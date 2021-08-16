090 Legal Ads|
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU001954
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Skye Romero Hanan filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Skye Romero Hanan Proposed Name Skye Emmanuelle Romero
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING September 9, 2021 at 8:30 am in Dept. 07 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 07-26-2021
Jeffrey B. Jones Judge of the Superior Court
L292 Au2,9,16,23
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU002001
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Enrique Padilla Mejia filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Enrique Padilla Mejia Proposed Name Henry Mejia
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING September 27, 2021 at 8:30 am in Dept. 09 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 07-28-2021
L. Brooks Anderholt Judge of the Superior Court
L293 Au2,9,16,23
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU001964
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Ivanna Antunez Valenzuela filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Ivanna Antunez Valenzuela Proposed Name Ivanna Antunez
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING September 7, 2021 at 8:30 am in Dept. 07 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 07-08-2021
Jeffrey B. Jones Judge of the Superior Court
L294 Au2,9,16,23
CITY OF BRAWLEY NOTICE AND INVITATION REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS for PROFESSIONAL AUDITING SERVCIES And ENGINEERING AND PROJECT MANAGEMENT SERVICES
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Brawley is soliciting proposals from qualified candidates for auditing and engineering and project management services. The City is seeking two contracts with an individual or firm specializing in 1. Auditing services for governmental agencies performed in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in the United States of America, the standards set forth for financial audits contained in Government Auditing Standards issued by the Comptroller General of the United States, and the U.S. Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Circular A-133 Audits of State and Local Governments and Non-Profit Organizations. 2. Engineering and project management support services to City Staff for various capital improvement projects (CIP), including State and Federally funded projects, projects of varying complexity, budget, and size, and all phases of design and project management. If you or your firm would like to be considered for either of these engagements, we invite your response due no later than 5 p.m. on September 10, 2021. Late submission of responses shall not be considered. Submittals shall only be accepted in a PDF file format by email only to: kromero@brawley-ca.gov. Late proposals will not be accepted. The Request for Proposals is found online at http://www.brawley-ca.gov/section/rfp-soq-bids. Questions and additional information may be obtained by contacting: Karla Romero, Finance Director/City Treasurer, City of Brawley, kromero@brawley-ca.gov, (760) 344-8941 Office. PUBLISHED: IV PRESS Alma Benavides, City Clerk L314 Au16
