Au5,12,19
NOTICE INVITING BIDS
RECEIPT OF BIDS: Sealed Bids will be received at the office of the City Clerk, City of El Centro, the OWNER of the WORK, located at 1275 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243, September 16, 2021 until at 2:00PM, for the construction of the "Southern Pump Station Project." DESCRIPTION OF WORK: The Southern Pump Station Project WORK includes but is not limited to: Installation of Romtec prefabricated wastewater pump station and valve vault Installation of Romtec prefabricated controls building, generator and odor control unit Installation of associated electrical, controls and gas service Site grading, paving, fencing, landscape and irrigation and water service Construction of new 8" to 21" diameter gravity sewer pipeline including tunneling under the Union Pacific Railroad and IID facilities Construction of a 14" diameter forcemain Decommission of existing Countryside pump station, Countryside South pump station and 4th and Wake pump station Note: the above work includes all phases as shown in the construction documents. City will award scope as noted in the Bid Schedule. SITE OF WORK: The site of the WORK is located at 102 E. Dannenberg Drive, El Centro, CA on the northeast corner of the intersection of Dannenberg Drive and Farnsworth Road, along Dannenberg Drive, Beverly Lane, Willow Bend Drive, Farnsworth Road, Valor Lane and through an easement in Desert Trails property COMPLETION OF WORK: The WORK must be completed within three hundred (300) Calendar Days after the commencement date stated in the Notice to Proceed, as issued by the City Clerk. OPENING OF BIDS: The Bids will be publicly opened and read on September 16, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the above-mentioned office of the OWNER. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The Contract Documents are entitled "Southern Pump Station Project". The Contract Documents may be obtained through PlanetBids by visiting the City of El Centro Website at www.cityofelcentro.org website and navigating to DOING BUSINESS>BIDS & PROPOSALS>PUBLIC WORKS (PLANET BIDS) or visiting directly https://pbsystem.planetbids.com/portal/41180/portal-home BID SECURITY: Each Bid shall be accompanied by a certified or cashier's check or Bid Bond in the amount of ten percent (10%) of the Total Bid Price payable to the City of El Centro as a guarantee that the Bidder, if its Bid is accepted, will promptly execute the Agreement. A Bid shall not be considered unless one of the forms of Bidder's security is enclosed with it. BIDS TO REMAIN OPEN: The Bidder shall guarantee the Total Bid Price for a period of sixty (60) calendar Days after the date of Bid opening. CONTRACTOR'S LICENSE CLASSIFICATION: In accordance with the provisions of California law, the OWNER has determined that the CONTRACTOR shall possess a valid Class A license at the time that the Bid is submitted. Failure to possess the specified license shall render the Bid as non-responsive and shall act as a bar to award of the Agreement to any Bidder not possessing said license at the time of Bid. CALIFORNIA WAGE RATE REQUIREMENTS: In accordance with the provisions of California Labor Code 1770 et seq. as amended, the Director of the Department of Industrial Relations has determined the general prevailing rate of per diem wages in accordance with the standards set forth in such sections for the locality in which the WORK is to be performed. A copy of said wage rates is on file at the office of the OWNER. It shall be mandatory upon the CONTRACTOR to whom the WORK is awarded and upon any Subcontractor under the CONTRACTOR to pay not less than said specified rates to all workers employed by them in the execution of the WORK. CONTRACTOR REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS: All contractors and subcontractors who bid or work on a public works project must register and pay an annual fee to the State of California, Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) per SB 854. No contractor of subcontractor may be listed on a bid proposal for a public works project unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5 [with limited exceptions from this requirement for bid purposes only under Labor Code section 1771.1(a)]. No contractor or subcontractor may be awarded a contract for public work on a public works project unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the Department of Industrial Relations. The awarding body must post or require the prime contractor to post job site notices prescribed by regulation. (See 8 Calif. Code Reg. 16451(d) for the notice that previously was required for projects monitored by the CMU.) All contractors and subcontractors must furnish electronic certified payroll records directly to the Labor Commissioner (aka California Division of Labor Standards Enforcement). MANDATORY PRE-BID VISIT TO WORK SITE: Bidders MUST attend a pre-Bid walk through of the proposed WORK site which will be conducted by the City's CONSTRUCTION MANAGER on August 25, at 9:00 a.m. The meeting will be held at RDA Conference Room A, Economic Development Building, 1249 Main St, El Centro, CA 92243. The objective of the Pre-bid conference is to acquaint Bidders with the scope of work and conduct a job walk to familiarize the bidders of the site conditions. PROJECT ADMINISTRATION: All communications relative to this WORK shall be directed, in writing, to the CONSTRUCTION MANAGER prior to opening of Bid.
City of El Centro 1275 Main Street El Centro, CA 92243 Attn: Abraham Campos, P.E. Telephone: 760-337-5182
CITY'S RESPONSES: All questions regarding the project shall be provided via written response or by email. The CITY's responses to questions that are asked during the bidding phase will be provided by Addendum. No oral comments shall be of any force or effect with respect to this solicitation. Questions must be submitted more than seven (7) working days prior to bid opening to allow time for response. LABOR AND MATERIALS AND PERFORMANCE BONDS. Upon Contract award, the successful Bidder shall provide both Payment and Performance Bonds at each at 100% of the Contract Price as specified in the Contract Documents. LICENSES. Each Bidder shall possess a valid Class A Contractor's license issued by California Contractors State License Board at the time of Bid submission and a current City business license at the time of Contract award. RETENTION. The City shall withhold five percent (5%) of any progress payment as retention. contractor may substitute securities in place of retained funds withheld by the City. BID BOND All bids must include bidder's security in an amount of at least 10 percent of the amount bid, and in a form specified by the Code. Pub Cont C 20170-20171. OWNER'S RIGHTS RESERVED: The OWNER reserves the right to reject any or all Bids, to waive any informality in a Bid, and to make awards to the lowest responsive Bidder as it may best serve the interest of the OWNER. L306 Au12
NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS FOR TIERED PROJECTS AND PROGRAMS
Date of Publication: August 12, 2021 Name of Responsible Entity (RE): County of Imperial Address: County Executive Office County of Imperial 940 W. Main Street, Suite 208 El Centro, CA 92243 Telephone Number of RE: (442) 265-1001 On, or after August 27, 2021, the County of Imperial will submit a request to the California Department of Community and Economic Development (HCD), Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) - Housing Rehabilitation Program, for the release of: CDBG CV2 & CV3 Colonias Rapid Permanent Rehousing funds under the Coronavirus Aid Relief Economic Security (CARES) Act 2020 Notice of Funding Availability - Rounds 2 and 3 as amended, to undertake the following project: Tier 1 Broad Review Project/Program Title: CDBG CV2 & CV3 Colonias Rapid Permanent Rehousing Purpose: In an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, the purpose of the CDBG CV2 &CV3 Colonias Designation Rapid Rehousing Program is to make housing available to low-income individuals and families that would be putting themselves at risk for contracting COVID-19 by sharing homes with others or moving into shelters or moving from home to home looking for temporary housing accommodations. Location: Unincorporated Imperial County Project/Program Description: The County of Imperial will implement a CDBG CV2 & CV3 Colonias Rapid Permanent Rehousing Program for up to 10 homes in Colonia Designations located in the unincorporated Imperial County. The program will consist of acquisition and rehabilitation of existing housing units. Tier 2 site-specific reviews will be completed for those laws and authorities not addressed in the Tier 1 broad review for each address under this program when addresses become known. Level of Environmental Review Citation: 24 CFR Part 58.35(a)(3)(i) Tier 2 Site Specific Review: The site specific reviews will cover the following laws and authorities not addressed in the Tier 1 broad review: Airport Hazards (24 CFR Part 51 Subpart D). Examine Imperial County Airport Land Use Compatibility Plan to determine if the property is within a Compatibility Map for one of the seven airports in the County. If the property is within an airport Compatibility Map, determine if it is within a compatibility zone and, if so, if the property is consistent with the allowable use, height, etc. Flood Insurance Flood Disaster Protection Act of 1973 and National Flood Insurance Reform Act of 1994 [42 USC 4001-4128 and 42 USC 5154a] Examine Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Flood Insurance Maps to determine if the property is in a flood zone. Identify appropriate building standards based on flood zone, if applicable. Contamination and Toxic Substances 24 CFR Part 50.3(i) & 58.5(i) (2)] Inspection of each home will be performed by a licensed home inspector. If hazards are identified, determine impact of contamination on property to be rehabilitated and remediation, if necessary. Endangered Species Endangered Species Act of 1973, particularly section 7; 50 CFR Part 402. Request preparation of EDR NEPA Search Map Report including a search of the California Endangered Species Database for the property. If Endangered Species are identified, specify mitigation measures to minimize or avoid impacts. Explosive and Flammable Hazards 24 CFR Part 51 Subpart C. Examine Department of Toxic Substances Envirostor website and Water Resources Control Board's GeoTracker website for active cleanup sites/hazards within one-half mile of the property. If hazards are identified, determine appropriate methods to mitigate to property. Floodplain Management Executive Order 11988, particularly section 2(a); 24 CFR Part 55. Examine FEMA Flood Insurance Maps to determine if the property is in a flood zone. Identify appropriate building standards based on flood zone, if applicable. Historic Preservation National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, particularly Sections 106 and 110; 36 CFR Part 800. Request preparation of EDR NEPA Search Map Report to determine if the property is listed in the CA Historic Sites Database or the National Register of Historical Places Database. Conduct Consultation with State Historic Preservation Office. Identify standard mitigation measures. Noise Abatement and Control Noise Control Act of 1972, as amended by the Quiet Communities Act of 1978; 24 CFR Part 51 Subpart B. Examine the noise environment of the property for rehabilitation. Noise levels should not exceed a day-night average sound level of 55 decibels and the interior auditory environment shall not exceed a day-night average sound level of 45 decibels. Mitigation Measures/Conditions/Permits (if any): For a description of how each issue will be addressed, see italicized language above following each of the laws and authorities listed. Mitigation measures will be determined based on the site-specific analysis in Tier 2, including Tribal consultation. Permits may be needed from the County building department for reconstruction/rehabilitation. Estimated Project Cost: HUD: General Administration: $ 236,498 Activity Delivery: $ Activity: $ 1,819,216 TOTAL: $ 2,055,714 The activity/activities proposed are categorically excluded under HUD regulations at 24 CFR Part 58 from National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) requirements per 24 CFR Part 58.35(a)(3)(i). An Environmental Review Record (ERR) that documents the environmental determinations for this project is on file at the County of Imperial Executive Office located at 940 W. Main. St. Suite 208, El Centro, CA 92243 and may be examined or copied weekdays 8:00 A.M to 5:00 P.M.
PUBLIC COMMENTS
Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the County of Imperial. All comments received by August 19, 2021 will be considered by the County Executive Officer prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds.
ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION
The County Executive Officer certifies to the Department of Housing and Community Development/California that Tony Rouhotas, Certifying Officer, in his capacity as County Executive Officer consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. The Department of Housing and Community Development/ California approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the County of Imperial to use HUD program funds.
OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS
The Department of Housing and Community Development/California will accept objections to its release of fund and the County of Imperial's certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the County of Imperial; (b) the County of Imperial has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by Department of Housing and Community Development/California; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to HCD administration office at 2020 W. El Camino Avenue, Suite 400 Sacramento, CA 95833. Potential objectors should contact the Department of Housing and Community Development/California to verify the actual last day of the objection period. Tony Rouhotas, Jr., County Executive Officer L309 Au12
NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS FOR TIERED PROJECTS AND PROGRAMS
Date of Publication: August 12, 2021 Name of Responsible Entity (RE): County of Imperial Address: County Executive Office County of Imperial 940 W. Main Street, Suite 208 El Centro, CA 92243 Telephone Number of RE: (442) 265-1001 On, or after August 27, 2021, the County of Imperial will submit a request to the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) - Housing Rehabilitation Program for the release of: CDBG CV2 & CV3 Colonias Rapid Rehabilitation funds under the Coronavirus Aid Relief Economic Security (CARES) Act 2020 Notice of Funding Availability - Rounds 2 and 3 as amended, to undertake the following project: Tier 1 Broad Review Project/Program Title: CDBG CV2 & CV3 Niland Colonia Housing Rehabilitation Program. Purpose: The purpose of the CDBG Niland Housing Rehabilitation Program is to assist residents of the impoverished, unincorporated community of Niland, California who lost their homes due to a five-alarm fire in June 2020. The program also intends to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by replacing homes lost in the fire while preventing families from becoming homeless, moving into overcrowded shelters, and/or moving from home to home looking for temporary housing accommodations. Location: Niland Colonia, specifically along 3rd Street, 4th Street, and International Boulevard. Project/Program Description: The County of Imperial will implement a CDBG CV2 & CV3 Colonias Allocation, Housing Rehabilitation Program for up to 33 homes in the Niland Colonia. The program will assist low-income homeowners with funds to rehabilitate/replace homes destroyed by the fire. Tier 2 site-specific reviews will be completed for those laws and authorities not addressed in the Tier 1 broad review for each address under this program when addresses become known. Level of Environmental Review Citation: "24 CFR Part 58.35(a)(3)(i)" Tier 2 Site Specific Review: The site-specific reviews will cover the following laws and authorities not addressed in the Tier 1 broad review. For the proposed project, the area was defined to be several blocks in the Niland Colonia. As a result, it was possible to describe compliance determinations as "yes" for each Compliance Factor using NEPAssist, the EDR report, FEMA maps, etc. The Tier 2 Analysis will focus on notification of Tribes and completion of Section 106. The County of Imperial has a 2015 Programmatic Letter of Understanding with the State Office of Historic Preservation (SHPO) regarding the County's housing rehabilitation program. As part of the Tier 2 analysis, SHPO will be consulted for each dwelling not covered in the Letter of Understanding. Mitigation Measures/Conditions/Permits (if any): The project would replace existing housing that was burned down in the June 2020 Niland fire. No specific mitigation measures are anticipated given the disturbed/fire-damaged condition of the area. Building permits would be required for each house and all applicable codes and ordinances (e.g., Building Code and Noise Ordinance) would be enforced. Estimated Project Cost: Housing and Urban Development (HUD): General Administration: $ 276,106 Activity Delivery: $ Activity: $ 2,123,894 TOTAL: $ 2,400,000 The activity/activities proposed are categorically excluded under HUD regulations at 24 CFR Part 58 from National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) requirements per 24 CFR Part 58.35(a)(3)(i). An Environmental Review Record (ERR) that documents the environmental determinations for this project is on file at the County of Imperial Executive Office located at 940 W. Main. St. Suite 208, El Centro, CA 92243 and may be examined or copied weekdays 8:00 A.M to 5:00 P.M.
PUBLIC COMMENTS
Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the County of Imperial. All comments received by August 19, 2021 will be considered by the County Executive Officer prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds.
ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION
The County Executive Officer certifies to the Department of Housing and Community Development/California that Tony Rouhotas, Certifying Officer, in his capacity as County Executive Officer consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. The Department of Housing and Community Development/California approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the County of Imperial to use HUD program funds.
OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS
The Department of Housing and Community Development/California will accept objections to its release of funds and the County of Imperial's certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the County of Imperial; (b) the County of Imperial has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by the Department of Housing and Community Development/California; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to HCD administration office at 2020 W. El Camino Avenue, Suite 400 Sacramento, CA 95833. Potential objectors should contact the Department of Housing and Community Development/California to verify the actual last day of the objection period. Tony Rouhotas, Jr., County Executive Officer L310 Au12
