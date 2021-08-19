090 Legal Ads|
CITATION FOR PUBLICATION UNDER WELFARE AND INSTITUTION CODE SECTION 294
1. To (names of persons to be notified, if known, including names on birth certificates): A (nombres completos de las personas a ser notificadas, si se saben, incluyendo los nombres en el certificado de nacimiento):
Matthew Franklin Reyes
and anyone claiming to be a parent of (child's name): y a todos los que reclaman ser padre o madre de (nombre del menor):
(Child #1) Menor #1 Dani Alison Chacon
born on (date): nacido el (fecha):
(Child #1) Menor #1 February 26, 2019 (26 de Febrero del 2019)
At (name of hospital or other place of birth and city and state): En nombre del hospital u otro lugar de nacimiento y ciudad y estado):
(Child #1) Menor #1 Pioneer Memorial Hospital, Brawley, California, 92227
2. A hearing will be held on (date) September 27, 2021 AT 8:30 a.m. (time), in Dept. 3, located at: Una audiencia tendra lugar el 27 de Septiembre del 2021, a la 8:30 a.m., En la corte ubicada en:
939 WEST MAIN STREET EL CENTRO, CALIFORNIA 92243
3. At this hearing the court will consider the recommendations of the social worker or probation officer; En la audiencia la corte considerara las recomendaciones del trabajador social o el funcionario de libertad condicional. 4. The social worker or probation officer will recommend that your child be freed from your legal custody so that the child may be adopted. If the court follows the recommendation, all of your parental rights to the child will be terminated; El trabajador social o el fiincionario de libertad condicional recomendara que se libere a su hijo de su custodia legal para que se lo pueda adoptar. Si la corte sigue la recomendacion, todos sus derechos como padre seran terminados. 5. You have the right to be present at the hearing, to present evidence, and you have the right to be represented by an attorney. If you do not have an attorney and cannot afford to hire one, the court will appoint an attorney for you; Usted tiene el derecho de estar presente en la audiencia, presentar pruebas, y tiene derecho a que lo represente un abogado. Si no tiene un abogado y no tiene dinero para contratar a un abogado, la corte le nombrara uno. 6. If the court terminates your parental rights, the order may be final; Si la corte termina sus derechos como padre es posible que la orden sea final. 7. The court will proceed with this hearing whether or not you are present; La corte procedera con esta audiencia este o no usted presente. Date: July 23, 2021 Fecha: 23 de Julio del 2021 Maria Rhinehart, Court Executive Officer Maria Rhinehart, Tribunal Delgado Clerk by: Regina Osuna Empleado por: Regina Osuna L282 Jy29,Au5,12,19
090 Legal Ads|
INVITATION FOR BIDS
A. The Imperial Valley Housing Authority will receive bids for the El Centro Maintenance Building Improvements Project located at 134 East Heil (access off alley) in the City of El Centro located in Imperial County, California until 11:00 AM, local time, on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 1402 D Street, Brawley, California 92227, at which time all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. B. There shall be one (1) Base Bid. C. The project location consists of one site located within the City of El Centro, California and County of Imperial as indicated on the drawings. D. The project scope of work consists generally of the interior remodeling of the existing maintenance space including demolition, wall framing, casework, typical finishes & mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems. E. Documents are not available for review in the Owner's or Architect's office. Reference sets of Documents will be on file at the following Plan Rooms: Yuma Southwest Associated General Contractor's Association Contractors of America 350 West 16th Street, Suite 430 6212 Ferris Square, Yuma, AZ 85364 San Diego, CA 92121 Telephone: 928.539.9035 Telephone: 858.558.7444 F. All inquiries regarding this project shall be directed to the Architect at the following address and telephone number. E-mail communications are encouraged. Please note that technical inquiries must be submitted in writing for a response. JAVIER DIAZ ARCHITECTS, INC. 2925 Vine Court El Centro, California 92243 760-427.7587 javier@jdiazarchitects.com G. Bid documents will made available to the Bidders in electronic .pdf format via email; there will be no fees required to obtain the documents. No printed sets of documents will be made available. H. Contact the Architect's office for complete information regarding the date of Documents availability, how to obtain Contract Documents, and applicable shipping and handling charges. J. A certified check, or bank draft, payable to the Imperial Valley Housing Authority, U.S. Government Bonds, or a satisfactory bid bond executed by the bidder and acceptable sureties in the amount equal to five (5%) of the bid shall be submitted with each bid. K. The successful bidder will be required to furnish and pay for Satisfactory Bonds as follows: (1) "Payment Bond" complying with the IVHA's Procurement Policy L. Award will be made to the lowest responsible and responsive Bidder whose Bid meets the requirement so of this Solicitation M. If equal bids are received from responsible Bidders, selection shall be made by drawing "lots". N. Bidder's attention is directed to the provision for Equal Employment Opportunity and Payment for all persons of no less than the minimum wage as set forth in the attached Federal & State of California Wage requirements. O. The Imperial Valley Housing Authority reserves the right to reject any and all bids or to waive any informalities in the bidding. P. No bid shall be withdrawn for a period of 90 days subsequent to the opening of bids without the consent of the Imperial Valley Housing Authority. Q. Payment of not less than minimum salaries and wages as set forth is required. A copy of those wage rates will be provided to all Plan Holders by electronic mail. R. A Pre-Bid site visit will be conducted on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 8:00 A.M., local time. All interested bidders are to meet at the project site located at 134 Heil Avenue (off alley) in the City of El Centro. This is not a mandatory Pre-Bid site visitation; all Bidders are encouraged to attend to make themselves familiar with the existing project site conditions. IMPERIAL VALLEY HOUSING AUTHORITY L311 Au13,19
090 Legal Ads|
T.S. No.: 9462-7047 TSG Order No.: 210106604-CA-VOI A.P.N.: 052-762-015-000 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 03/13/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Affinia Default Services, LLC, as the duly appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust Recorded 03/21/2006 as Document No.: 2006-013909, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Imperial County, California, executed by: BARBARA RODRIGUEZ A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY, as Trustor, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable in full at time of sale by cash, a cashier's check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and state, and as more fully described in the above referenced Deed of Trust. Sale Date & Time: 09/10/2021 at 02:00 PM Sale Location: At the North entrance to the County Courthouse at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2330 W HOLT AVE, EL CENTRO, CA 92243 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made in an "AS IS" condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $239,977.54 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. It is possible that at the time of sale the opening bid may be less than the total indebtedness due. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call, 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee's sale or visit this internet website, www.nationwideposting.com, for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, T.S.# 9462-7047. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an "eligible tenant buyer," you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an "eligible bidder," you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 916-939-0772, or visit this internet website www.nationwideposting.com using the file number assigned to this case, 9462-7047, to find the date on which the trustee's sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee's sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee's sale. If you think you may qualify as an "eligible tenant buyer" or "eligible bidder," you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder's sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Affinia Default Services, LLC 301 E. Ocean Blvd. Suite 1720 Long Beach, CA 90802 833-290-7452 For Trustee Sale Information Log On To: www.nationwideposting.com or Call: 916-939-0772. Affinia Default Services, LLC, Samantha Snyder, Foreclosure Associate This communication is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. However, if you have received a discharge of the debt referenced herein in a bankruptcy proceeding, this is not an attempt to impose personal liability upon you for payment of that debt. In the event you have received a bankruptcy discharge, any action to enforce the debt will be taken against the property only. NPP0384911 To: IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS 08/19/2021, 08/26/2021, 09/02/2021 L315 Au19,26,S2
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE (DIVISION 6 OF THE COMMERCIAL CODE) Escrow No. 139204-008
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a bulk sale is about to be made on assets hereinafter described. The name(s) and business addresses of the seller(s) are: CVK AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC., 1520 West Ford Drive, El Centro, CA 92243 The location in California of the chief executive office or principal office of the Seller is: SAME All other business name(s) and address(es) used by the Seller(s) within the past three years, as stated by the Seller(s) are: Ford of Chula Vista, 1520 West Ford Drive, El Centro, CA 92243 Ford of Chula Vista, 560 Auto Park Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91911 AND NO OTHER The names and business address of the Buyer(s) are: DESERT AUTO GROUP V, LLC. 602 Wake Avenue, El Centro, CA 92243 The assets being sold are generally described as new vehicles, used/other vehicles, OEM and Non-OEM parts, records, fixed assets, work in process, miscellaneous supplies, other supplies, prepaid expenses, unfilled customer orders, deposits, assumed contracts, licenses, permits and goodwill and are located at: 560 Auto Park Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91911 The business name used by the seller's at that location is: Ford of Chula Vista The bulk sale is intended to be consummated at the office of Wilshire Escrow Company 4270 Wilshire Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90010 and the anticipated sale date is September 8, 2021. The bulk sale IS NOT subjected to California Uniform Commercial Code Section 6106.2. The name and address of the person with whom claims may be filed is Wilshire Escrow Company 4270 Wilshire Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90010 Attn: Douglas Shewfelt Escrow No. 139204-8 Dated: August 6, 2021 BUYER: DESERT AUTO GROUP V, LLC, a California limited liability company S/ By: Nate Clarks, Managing Member 8/19/21 CNS-3502176# IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS L316 Au19
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE OF AUTOMOBILE(S) AT PUBLIC AUCTION
Notice is hereby given pursuant to sections 3071 and 3072 of the Civil Code of the State of California, the undersigned will sell the following vehicles at lien sale at said address(s) at said time(s) on: Thursday, September 2, 2021 to wit: YEAR MAKE VIN LICENSE STATE 20 HYUN KMHD74LF2LU069849 8RGD665 CA To be sold by: VALLEY TOWING & AUTO INC., 1090 Mccullom Street, ELCENTRO, Imperial COUNTY, CA 92243 (10:00 AM) Said sale is for the purpose of satisfying lien of the abovesigned for towing, storage, labor, materials and lien charges, together with costs of advertising, and expenses of sale. Clear Choice Lien Service, Inc. P.O. Box 159009, San Diego, CA 92175 8/19/21 CNS-3501822# L319 Au19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.