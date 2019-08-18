090 Legal Ads|
A&R Construction is currently looking for qualified MBE/WBE (Womens Business Enterprises) to bid the Seeley Water Distribution System Improvements.
All Trades welcome please contact Johnnie Combs at (760) 344-4653 or email @ johnnie@aandrconstruction.com Bid Date 08/29/19 @ 11:00 A.M.
L082 Au11,14,18,21,25,28
CALTRANS PUBLIC SEALED BID AUCTION 8/29/19 10:00 AM 1403 Orchard Road, Holtville, CA 92250 Two bed/Two Bath 1,862 SF house on 1.98 Ac. Lot. No potable water. Minimum Bid $65,000 More info at: https://dot.ca.gov/programs/right-of-way/excess-lands-properties-for-sale Brandon Burns (619)688-6413 brandon.burns@dot.ca.gov
L096 Au18
