090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000581 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
EL SOL MARKET 658 Main St. Brawley, CA 92227 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
658 Main St. Brawley, CA 92227
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
TOMIKA 2, INC.
Residence Address:
658 Main St. Brawley, CA 92227
Phone Number (Optional):
(442) 252-1338
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
09/12/2008
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
08/19/2021
7)
I, __Saad Jibrael___declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Saad Jibrael President
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 07/20/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 07/19/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L280 Jy31,Au7,14,21
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000587 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
ILB ELECTRIC 3955 Temescal Canyon Rd. Corona, CA 92883 Riverside County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
3955 Temescal Canyon Rd. Corona, CA 92883
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
International Line Builders, Inc.
Residence Address:
19020A SW Cipole Road Tualatin, OR 97140
Phone Number (Optional):
(972) 431-1000
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation C2013537
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 07/13/2016
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
08/20/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Karl A. Liepitz, Secretary
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on:07/21/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on:07/20/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L285 Jy31,Au7,14,21
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS COUNTY OF IMPERIAL BUDGET PRESENTATION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 County of Imperial recommended budget has been filed with the Clerk of the Board, County of Imperial and the Board of Supervisors has ordered copies of said budget to be made available to the public by the Clerk of the Board, County Administration Center, 940 West Main Street, Suite 209, El Centro, California, on or after August 14, 2021. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that on 24th day of August, 2021 at 1:30 p.m., the Board of Supervisors will meet in the Chambers of said Board in the Imperial County Administration Center, 940 West Main Street, Suite 211, El Centro, California, for the purpose of conducting a public hearing on the budget preparatory to making a final determination of a Final Budget, at which time and place any member of the public may appear and be heard regarding the increases, decreases, or omissions of any item of the budget or inclusion of additional items. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that said meeting shall be continued from day to day until concluded, but not to exceed fourteen (14) days, if there are no requests on file with the Board of Supervisors for further hearings.
BLANCA ACOSTA Clerk of the Board of Supervisors County of Imperial
L299 Au14
