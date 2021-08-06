090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000507 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
RED ONE PERFORMANCE 445 E. Evan Hewes Hwy El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
219A East Aurora Dr El Centro, CA 92243
3) Full Name of Registrant:
Red One Peformance Inc
Residence Address:
445 E. Evan Hewes Hwy El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 604-7295
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation C4752259
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 06/11/2021
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
07/22/2021
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Carlos W Rojo Lopez, President
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 06/22/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/21/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L258 Jy16,23,30,Au6
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000535 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
IV DUMPSTER 404 S. N St. Imperial, CA 92251 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
PO Box 153 Imperial, CA 92251
3) Full Name of Registrant:
Alex Estrada
Residence Address:
404 S. N St. Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 545-0000
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 07/01/2021
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
07/31/2021
7)
I, __Alex Estrada___declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Alex Estrada Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 07/01/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/30/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L270 Jy23,30,Au6,13
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000566 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
RK SANITATION SERVICES 1103 Ollie Ave. Ste. #B Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1244 Fiesta Ave. Calexico, CA 92231
3) Full Name of Registrant:
Eliana K. Lopez
Residence Address:
1244 Fiesta Ave. Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(442) 252-1338
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
08/12/2021
7)
I, __Eliana K. Lopez___declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Eliana K. Lopez Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 07/13/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 07/12/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L277 Jy23,30,Au6,13
Public Notice of Availability Draft Environmental Assessment Establishment and Use of Training Support Areas in the Bob Stump Training Range Complex Chocolate Mountain Aerial Gunnery Range and Barry M. Goldwater Range-West Imperial and Riverside Counties, California and Yuma County, Arizona
The U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) has prepared a Draft Environmental Assessment (EA) to assess the potential environmental impacts arising from the establishment and use of landing zones, an assault landing zone, drop zones, and an artillery firing area at the two tactical ranges within the Bob Stump Training Range Complex (BSTRC): the Chocolate Mountain Aerial Gunnery Range, California and the Barry M. Goldwater Range-West, Arizona. PROPOSED ACTION: The purpose of the Proposed Action is to expand mission-critical training capabilities within the BSTRC for Marine Corps and Naval aviators and Marine Air-Ground Task Force artillery cannoneers. The Proposed Action is needed to provide MV-22 aircraft similar flexibility to existing Legacy Rotary-Wing Aircraft Policy and Procedures and provide a safer and more realistic artillery firing training environment. The Proposed Action is also needed to accomplish critical Marine Corps and Naval Tactical Training Procedures, Training and Readiness Codes, and Large Force Exercises. Implementation of the Proposed Action would facilitate maintaining Marine Corps and other forces at an optimal state of readiness to support current and emerging contingency and wartime requirements. The USMC would not increase the quantity of combat missions flown, increase the amount and/or types of ordnance expended, increase artillery training tempo, or alter the existing facilities or airspace within the BSTRC as part of this Proposed Action. HOW TO REVIEW AND COMMENT ON THE DRAFT EA: Public input is requested on the Draft EA. Hardcopies of the Draft EA are available for review in the El Centro Public Library, Brawley Public Library, and the Yuma Main Library. In addition, the Draft EA is available for electronic viewing via the following website: https://www.mcasyuma.marines.mil/Portals/152/Staff%20and%20Agencies/Range%20Natural%20and%20Cultural%20Resources/Draft%20EA%20Training%20Support%20Areas%20BSTRC%20Aug%202021.pdf?ver=LFRtcUuV5_5G_D6Svbb8Hg%3d%3d If you wish to provide comments on the Draft EA, please submit your written comments no later than August 21, 2021, to: Mr. Jesse Martinez, Senior NEPA Planner/Project Manager, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command via email to jesse.w.martinez1@navy.mil. L296 Au6,7,8
NOTICE OF PRELIMINARY DECISION BY THE IMPERIAL COUNTY AIR POLLUTION CONTROL DISTRICT TO ISSUE AN AUTHORITY TO CONSTRUCT PERMIT TO BURRTEC WASTE INDUSTRIES, FOR A MODIFICATION TO AIR DISTRICT PERMIT 3077A-4
Pursuant to Rule 206, of Imperial County Air Pollution Control District (ICAPCD) Rules and Regulations, the Air Pollution Control Officer has made a preliminary decision to issue an Authority to Construct (ATC) Permit to Burrtec Waste Industries, for the modification to Permit No. 3077A-4, which regulates the emission sources of a landfill waste facility located at Highway 86, Salton City, CA. The proposed modification consists of the installation of four horizontal silos, which will be utilized to mitigate emissions during the gypsum debris reception process. Authority to Construct Permit No. 3077A-5 will include conditions to ensure that all ICAPCD requirements are satisfied. The public has an opportunity to submit comments regarding this proposed decision to the ICAPCD. Written comments will be received by the ICAPCD for a period of thirty (30) days after publication of this notice. The closing date for the submission of comments is September 6, 2021. The application and supporting documentation may be examined at the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District Office, located at 150 South Ninth Street, El Centro, CA 92243. If you have any questions or would like to receive additional information regarding this matter, please contact Victor Hugo Mendez (ICAPCD Engineer) or Jesus Ramirez (APC Division Manager) at (442) 265-1800. L302 Au6
NOTICE INVITING BIDS
RECEIPT OF BIDS: Sealed Bids will be received at the office of the City Clerk, City of El Centro, OWNER of the WORK, located at 1275 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243, until September 2, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. for the construction of the "SB1LPP 5169-(052) DOGWOOD AVE. IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT." DESCRIPTION OF WORK: The WORK includes but is not limited to: The work shall include grinding of existing asphalt concrete pavement, complete removal of existing asphalt concrete pavement and all underlying material, installation of conventional-asphalt concrete, traffic striping, utility adjustments, aggregate base and traffic control as described in Chapter 5 of the Caltrans Traffic Manual and the latest edition of Manual of Uniform Traffic Control Devices ("California MUTCD"). The scope of work is more specifically described on the construction plans and in these Specifications. SITE OF WORK: The site of the WORK is located at Dogwood Ave. between Commercial Ave. and Villa Ave. as described in the contract document. COMPLETION OF WORK: The WORK must be completed within (60) Calendar Days after the commencement date stated in the Notice to Proceed. OPENING OF BIDS: The Bids will be publicly opened and read at 2:00 pm on September 2, 2021 at the above-mentioned office of OWNER. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The Contract Documents are entitled "SB1LPP 5169-(052) DOGWOOD AVE. IMPROVEMENT PROJECT." The Contract Documents may be downloaded free from Planet Bids by visiting City of El Centro website and selecting "Public Works (Planet Bids) from the "Doing Business" drop down or at the following link: https://www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?companyID=41180 MANDATORY PRE-BID CONFERENCE: Bidders are required to attend a mandatory pre-bid meeting which will be conducted by the City of El Centro CONSTRUCTION MANAGER at 10:00 AM. on August 19, 2021. The meeting will be held at the City of El Centro, Economic Development Building, RDA Conference Room A located at 1249 W. Main Street, El Centro CA 92243. The object of the meeting is to acquaint Bidders with the site conditions and mandatory bidding requirements and subcontractors of subcontracting and material supply opportunities. At that meeting the City of El Centro's Equal Opportunity Program goals and reporting procedures will be discussed. QUESTIONS: Technical questions must be directed to the CONSTRUCTION MANAGER at f_deleon@cityofelcentro.org Questions must arrive at least seven (7) calendar days prior to the bid opening to allow time for distributing answers and/or clarifications to plan holders. CITY'S RESPONSES: Responses to questions that may be asked will be provided by Addenda. No oral comments shall be of any force or effect with respect to this solicitation. Only responses by Addenda will be binding. ALL SUBMISSIONS MUST BE BY PERSONAL DELIVERY OR BY MAIL. No electronic submissions will be accepted. REQUIRED DOCUMENTS AT BID TIME: The bid shall be considered incomplete and be disqualified if any of the required BIDDING DOCUMENTS in pages BD8 to BD23 of this solicitation are not provided as instructed. BID SECURITY: Each Bid shall be accompanied by a certified or cashier's check or bid bond in the amount of ten (10) percent of the total Bid price payable to the City of El Centro as a guarantee that the Bidder, if its bid is accepted, will promptly execute the Agreement. A bid shall not be considered unless one of the forms of bid security is enclosed with it. BIDS TO REMAIN OPEN: The Bidder shall guarantee the total Bid price for a period of one hundred twenty (120) calendar Days from the date of Bid opening. CONTRACTOR'S LICENSE CLASSIFICATION: In accordance with the provisions of California Law, OWNER has determined that CONTRACTOR shall possess a valid Class A California contractor's license at the time that the Bid is submitted. Failure to possess the specified license shall render the Bid non-responsive and shall act as a bar to award of the Agreement to any Bidder not possessing said license at the time of Bid. CALIFORNIA WAGE RATE REQUIREMENTS: In accordance with the provisions of California Labor Code sections 1770 et seq. as amended, the Director of the Department of Industrial Relations has determined the general prevailing rate of per diem wages in accordance with the standards set forth in such sections for the locality in which the WORK is to be performed. A copy of said wage rates is on file at the office of OWNER. It shall be mandatory for CONTRACTOR to whom the WORK is awarded, and upon any Subcontractor under CONTRACTOR, to pay not less than said specified rates to all workers employed by them in the execution of the WORK. CONTRACTOR AND SUBCONTRACTOR REGISTRATION WITH DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS: Labor Code section 1771.1 provides that a contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Public Contract Code section 4104, or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as that term is defined in Chapter 1, Part 7, Division 2 of the Labor Code, unless currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5. Labor Code section 1771.1 also provides that it is not a violation of that section for an unregistered contractor to submit a bid that is authorized by Business and Professions Code section 7029.1 or by Public Contract Code section 10164, provided the contractor is registered to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5 at the time the contract is awarded. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the Department of Industrial Relations. RETAINAGE FROM PAYMENTS: CONTRACTOR may elect to receive one hundred (100%) percent of payments due under the Contract Documents from time to time, without retention of any portion of the payment by OWNER, by depositing securities of equivalent value with OWNER in accordance with the provisions of section 22300 of the Public Contract Code. Such securities, if deposited by CONTRACTOR, shall be valued by OWNER, whose decision on valuation of the securities shall be final. Securities eligible for investment under this provision shall be limited to those listed in section 16430 of the Government Code, bank or savings and loan certificates of deposit, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, standby letters of credit or any other security mutually agreed to by CONTRACTOR and OWNER. FILING OF BID PROTESTS: By submitting a Bid, each Bidder hereby agrees and understands that the Bidder must comply with these protest procedures and exhaust all administrative remedies set forth herein prior to the initiation of any type of related legal action. With the express written Contract of the City and Bidder, and subject to the requirements of applicable law, this protest procedure can also be used to resolve issues surrounding the City's determination of a Bidder as not responsible. The following terms as used in this Section shall have the following meanings: "Protest" shall mean a written objection by an interested party or affected party to (i) the requirements or specifications contained in the Notice to Bidders or any portion of documents accompanying that notice; or (ii) a proposed award recommendation protest. A. Solicitation Phase Protest. The purpose of the solicitation is to obtain competitive Bids from Bidders. Any Bidder who has submitted a bid and who believes that a free and open competition has not taken place or that a particular specification or requirement is impractical, unduly restrictive, or ambiguous may advise the AGENCY of its concerns by submitting a detailed Solicitation Protest Statement in accordance with the requirements set forth below in this Section A. The Protest does not replace the requirement to report irregularities in the bid documents. (1) Contents and Requirements A solicitation protest must be submitted to the contact named in the bid documents by personal delivery or email by close of business at least fifteen (15) calendar days prior to the Bid due date, and must contain all of the following to be considered: a. The name, address, and telephone number of the protester; and b. The Project Name and Project Number; and c. A detailed statement setting forth the grounds for protest, which shall include all the factual and legal documentation in support of the protest in sufficient detail to establish merits of the protest; and d. The desired resolution of the protest. If the submitted protest does not comply with the requirements set forth herein, then it will not be considered for evaluation and will be returned to the protestor. Any grounds for protest not raised are waived. The protest may not be amended after filing. The protest is a public document. (2) Evaluation and Determination No hearing will be held on the protest. City's Public Works Director, or designee, will review the protest and any supporting material and conduct an investigation of the facts. He/she may, but need not, requires other Bidders to submit statements or arguments regarding the protest and may discuss the protest with the protestor. The Public Works Director or designee shall issue a final written decision regarding any solicitation protest to each Bidder prior to Bid opening. The written decision will cite any actions that will or will not be taken in response to the protest. That decision shall be final, and there shall be no further administrative recourse. B. Protest of Award (1) Contents and Requirements Following the opening of the Bids any unsuccessful Bidder, may protest City's proposed award of the Contract by submitting a protest to the Public Works Director or designee no later than close of business on the fifth business day. That protest must be submitted in a timely manner, signed by the protesting Bidder, must contain all of the following to be considered: a. The name, address, and telephone number of the protestor; and b. The Project Name and Project Number; and c. The City action or recommendation that is being protested; d. A detailed statement setting forth every ground, reason, legal authority and facts in support of the protest, including all documents and evidence including specific references to parts of the bid documents; and e. A clear statement of the relief request A protest that does not comply with the requirements set forth herein will be returned to the protestor. The protest shall not be amended after filing. Any grounds for protest not raised are waived. The protest is a public document. Award Protest Statements are public documents. City will notify the affected parties when a protest has been submitted, and will provide copies of the protest to the affected parties as soon as is reasonably practical. (2) Evaluation and Determination The affected parties may file responsive statements in support of or in opposition to the protest within three (3) business days after the receipt of the protest from the City. The Public Works Director, or designee, shall review the facts and all submittals relative to the protest and shall issue a written decision setting forth the basis for such decision. The written decision will be issued to the protestor and to all affected parties. Unless otherwise required by law, no hearing shall be provided. In the event a hearing is conducted, the Public Works Director or designee, shall issue written notice to the protestor and affected parties identifying the date and time for the hearing, along with rules concerning the hearing. C. Delay in Award Execution of any proposed contract shall be delayed pending the resolution of the protest unless one or more of the following conditions is present: 1. The items or services being procured are urgently required; 2. Delivery or performance will be unduly delayed by failure to make award promptly; or 3. Failure to make prompt award will otherwise cause undue harm to the City. D. No Limitations on Remedies Nothing contained herein shall be construed to act as a limitation of the City's choice of remedies or confer any right upon any interested party or affected party to a remedy. E. Basis for Choice Remedy In determining the appropriate remedy, the City shall consider all of the circumstances surrounding the notice of bids and/or award, including, but not limited to: 1. The seriousness of any deficiency found to exist in the contracting process; 2. The effect of the action on the competitive process; 3. Any urgency surrounding the requirement to enter into a contract; and 4. The effect that implementing the remedy will have on the AGENCY. F. Remedies If the City determines that the award or proposed award was not made in accordance with applicable statues, regulations, policies and/or procedures, the City, in its sole discretion, may grant any of the following remedies or any other remedy it deems appropriate: 1. Prior to award, City may issue a new solicitation, make a new selection/award recommendation, or award the contract consistent with applicable statutes, regulations, policies and procedures; 2. In its sole discretion, take no further action; or 3. Take any other action that is permitted by law to promote compliance. OWNER'S RIGHTS RESERVED: OWNER reserves the right to reject any or all Bids, to waive any informality in a Bid, and to make awards to the lowest responsive Bidder as it may best serve the interest of OWNER. Date:____________________ OWNER: City of El Centro _________________________ Norma Wyles, City Clerk L278 Jy30,Au6
