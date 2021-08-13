090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000535 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
IV DUMPSTER 404 S. N St. Imperial, CA 92251 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
PO Box 153 Imperial, CA 92251
3) Full Name of Registrant:
Alex Estrada
Residence Address:
404 S. N St. Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 545-0000
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 07/01/2021
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
07/31/2021
7)
I, __Alex Estrada___declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Alex Estrada Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 07/01/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/30/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L270 Jy23,30,Au6,13
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000566 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
RK SANITATION SERVICES 1103 Ollie Ave. Ste. #B Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1244 Fiesta Ave. Calexico, CA 92231
3) Full Name of Registrant:
Eliana K. Lopez
Residence Address:
1244 Fiesta Ave. Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(442) 252-1338
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
08/12/2021
7)
I, __Eliana K. Lopez___declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Eliana K. Lopez Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 07/13/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 07/12/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L277 Jy23,30,Au6,13
090 Legal Ads|
SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL)
NOTICE to DEFENDANT: AVISO al DEMANDADO: LUIS X MONTANO, An Individual
YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): WELLS FARGO BANK,NA ________________
______________________________________
NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court's lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de Calfiornia (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte la podia quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requsitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediantamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpia con los requistos para otener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales in fines de lucro. Puede encotnrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costs exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso.
CASE NUMBER (Numero del Caso): ECL004263
The name and address of the court is: SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, IMPERIAL Imperial Superior Court 939 W. Main St. El Centro, CA 92243 The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff's attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccin y el nmero de telfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): JON O. BLANDA (State Bar #217222), COLLECTION AT LAW INC. 3835 E. THOUSAND OAKS BL #R349, WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA 91362. (818) 716-7630 DATE (Fecha): 08/06/20 Maria Rhinehart, Clerk by Michelle Garcia, Deputy (Adjunto) L308 Au13,20,27,S3
090 Legal Ads|
INVITATION FOR BIDS
A. The Imperial Valley Housing Authority will receive bids for the El Centro Maintenance Building Improvements Project located at 134 East Heil (access off alley) in the City of El Centro located in Imperial County, California until 11:00 AM, local time, on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 1402 D Street, Brawley, California 92227, at which time all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. B. There shall be one (1) Base Bid. C. The project location consists of one site located within the City of El Centro, California and County of Imperial as indicated on the drawings. D. The project scope of work consists generally of the interior remodeling of the existing maintenance space including demolition, wall framing, casework, typical finishes & mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems. E. Documents are not available for review in the Owner's or Architect's office. Reference sets of Documents will be on file at the following Plan Rooms: Yuma Southwest Associated General Contractor's Association Contractors of America 350 West 16th Street, Suite 430 6212 Ferris Square, Yuma, AZ 85364 San Diego, CA 92121 Telephone: 928.539.9035 Telephone: 858.558.7444 F. All inquiries regarding this project shall be directed to the Architect at the following address and telephone number. E-mail communications are encouraged. Please note that technical inquiries must be submitted in writing for a response. JAVIER DIAZ ARCHITECTS, INC. 2925 Vine Court El Centro, California 92243 760-427.7587 javier@jdiazarchitects.com G. Bid documents will made available to the Bidders in electronic .pdf format via email; there will be no fees required to obtain the documents. No printed sets of documents will be made available. H. Contact the Architect's office for complete information regarding the date of Documents availability, how to obtain Contract Documents, and applicable shipping and handling charges. J. A certified check, or bank draft, payable to the Imperial Valley Housing Authority, U.S. Government Bonds, or a satisfactory bid bond executed by the bidder and acceptable sureties in the amount equal to five (5%) of the bid shall be submitted with each bid. K. The successful bidder will be required to furnish and pay for Satisfactory Bonds as follows: (1) "Payment Bond" complying with the IVHA's Procurement Policy L. Award will be made to the lowest responsible and responsive Bidder whose Bid meets the requirement so of this Solicitation M. If equal bids are received from responsible Bidders, selection shall be made by drawing "lots". N. Bidder's attention is directed to the provision for Equal Employment Opportunity and Payment for all persons of no less than the minimum wage as set forth in the attached Federal & State of California Wage requirements. O. The Imperial Valley Housing Authority reserves the right to reject any and all bids or to waive any informalities in the bidding. P. No bid shall be withdrawn for a period of 90 days subsequent to the opening of bids without the consent of the Imperial Valley Housing Authority. Q. Payment of not less than minimum salaries and wages as set forth is required. A copy of those wage rates will be provided to all Plan Holders by electronic mail. R. A Pre-Bid site visit will be conducted on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 8:00 A.M., local time. All interested bidders are to meet at the project site located at 134 Heil Avenue (off alley) in the City of El Centro. This is not a mandatory Pre-Bid site visitation; all Bidders are encouraged to attend to make themselves familiar with the existing project site conditions. IMPERIAL VALLEY HOUSING AUTHORITY L311 Au13,19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.