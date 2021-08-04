090 Legal Ads|
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU001967
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Gloria Emma Smith filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Gloria Emma Smith Proposed Name Gloria Emma Valenzuela Robles
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING September 7, 2021 at 8:30 am in Dept. 09 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 07-12-2021
L Brooks Anderholt Judge of the Superior Court
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU001982
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Lizeth Angelica Delgadillo filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Lizeth Angelica Delgadillo Proposed Name Lumine Delgadillo
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING September 14, 2021 at 8:30 am in Dept. 07 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 07-15-2021
Jeffrey B. Jones Judge of the Superior Court
ORDINANCE NO. 812
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF IMPERIAL AMENDING THE IMPERIAL CITY CODE TO CHANGE THE ZONING DESIGNATION AND GENERAL PLAN AMENDMENT FROM R-1 (RESIDENTIAL SINGLE FAMILY) TO OS (OPEN SPACE) FOR THE FOLLOWING APN: 063-250-011
Pursuant to Section 24.19.600 et al, the City Council of the City of Imperial, State of California, does hereby ordain as follows: SECTION 1: The "Official Zoning Map" of the City of Imperial, Imperial County, adopted at Section 24.01.140 of Chapter 24 of the Imperial City Code is hereby conditionally amended pursuant to Section 24.19.600, et seq. as set forth in this ordinance. SECTION 2: The property affected by this ordinance is shown in Exhibit A, specifically known as APN: 063-250-011 SECTION 3: The new zone for said property is hereby changed from R-1 (Residential Single Family) to OS (OPEN SPACE). SECTION 5: Effective Date. This Ordinance shall take effect and shall be in force thirty (30) days after the date of adoption, and prior to the expiration of fifteen (15) days from the passage thereof, shall be published at least once in a newspaper of general circulation printed and published in the County of Imperial, together with the names of the members of the City Council voting for and against the same. PASSED, ADOPTED AND APPROVED by the City Council of the City of Imperial, this 21st day of July, 2021. ____________________________ Karin Eugenio, Mayor ATTEST: _______________________________ Debra Jackson, City Clerk STATE OF CALIFORNIA) COUNTY OF IMPERIAL )ss CITY OF IMPERIAL ) I, Debra Jackson, City Clerk of the City of Imperial, do hereby certify that the foregoing Ordinance No. 812 had its 1st reading on July 7, 2021 and was passed by the following roll call vote: AYES: AMPARANO, BURNWORTH, DALE, TUCKER, AND EUGENIO NOES: NONE ABSENT: NONE ABSTAIN: NONE MOTION CARRIED 5-0 I, Debra Jackson, City Clerk of the City of Imperial, do hereby certify that the foregoing Ordinance No. 805 had its 2nd reading on July 21, 2021 and was passed by the following roll call vote: AYES: AMPARANO, BURNWORTH, DALE, TUCKER, AND EUGENIO NOES: NONE ABSENT: NONE ABSTAIN: NONE MOTION CARRIED 5-0 ____________________________ DEBRA JACKSON, CITY CLERK CITY OF IMPERIAL, CALIFORNIA L297 Au4
PART I BIDDING INFORMATION COUNTY OF IMPERIAL NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed proposals will be received at the office of the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors at the County Administration Center located at 940 Main Street in El Centro, California 92243, until 2:00 p.m. on August 27, 2021 at which time they will be publicly opened and read at the above stated time and place, for construction in accordance with the specifications therefore, to which special reference is made, as follows:
HEBER AVENUE IMPROVEMENTS FROM 10TH STREET TO FAWCETT ROAD (WESTSIDE) County of Imperial Project No. 6515
The contractor shall possess a California contractor's license, Class A, at the time this contract is awarded. In all contracts subject to this part where federal funds are involved, no bid submitted shall be invalidated by the failure of the bidder to be licensed in accordance with the laws of the State of California. However, at the time the contract is awarded, the contractor shall be properly licensed in accordance with the laws of the State of California. The first payment for work or material under any contract shall not be made unless and until the Registrar of Contractors verifies to the agency that the records of the Contractors' State License Board indicate that the contractor was properly licensed at the time other contract was awarded. Any bidder or contractor not so licensed shall be subject to all legal penalties imposed by law, including, but not limited to, any appropriate disciplinary action by the Contractors' State License Board. Bids are required for the entire work described herein. The contractor does not have the option to submit a bid proposal on only a portion of the following described work. The contractor must respond with a bid proposal for Bid. Recommendation of selection to award Base Bid will be based on cost and budget availability at time of award. For purposes of determination of the lowest bid, Public Contract Code Section 20103.8 (a) will be used. Technical questions or clarifications must be in writing and should be directed to the Imperial County Department of Public Works, Attention to Robert Urea III, Civil Engineer Assistant II, at 155 S. 11th Street, El Centro, CA 92243 or emailed to roberturena@co.imperial.ca.us before August 13, 2021. No questions will be responded to after this day. Questions about alleged patent ambiguity of the plans, specifications, or estimate must be submitted communicated as a bidder inquiry before bid opening. After this time, the County will not consider these questions as bid protests.
Plans, specifications, and proposal forms (bid documents) for bidding this project can be obtained at the office of the Imperial County Department of Public Works; 155 South 11th Street, El Centro, CA 92243. A $100.00 fee is required (no refund will be made). Mail service is available at an additional cost of $15.00 per set of documents. Make checks payable to the County of Imperial Department of Public Works. Alternately, the bid documents can be found on Imperial County Public Works website under "Projects Out to Bid" at www.co.imperial.ca.us/PublicWorks/Index.htm. Only those firms who have purchased the bid documents and the required trade journals will be directly provided any addendums that may be issued for this project prior to the bid opening date. Every attempt will be made to post addendums on the above mentioned Imperial County Public Works website as well. This contract is subject to state contract nondiscrimination and compliance requirements pursuant to Government Code, Section 12990. Inquiries or questions based on alleged patent ambiguity of the plans, specifications, or estimate must be communicated as a bidder inquiry prior to bid opening. Any such inquiries or questions, submitted after bid opening, will not be treated as a bid protest. Bid security shall accompany the bid in the form of a certified or cashier's check, or a Bid Bond for ten (10) percent of the maximum bid amount being proposed. The successful bidder shall furnish a payment bond and a performance bond, both equal to 100% of the contract amount. The submission of a labor and materials bond (payment bond) is required on projects in excess of $25,000.00. Bidders are advised that, they may substitute securities in place retained funds withheld by County. Cal. Pub. Cont. Code Section 22300. Alternatively, an escrow agreement, in the form prescribed by the code, may be used by the bidder. The County of Imperial hereby affirms and notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, sex, color, or national origin in consideration for an award. Federal, State and local regulations and reporting requirements applicable to the proposed work must be complied with for this project. No work shall be performed by contractor or subcontractors who are ineligible pursuant to Cal. Lab. Code 1777.1 and 1777.7. Contractor and its subcontractors shall pay all workers employed on the project the rates determined by the Director of California Department of Industrial Relations (DIR). These wages are also available from the California Department of Industrial Relations' Internet web site at http://www.dir.ca.gov. Future effective general prevailing wage rates, which have been predetermined and are on file with the California Department of Industrial Relations are referenced but not printed in the general prevailing wage rates. Pursuant to Section 1773 of the Labor Code, the general prevailing rate of wages in the County in which the work is to be done has been determined by the Director of the California Department of Industrial Relations and are on file and available from the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors located at the County Administration Center, 940 Main Street, Suite 209, El Centro, CA 92243. If there is a difference between the minimum wage rates predetermined by the Secretary of Labor and the general prevailing wage rates determined by the Director of the California Department of Industrial Relations for similar classifications of labor, the Contractor and subcontractors shall pay not less than the higher wage rate. The Department will not accept lower State wage rates not specifically included in the Federal minimum wage determinations. This includes "helper" (or other classifications based on hours of experience) or any other classification not appearing in the Federal wage determinations. Where Federal wage determinations do not contain the State wage rate determination otherwise available for use by the Contractor and subcontractors, the Contractor and subcontractors shall pay not less than the Federal minimum wage rate, which most closely approximates the duties of the employees in question. The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) provides a toll-free "hotline" service to report bid rigging activities. Bid rigging activities can be reported Mondays through Fridays, between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., eastern time, telephone no. 1-800-424-9071. Anyone with knowledge of possible bid rigging, bidder collusion, or other fraudulent activities should use the "hotline" to report these activities. The "hotline" is part of the DOT's continuing effort to identify and investigate highway construction contract fraud and abuse and is operated under the direction of the DOT Inspector General. All information will be treated confidentially and caller anonymity will be respected. Withdrawal of bids shall not be permitted for a period of seventy five (75) days after the date set for the opening thereof. Monies withheld by the owner to ensure performance under the contract may be released in accordance with Government Code Section 4590 and these contract documents.
Blanca Acosta Clerk of the Board of Supervisors
