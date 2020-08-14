090 Legal Ads|
2020 - 21 Media Release For Free and Reduced-Price Meals Special Assistance Provision 2 -Year 8 and Successive Years
The Heber Elementary School District today announced an amendment to its policy for serving meals for children served under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2020-21 school year. All students will be served breakfast and lunch at no charge at the following site(s): Dogwood Elementary School and Heber Elementary School. For additional information please contact the following person: Anel Navarro Attention: Anel Navarro - Director of Child Nutrition Services 1052 Heber Avenue Heber, CA 92249 760-337-6530 Ext. 2489 anavarro@hesdk8.org In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English. To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html , and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:
1) mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights 1400 Independence Avenue, SW Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; (2) fax: (202) 690-7442; or (3) email: program.intake@usda.gov. This institution is an equal opportunity provider. ______________________________________________________________________________
2020-21 Comunicado De Prensa Para Comidas Gratuitas y De Precio Reducido Asistencia Especial Provision 2-ao 8 y sucesivos
El Distrito Escolar de Heber hoy anunci su poltica para proveer comidas para los nios incluidos bajo National School Lunch Program and/or School Breakfast Program para el ao escolar 2020-21. Todos los estudiantes recibiran desayuno y almuerzo sin costo alguno en el sitio siguiente (s): Dogwood Elementary School y Heber Elementary School. Para informacion adicional, porfavor pongase en contacto con la siguiente persona: Anel Navarro Attention: Anel Navarro - Director of Child Nutrition Services 1052 Heber Avenue Heber, CA 92249 760-337-6530 Ext. 2489 anavarro@hesdk8.org Conforme a las leyes federales y a los derechos civiles, reglamentos y polticas del Departamento de Agricultura de los Estados Unidos (U.S. Department of Agriculture, USDA), se prohbe a esta institucin discriminar por motivo de raza, color, nacionalidad, sexo, edad, discapacidad y reprimir o tomar represalias por actividades realizadas en el pasado relacionadas con los derechos civiles. (No todos los principios de prohibicin se aplican a todos los programas). Las personas discapacitadas que requieran medios alternos para que se les comunique la informacin de un programa (por ejemplo, braille, letra agrandada, grabacin de audio, lenguaje de seas estadounidense, etc.) debern comunicarse con la agencia estatal o local responsable de administrar el programa o el TARGET Center del USDA al (202) 720-2600 (voz y TTY) o comunicarse con el USDA a travs del Servicio Federal de Transmisin de Informacin al (800) 877-8339. La informacin del programa tambin est disponible en otros idiomas adems del ingls. Para presentar una queja por alegada discriminacin, complete el formulario de quejas por discriminacin del programa del USDA, AD-3027, que podr encontrar en lnea en http://www.ocio. usda.gov/sites/default/files/docs/2012/Spanish_Form_508_ Compliant_6_8_12_0.pdf o en cualquier oficina del USDA o escriba una carta dirigida al USDA que incluya toda la informacin solicitada en el formulario. Para solicitar una copia del formulario de presentacin de quejas, comunquese al (866) 632-9992. Enve su formulario o carta completos al USDA por correo: U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights 1400 Independence Avenue, SW Washington, D.C. 20250-9410 fax: (202) 690-7442; o correo electrnico: program.intake@usda.gov. Esta institucin ofrece igualdad de oportunidades. L730 Au14
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
File No.202010000391 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
Fictitious Business Name(s):
CREST BEVERAGE 8870 Liquid Ct. San Diego, CA 92121 San Diego County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
8870 Liquid Ct.
San Diego, CA 92121
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
S & M Leasing, LLC
Residence Address:
8870 Liquid Ct. San Diego, CA 92121
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company
Articles of Incorporation: 200916810100
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
within 30 days after a fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
08/12/2020
7)
I declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Nicholas L. Giampietro, Secretary
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on:07/13/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on:07/12/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L707 Jy24,31,Au7,14
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
File No.202010000407 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
Fictitious Business Name(s):
GUSTINOS REPOSTERIA 1148 J.R. Villa Ct. Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1148 J.R. Villa Ct.
Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant: Zaida Sinohue Celaya
Residence Address:
1148 J.R. Villa Ct. Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by: An Individual
5) Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on: 07/07/2020
X
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
within 30 days after a fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
08/26/2020
7)
I declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Zaida Sinohue Celaya
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on:07/27/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on:07/26/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L727 Au7,14,21,28
STATEMENT OF ABANDONMENT OF USE OF FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME 202010000411
The following person(s) has (have) abandoned the use of the following fictitious business name(s)
2) GOLDEN STATE FENCE
COMPANY
Street Address, City State, Zip Code, County of Principal Place of Business (P.O. Box not acceptable) 870 N. Main St. Riverside, CA 92501 Riverside County The fictitious business name was filed in the office of Imperial County Clerk-Recorder on: 12/30/2013
3)
The full name and residence address of the person(s) abandoning the use of the listed fictitious business name(s) is (are):
FENCEWORKS, INC 870 N. Main St., Riverside, CA 92501
4)
This business is conducted by:
A Corporation
Publish Before:
08/26/2020
6)
I declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct. A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Jason Ostrander, President
THE FILING OF THIS STATEMENT DOES NOT OF ITSELF AUTHORIZE THE USE IN THIS STATE OF FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME IN VIOLATION OF THE RIGHTS OF ANOTHER UNDER FEDERAL, STATE OR COMMON LAW (SEE SECTION 1441 ET SEQ, BUSINESS AND PROFESSIONS CODE)
NOTICE PURSUANT TO SECTION 17924 OF THE BUSINESS AND PROFESSIONS CODE This statement of abandonment of use of fictitious business name must be published in a newspaper once a week for four successive weeks. The first publication date must be within thirty (30) days from date of filing and an affidavit of publication filed with the County Clerk within (30) days after publication has been accomplished. The statement should be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the principal place of business is located. The statement should be published in such county in a newspaper that circulates in the area where the business was conducted. Any person who executes, files or publishes any statement under Chapter 5 (commencing with Section 17900), Part 3 of Division 7 of the Business and Professions Code, knowing that such statement is false, in whole or in part shall be guilty of a misdemeanor and upon conviction thereof shall be punished by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1000). [Section 17930 Business and Professions Code] Statement was filed with the Imperial County Clerk-Recorder on: 07/27/2020 Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk L737 Au14,21,28,S4
