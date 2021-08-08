090 Legal Ads|
Public Notice of Availability Draft Environmental Assessment Establishment and Use of Training Support Areas in the Bob Stump Training Range Complex Chocolate Mountain Aerial Gunnery Range and Barry M. Goldwater Range-West Imperial and Riverside Counties, California and Yuma County, Arizona
The U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) has prepared a Draft Environmental Assessment (EA) to assess the potential environmental impacts arising from the establishment and use of landing zones, an assault landing zone, drop zones, and an artillery firing area at the two tactical ranges within the Bob Stump Training Range Complex (BSTRC): the Chocolate Mountain Aerial Gunnery Range, California and the Barry M. Goldwater Range-West, Arizona. PROPOSED ACTION: The purpose of the Proposed Action is to expand mission-critical training capabilities within the BSTRC for Marine Corps and Naval aviators and Marine Air-Ground Task Force artillery cannoneers. The Proposed Action is needed to provide MV-22 aircraft similar flexibility to existing Legacy Rotary-Wing Aircraft Policy and Procedures and provide a safer and more realistic artillery firing training environment. The Proposed Action is also needed to accomplish critical Marine Corps and Naval Tactical Training Procedures, Training and Readiness Codes, and Large Force Exercises. Implementation of the Proposed Action would facilitate maintaining Marine Corps and other forces at an optimal state of readiness to support current and emerging contingency and wartime requirements. The USMC would not increase the quantity of combat missions flown, increase the amount and/or types of ordnance expended, increase artillery training tempo, or alter the existing facilities or airspace within the BSTRC as part of this Proposed Action. HOW TO REVIEW AND COMMENT ON THE DRAFT EA: Public input is requested on the Draft EA. Hardcopies of the Draft EA are available for review in the El Centro Public Library, Brawley Public Library, and the Yuma Main Library. In addition, the Draft EA is available for electronic viewing via the following website: https://www.mcasyuma.marines.mil/Portals/152/Staff%20and%20Agencies/Range%20Natural%20and%20Cultural%20Resources/Draft%20EA%20Training%20Support%20Areas%20BSTRC%20Aug%202021.pdf?ver=LFRtcUuV5_5G_D6Svbb8Hg%3d%3d If you wish to provide comments on the Draft EA, please submit your written comments no later than August 21, 2021, to: Mr. Jesse Martinez, Senior NEPA Planner/Project Manager, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command via email to jesse.w.martinez1@navy.mil. L296 Au6,7,8
090 Legal Ads|
Notice of Public Hearing City of Imperial Planning Commission
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the City of Imperial Planning Commission on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 6:30 P.M. The public hearing will be held at the City of Imperial Council Chambers located at 200 W. 9th Street, Imperial, CA 92251. The purpose of the public hearing is to hear comments from the public regarding an Amendment to Conditional Use Permit #18-07 to allow for the use and operation of a Medical and Adult Use Cannabis Cultivation Facility at the following address: 2433 Marshall Avenue; Imperial, CA 92251& APN#:044-701-013. Copies of the application and other pertinent information are available for review at the Community Development Department at Imperial City Hall during regular business hours. If you would like to know more about the proposed project prior to the public hearing, please contact Othon Mora, Community Development Director at the Community Development Department (760) 355-1152 or via email at omora@cityofimperial.org. Any person desiring to comment on the above project may do so in writing or may appear in person at the public hearing. Written comments should be directed to Ms. Debra Jackson, City Clerk, City of Imperial, 420 South Imperial Avenue; Imperial, CA 92251. Please reference the project name in all written correspondence. Debra Jackson City Clerk L304 Au8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.