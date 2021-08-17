090 Legal Ads|
2021 - 22 Media Release For Free and Reduced-Price Meals Special Assistance Provision 2 -Year 9 and Successive Years
The Heber Elementary School District today announced an amendment to its policy for serving meals for children served under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2021-22 school year. All students will be served breakfast and lunch at no charge at the following site(s): Dogwood Elementary School and Heber Elementary School. For additional information please contact the following person: Anel Navarro Attention: Anel Navarro - Director of Child Nutrition Services 1052 Heber Avenue Heber, CA 92249 760-337-6530 Ext. 2489 anavarro@hesdk8.org In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English. To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html , and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by: 1) mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights 1400 Independence Avenue, SW Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; (2) fax: (202) 690-7442; or (3) email: program.intake@usda.gov. This institution is an equal opportunity provider. ________________________________________________________________________________
2021 - 22 Comunicado De Prensa Para Comidas Gratuitas y De Precio Reducido Asistencia Especial Provision 2-ao 9 y sucesivos
El Distrito Escolar de Heber hoy anunci su poltica para proveer comidas para los nios incluidos bajo National School Lunch Program and/or School Breakfast Program para el ao escolar 2021-22. Todos los estudiantes recibiran desayuno y almuerzo sin costo alguno en el sitio siguiente (s): Dogwood Elementary School y Heber Elementary School. Para informacion adicional, porfavor pongase en contacto con la siguiente persona: Anel Navarro Attention: Anel Navarro - Director of Child Nutrition Services 1052 Heber Avenue Heber, CA 92249 760-337-6530 Ext. 2489 anavarro@hesdk8.org Conforme a las leyes federales y a los derechos civiles, reglamentos y polticas del Departamento de Agricultura de los Estados Unidos (U.S. Department of Agriculture, USDA), se prohbe a esta institucin discriminar por motivo de raza, color, nacionalidad, sexo, edad, discapacidad y reprimir o tomar represalias por actividades realizadas en el pasado relacionadas con los derechos civiles. (No todos los principios de prohibicin se aplican a todos los programas). Las personas discapacitadas que requieran medios alternos para que se les comunique la informacin de un programa (por ejemplo, braille, letra agrandada, grabacin de audio, lenguaje de seas estadounidense, etc.) debern comunicarse con la agencia estatal o local responsable de administrar el programa o el TARGET Center del USDA al (202) 720-2600 (voz y TTY) o comunicarse con el USDA a travs del Servicio Federal de Transmisin de Informacin al (800) 877-8339. La informacin del programa tambin est disponible en otros idiomas adems del ingls. Para presentar una queja por alegada discriminacin, complete el formulario de quejas por discriminacin del programa del USDA, AD-3027, que podr encontrar en lnea en http://www.ocio. usda.gov/sites/default/files/docs/2012/Spanish_Form_508_ Compliant_6_8_12_0.pdf o en cualquier oficina del USDA o escriba una carta dirigida al USDA que incluya toda la informacin solicitada en el formulario. Para solicitar una copia del formulario de presentacin de quejas, comunquese al (866) 632-9992. Enve su formulario o carta completos al USDA por correo: U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights 1400 Independence Avenue, SW Washington, D.C. 20250-9410 fax: (202) 690-7442; o correo electrnico: program.intake@usda.gov. Esta institucin ofrece igualdad de oportunidades. L300 Au17
APN: 044-500-046-000 OTHER: 5943573 TS-210405 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE UNDER DEED OF TRUST YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 6/25/2008 UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that C.N.A. FORECLOSURE SERVICES, INC. A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION, as trustee, or successor trustee, or substituted trustee pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by Jesse Owens and Tanya Jean Owens, Husband and wife as joint tenants Recorded on 7/23/2015 as Instrument No. 2015015415, of Official records in the office of the County Recorder of Imperial County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell thereunder recorded 4/28/2021 as Instrument No. 2021-009816 of said Official Records, WILL SELL on 8/23/2021 At the North entrance to the County Courthouse at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243 at 2:00 p.m. AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at the time of sale in lawful money of the United States), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described. The property address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purposed to be: 2731 Highway 111, Imperial, CA. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. The total amount of unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $79,532.32 (estimated). In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier's check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state. In the event tender other than cash is accepted the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee's Deed until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Deed, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid principal balance of the Note secured by said Deed with interest thereon as provided in said Note, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 or visit this internet website www.nationwideposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case 210405 Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction, pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an "eligible tenant buyer," you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an "eligible bidder," you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 916-939-0772, or visit this internet website www.nationwideposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case 210405 to find the date on which the trustee's sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee's sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee's sale. If you think you may qualify as an "eligible tenant buyer" or eligible bidder," you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advise regarding potential right to purchase." FOR SALES INFORMATION CALL : 916-939-0772 C/O C.N.A. FORECLOSURE SERVICES, INC., A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION as said Trustee. 2020 CAMINO DEL RIO N. #230,SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA 92108 (619) 297-6740 DATE: 7/28/2021 KIMBERLY CURRAN, TRUSTEE SALE OFFICER NPP0384678 To: IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS 08/03/2021, 08/10/2021, 08/17/2021 L289 Au3,10,17
