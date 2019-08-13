090 Legal Ads|
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU000992
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Cindy Leu filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Cindy Leu Proposed Name Cynthia Keila Leu
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING September 24, 2019 at 8:30 am in Dept. 7 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 7-29-19
Jeffrey B. Jones Judge of the Superior Court
CITY OF BRAWLEY NOTICE AND INVITATION TO BIDDERS LEGION STREET IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT FROM HWY 86 TO EVELYN AVENUE SPECIFICATION NO. 2019-05
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sealed bids for Legion Street Improvements Project will be received by the City of Brawley (City) in the offices of the City Clerk, 383 Main Street, Brawley, California 92227 until 2:00 P.M. Local Time, on September 17, 2019, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud. No late bids will be accepted. The Contract for the work advertised will be awarded to the lowest responsible bidder. City reserves the right to reject all bids, waive any irregularities or to dispense with further bidding. BID BOND: Shall be completed in the forms provided as per Instructions to Bidders, and accompanied by a Certified Check, Cashier's Check or a Bid Bond executed in favor of the City of Brawley in an amount of ten percent of the bid, to be forfeited as fixed and liquidated damages should bidder neglect or refuse to enter into a contract. LIQUIDATED DAMAGES: Liquidated Damages of $500.00 per calendar day are included in this project. PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The Work to be done consists of furnishing all materials, equipment, tools, labor, and incidentals as required by the Plans, Specifications and contract documents. The City of Brawley intends to improve Legion Street from the intersection of Highway 86 to Evelyn Avenue. The improvements consist of cold planing (milling) 1-inches (0.083 feet) for the full width of the street, approximately width of 47 feet. After cold planing activities have been completed, the contractor shall crack seal the existing A.C. pavement and install a 1-inch (0.08 feet) conventional -inch Hot Mix Asphalt leveling course. The contractor shall then install a Class 1 paving grid. After the contractor installs the Class 1 paving grid, the contractor shall then install a 1.5-inch (0.125 feet) of 3/4-inch Asphalt Rubber Hot Mix. The improvements shall also consist of the installation of bus pads, bus shelter pads, and bus shelters. Legion Street contains high traffic volume due to Pioneers Memorial Hospital, Medical Centers, Churches, Parks, and residential subdivisions. Due to the high volume of traffic during the day, it was determined that the construction activities and traffic control for Legion Street be completed in two phases and only night work milling and paving activities shall be allowed. The first phase as illustrated on sheet 11 of the improvement plans shall be as follows: Phase 1 shall be the construction of the bus pads and bus shelter pads between Evelyn Avenue and Willard Avenue. Construction of the bus pads shall be allowed to be completed during the day. However, it shall be required for the section between Evelyn Avenue and Willard Avenue to remain closed until all concrete has been approved, cured and tested. See plans sheet 11 for detour and closure of the Legion Street between Evelyn and Willard Avenue. Once construction of the bus pads has been approved, the contractor shall then be allowed to complete phase 2 of the project (milling, leveling course, class 1 paving grid and ARHM). Phase 2 (plan sheets 12 and 13), night work shall be required to avoid any impact to the signal light located within Caltrans right of way at the intersection of Legion Street and State Route 86. In order to accomplish this, it shall be required to restrict one-way traffic to only westbound traffic along Legion Street. Eastbound traffic shall be detoured to Panno Street just north of the project site. Legion Street consists of a 50-foot wide roadway from face of curb to face of curb and 47-feet from edge of gutter to edge of gutter. Since night work will be required, the contractor shall work from west to east (from station 14+04.08 to station 0+59.66). The contractor shall coordinate the construction schedule with the city of Brawley. The contractor shall close Legion Street and divert traffic to Panno Street from Kelley Avenue to Willard Avenue. The contractor shall keep the intersections of Legion Street and Evelyn and Legion Street and Willard Avenues open at all the time. Flagman shall be used to temporarily hold traffic at the time the intersections are being worked on. The section between Evelyn Avenue and Willard Avenue shall be completely closed off to local traffic, which includes closing off driveways. Between Willard Avenue and State Route 86, one-way westbound traffic will be allowed. Eastbound traffic will be restricted and detoured to Panno Street. The contractor shall be allowed to work on the south side of Legion Street for a width of 36 feet (see plans sheet 12 for the traffic control plan). Once the contractor completes the south side then the contractor shall shift the traffic control as illustrated on plans sheet 13. This will allow the contractor to work on the north side of Legion Street from State Route 86 to Willard Avenue. The contractor again shall maintain one-way westbound traffic and the eastbound traffic will be restricted and detoured to Panno Street. Paving operations for leveling course, Class 1 Paving Grid and Asphalt Rubber Hot Mix (ARHM) shall use phase 2 traffic control methods. The installation of the leveling course, Class 1 Paving Grid, and ARHM activities shall be performed during the night to avoid high vehicular traffic. All night work activities shall be completed between 8:00 pm and 4:00 am. The contractor shall coordinate with Pioneers Memorial Hospital and allow access to emergency vehicles at all times. It is intended that the work be completed in every respect under the Contract, and such items or details not mentioned above that are required by the Contract documents shall be furnished, performed, placed, constructed, or installed by the Contractor. COMPLETION OF WORK: The work must be completed within 60 calendar days after the commencement date stated in the Notice to Proceed. CONTRACTOR'S LICENSE: Contractor shall have a State of California Classification "A" Contractor's license to perform the work. A bid submitted by any contractor not properly licensed at the time of bid opening shall be considered non-responsive and will be rejected. MANDATORY PRE-BID MEETING: A Mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting will be held to familiarize all interested bidders with the conditions of the project and the project site. The meeting will convene at 10:00 a.m., at the Department of Public Works, 180 South Western Avenue, Brawley, CA on August 28, 2019, with a walkthrough of the project site after the meeting. DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS-REGISTRATION REQUIREMENT FOR AWARD: No contractor or subcontractor may be listed on a bid proposal for a public works project unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5 [with limited exceptions from this requirement for bid purposes only under Labor Code section 1771.1(a)]. No contractor or subcontractor may be awarded a contract for public work on a public works project (awarded on or after April 1, 2015) unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the Department of Industrial Relations STATE PREVAILING WAGE RATES: Pursuant to the Labor Code of the State of California, the Director of Industrial Relations has determined the general prevailing rate of wages and employer payments for health and welfare, vacation, pension and similar purposes applicable to the work to be done. These rates and scales are attached within this package. The contractor to whom the contract is awarded and the subcontractors under him must pay not less than these rates for this area to all workers employed in the execution of this contract. APPRENTICES: Attention is directed to the provisions of Sections 1777.5 and 1777.6 of the Labor Code Concerning the employment of apprentices by the Contractor or any subcontractor under him. It shall be the Contractor's responsibility to ensure that all persons shall comply with the requirements of said sections in the employment of apprentices. RETENTION: City will retain a portion of the Contract price as required by law. The Contractor may substitute securities in place of the retained funds withheld by the City. Alternatively, an escrow agreement, in the form prescribed under Ca. Public Contract Code 22300, may be used by the Contractor. BIDDING DOCUMENTS: Bidding documents may be obtained from the Office of the City Clerk, 383 Main Street, Brawley, CA 92227, (760) 351-3059 Monday thru Friday from 8am - 12pm and 1pm - 5pm (closed from 12pm - 1pm) at a cost of $50.00 (non-refundable) for each set of contract documents. Bidding documents will be mailed to bidder at bidder's request; however, the City will not be responsible for delays in mail delivery. Only those firms who have purchased the bid documents from the City will be directly provided any addendums that may be issued for this project prior to the bid opening date if you purchase from a plan room it will your responsibility to get your addenda updates from them as we have no list of where you purchase other than the City. Questions during the bidding process shall be directed to Mr. Victor Garcia, 180 South Western Avenue, Brawley, CA., Telephone (760) 344-5800 ext. 17, Fax (760) 344-5612 or by email at vgarcia@brawley-ca.gov, no later than 5:00 p.m. August 30, 2019. PUBLISHED: IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS Alma Benavides,City Clerk August 13, 2019 August 26, 2019 L089 Au13,26
