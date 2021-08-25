090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF SALE
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 211700 of the California Self Service Storage Facility Act and Section 21707 of the Business and Professional Code of Section 1988 of the Civil Code of the State of California that the following unit(s) containing miscellaneous household goods, personal items, furniture and clothing belonging to the person(s) indicated. Tenant Name LETICIA ORTA DAVID MUNOZ Will be sold at public auction SEPTEMBER 16th, 2021 AT 10.00A.M. on the premises where said property is stored and which is located at a self-storage 1857 WEST EUCLID AVENUE in the city of El Centro, county of Imperial, state of California. Sale is sold with limit and reserve purchase must be removed by 5:00 PM on the date of sale. The landlord reserves the right to bid at this sale. This sale is subject to prior cancelation. An obligated party. Bond #RED 40083282 L323 Au25,S1
090 Legal Ads|
SECTION I -- INVITATION FOR PROPOSALS
Sealed proposals will be received at the City Clerk's Office, Calipatria City Hall, 125 N. Park Avenue, Calipatria, California 92233 until 2:00 p.m., prevailing local time, September 9, 2021, for the construction of The City of Calipatria - Street Maintenance Improvement Project - FY 2021/2022. At such time proposals will be publicly opened and read aloud. A Pre-Bid Conference will be conducted at Calipatria City Hall, 125 N. Park Avenue, Calipatria, California 92233 at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. This conference is to inform bidders, subcontractors and suppliers of project requirements. Bidders attendance at this conference will not be mandatory. The work is located in the City of Calipatria, County of Imperial, State of California. The work includes slurry sealcoating, crack sealing, SS1h Fog Seal application and pavement striping. Proposals shall conform to the requirements of this Invitation for Proposals and other documents listed herein and any addenda thereto issued in advance of the proposal opening date. The Contractor shall have a State of California Classification "A" Contractor's license to perform the work. A bid submitted by any contractor not properly licensed at the time of bid opening shall be considered non-responsive and will be rejected. The specifications setting forth requirements and the work to be performed is comprised of the following: Section I Invitation for Proposals Section II Instructions to Bidders Section III Proposal Forms Section IV Contract and Bond Forms Section V General Conditions Section VI Special Conditions Section VII Technical Conditions Section VIII Improvement Plans and all addendum(a). Only those firms who have purchased the bid documents will be provided addendum(a) that may be issued for this project prior to the bid opening date. Bid security shall accompany the bid in the form of a certified or cashier's check, or a Bid Bond for ten percent (10%) of the maximum bid amount being proposed. The successful bidder shall furnish a payment bond and a performance bond, both equal to 100% of the contract amount. Pursuant to Section 1773 of the Labor Code, the general prevailing rate of wages, as determined by the State of California Department of Industrial Relations, are set forth in the Instruction for Bidders section of the specifications. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the California Department of Industrial Relations. Copies of the Specifications and Plans are available for examination without charge during normal business hours at the offices of The Holt Group, Inc., and the City of Calipatria:
The Holt Group, Inc. 1601 North Imperial Avenue El Centro, California 92243 (760) 337-3883 Or The City of Calipatria 125 N. Park Avenue Calipatria, California 92233 (760) 348-4141
Technical questions shall be addressed to the above-mentioned office. Copies of the Specifications and Plans may be obtained from The Holt Group, Inc., 1601 North Imperial Avenue, El Centro, California 92243, (760) 337-3883 by making a non-refundable payment of Seventy-Five Dollars ($75.00) payable to The Holt Group, Inc. for each set of contract documents. This includes shipping charges. Dated: August 25, 2021 Catherine Hoff, City Clerk Published: Imperial Valley Press August 25, 2021 September 1, 2021 L327 Au25,S1
