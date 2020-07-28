090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE NOTICE NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AND OF PROPOSAL FOR IMPLEMENTING SCHOOL FACILITIES FEES AS AUTHORIZED BY EDUCATION CODE SECTION S 17620 AND GOVERNMENT CODES 65995
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that immediately following a public hearing on the matter, a proposed resolution(s) will be considered by the Governing Board of Brawley Union High School District at a regular board meeting on August 12, 2020 at 6:00 p.m, which if adopted by the Board will implement development fees established by the District against residential construction and reconstruction up to $1.26 per square foot and against new commercial or industrial construction up to $0.20 a square foot. The proposed fees are authorized by Education Code Section 17620 and Government Code Section 65995. Data pertaining to the cost of school facilities is available for inspection during regular business hours at the District's administrative offices. The fee, if approved by the Governing Board, will become effective on October 12, 2020, which is 60 days after the proposed adoption of the resolution levying such fee by the Governing Board.
COACHELLA VALLEY WATER DISTRICT NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a public hearing will be held by the Board of Directors (Board) of the Coachella Valley Water District (CVWD), at 8:00 a.m. on August 11, 2020, or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard. In an effort to protect public health and prevent the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), the public may view this public hearing online as there will be no public location for attending in person. The hearing will be streamed live on the District's website at http://cvwd.org/151/Board-Agendas, to consider the following action: ADOPTION OF A RESOLUTION MAKING FINDINGS THAT THE COST OF THE PROPOSED SOLAR PHOTOVOLTAIC ENERGY SYSTEM AND BATTERY STORAGE PROJECT TO BE DESIGNED, CONSTRUCTED AND OPERATED PURSUANT TO THE TERMS OF A POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH NOBELL ENERGY SOLUTIONS, WILL BE OFFSET AND WILL BE LESS THAN THE ANTICIPATED MARGINAL COST TO THE AUTHORITY OF ELECTRICAL OR OTHER ENERGY THAT WOULD HAVE BEEN CONSUMED BY THE DISTRICT IF SUCH PROJECT WAS NOT COMPLETED. THE CONTRACTS WITH NOBELL INCLUDE THE POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT AND A SITE LEASE. For additional information, please contact the undersigned by calling the offices of CVWD at (760) 398-2651 during regular working hours, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Dated: July 24, 2020 /s/ Sylvia Bermudez Sylvia Bermudez, Clerk of the Board Coachella Valley Water District
COUNTY OF IMPERIAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Through the guidance of our Public Health Officer, California Department of Public Health and the California Governor's Office, in order to minimize the spread of the COVID-19 virus, we are following these recommendations: 1. You are strongly encouraged to listen to the live audio and video stream of the Board of Supervisors meetings at the link mentioned below. 2. Should you wish to provide public comment on a specific item on the agenda and/or general public comment, please submit your comment via email to the Clerk of the Board at blancaacosta@co.imperial.ca.us no later than 2:00 p.m. on the Monday prior to the Board of Supervisors meeting. If you are planning to attend the Board of Supervisors meeting in person you will be required to maintain appropriate social distancing i.e. maintain a six-foot distance between yourself and other individuals. All supporting documentation is available for public review in the office of the Planning & Development Services Department located at 801 Main Street, El Centro, Ca. 92243 during regular business hours, 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. Please remember to shut off all cell phones, or electronic devices upon entering the Board Chambers. Board of Supervisors Meeting Live Video/Audio Streaming Link http://imperial.granicus.com/ViewPublisher.php?view_id=2.
ETX, LLC
Zone Change #18-0006 1. A Resolution adopting the Mitigated Negative Declaration; and, 2. A Resolution for Zone Change #18-0006 for the adoption of Zone Change Ordinance 92512.17. Date of Meeting: August 11, 2020 Time of Meeting: 11:00 a.m. Place of Meeting: 940 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243 Project Type: Zone Change from a "Conditional" A-3 Heavy Agriculture zone to an A-3 Heavy Agriculture zone with no attached conditions. ETX is proposing an expansion of the Cattle feeding operations in two phases at the El Toro Exports Heber facility. The completion on both phases would increase the feeding capacity by approximately 17,000 head of cattle. This business has been in continuous operation since 1965. Project Numbers & Names Zone Change #18-0006 Project Name/ Applicants: ETX, LLC El Toro Export Location: 96 E. Fawcett Road, Heber, CA (Assessor Parcel Number 054-250-012 & 014). PLEASE ACCEPT THIS AS A NOTICE TO INFORM YOU, as a property owner, tenant, or interested citizens, that the Board of Supervisors of the County of Imperial, California will conduct a public hearing, as part of a scheduled meeting, on Zone Change #18-0006. The Board of Supervisors will consider approving, conditionally approving, or denying Zone Change #18-0006. All interested individuals are encouraged to attend and be heard. All supporting documentation may be reviewed at the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors Office located at 940 Main Street, Suite 209, El Centro, CA during regular business hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Environmental documentation is also available at www.icdps.com. Si usted requiere esta informacin en espaol, por favor de llamar al (442) 265-1736.
BLANCA ACOSTA Clerk of the Board of Supervisors County of Imperial, State of California
