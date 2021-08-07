090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000529 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
BULLDOG MEDIA 1183 Garnet St. Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1183 Garnet St. Calexico, CA 92231
3) Full Name of Registrant:
Juan Manuel Moreno
Residence Address:
1183 Garnet St. Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 455-8692
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 06/01/2021
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
07/29/2021
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Juan Manuel Moreno, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 06/29/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/28/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L259 Jy17,24,31,Au7
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000520 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
NAUTI CRUE 104 Ralph Road Imperial, CA 92251 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
104 Ralph Road Imperial, CA 92251
3) Full Name of Registrant:
Haley Saracusa
Residence Address:
104 Ralph Road Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 550-8449
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A General Partnership
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 06/23/2021
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
07/25/2021
7)
I, _____________declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Haley Saracusa General Partner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 06/25/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/24/2026
A Quezada Pasillas Deputy Clerk
L269 Jy17,24,31,Au7
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000581 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
EL SOL MARKET 658 Main St. Brawley, CA 92227 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
658 Main St. Brawley, CA 92227
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
TOMIKA 2, INC.
Residence Address:
658 Main St. Brawley, CA 92227
Phone Number (Optional):
(442) 252-1338
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
09/12/2008
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
08/19/2021
7)
I, __Saad Jibrael___declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Saad Jibrael President
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 07/20/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 07/19/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L280 Jy31,Au7,14,21
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000587 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
ILB ELECTRIC 3955 Temescal Canyon Rd. Corona, CA 92883 Riverside County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
3955 Temescal Canyon Rd. Corona, CA 92883
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
International Line Builders, Inc.
Residence Address:
19020A SW Cipole Road Tualatin, OR 97140
Phone Number (Optional):
(972) 431-1000
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation C2013537
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 07/13/2016
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
08/20/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Karl A. Liepitz, Secretary
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on:07/21/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on:07/20/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L285 Jy31,Au7,14,21
090 Legal Ads|
Public Notice of Availability Draft Environmental Assessment Establishment and Use of Training Support Areas in the Bob Stump Training Range Complex Chocolate Mountain Aerial Gunnery Range and Barry M. Goldwater Range-West Imperial and Riverside Counties, California and Yuma County, Arizona
The U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) has prepared a Draft Environmental Assessment (EA) to assess the potential environmental impacts arising from the establishment and use of landing zones, an assault landing zone, drop zones, and an artillery firing area at the two tactical ranges within the Bob Stump Training Range Complex (BSTRC): the Chocolate Mountain Aerial Gunnery Range, California and the Barry M. Goldwater Range-West, Arizona. PROPOSED ACTION: The purpose of the Proposed Action is to expand mission-critical training capabilities within the BSTRC for Marine Corps and Naval aviators and Marine Air-Ground Task Force artillery cannoneers. The Proposed Action is needed to provide MV-22 aircraft similar flexibility to existing Legacy Rotary-Wing Aircraft Policy and Procedures and provide a safer and more realistic artillery firing training environment. The Proposed Action is also needed to accomplish critical Marine Corps and Naval Tactical Training Procedures, Training and Readiness Codes, and Large Force Exercises. Implementation of the Proposed Action would facilitate maintaining Marine Corps and other forces at an optimal state of readiness to support current and emerging contingency and wartime requirements. The USMC would not increase the quantity of combat missions flown, increase the amount and/or types of ordnance expended, increase artillery training tempo, or alter the existing facilities or airspace within the BSTRC as part of this Proposed Action. HOW TO REVIEW AND COMMENT ON THE DRAFT EA: Public input is requested on the Draft EA. Hardcopies of the Draft EA are available for review in the El Centro Public Library, Brawley Public Library, and the Yuma Main Library. In addition, the Draft EA is available for electronic viewing via the following website: https://www.mcasyuma.marines.mil/Portals/152/Staff%20and%20Agencies/Range%20Natural%20and%20Cultural%20Resources/Draft%20EA%20Training%20Support%20Areas%20BSTRC%20Aug%202021.pdf?ver=LFRtcUuV5_5G_D6Svbb8Hg%3d%3d If you wish to provide comments on the Draft EA, please submit your written comments no later than August 21, 2021, to: Mr. Jesse Martinez, Senior NEPA Planner/Project Manager, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command via email to jesse.w.martinez1@navy.mil. L296 Au6,7,8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.