090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000436 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
LYON HOME INSPECTIONS 520 West Aten Road Imperial, CA 92251 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) 520 West Aten Road Imperial, CA 92251 3) Full Name of Registrant: Got Bugs? Pest Control, Inc. Residence Address: 520 West Aten Road Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 332-9031
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by: A Corporation
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
07/26/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
C4131067
9)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct. I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct. Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Gregory Taylor Lyon, CEO
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code) 10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 06/26/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/25/2024 Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk L011 Jy13,20,27,Au3
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000468 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
THE BEST CLEANING 1160 Rosas St. Unit 125 Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1160 Rosas St. Unit 125 Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Maria Villarreal
Residence Address:
1160 Rosas St. Unit 125 Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
07/10/2019
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
08/09/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Maria Villarreal declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Maria Villarreal
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 07/10/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 07/09/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L014 Jy13,20,27,Au3
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000407 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
COMMUNICATION SOLUTIONS 855 W. Orange Ave. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
855 W. Orange Ave. El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Jose Escobar Ruiz
Residence Address:
Mayor 556 Fracc. Puerta De Alcala Mexicali, MX 21397
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
06/14/2019
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
07/14/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Jose Escobar Ruizdeclare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Jose Escobar Ruiz
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 06/14/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/13/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L020 Jy13,20,27,Au3
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000427 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
THE UNIFORM OUTLET 888 West 2nd St., Suite #E150 Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
8036 Moorsbridge Rd. Suite 1 Portage, MI 49024
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Spirit West, LLC
Residence Address:
8036 Moorsbridge Rd. Suite 1 Portage, MI 49024
Phone Number (Optional):
(269) 327-4069
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Limited Liability Company
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
___X__
7) Publish Before:
07/24/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
201902310077
9)
I, declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Timothy W. Wenzel, Manager
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 06/24/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/23/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L026 Jy20,27,Au3,10
090 Legal Ads|
HEBER PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL Strategic Planning Consultant
Proposals Due: September 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Heber Public Utility District intends to enter into a Professional Services Agreement for Strategic Planning Consulting Services. Request for Proposals with specific details are available at the Heber Public Utility District Office at 1078 Dogwood Road, Suite 103, Heber, CA 92249. The full Request for Proposal can also be accessed on our website at www.heber.ca.gov. Proposals are due by 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Proposals received after the deadline will not be accepted. Sealed proposals must be delivered via mail or hand delivery to: Heber Public Utility District (HPUD) Attention: Laura Fischer, General Manager 1078 Dogwood Road, Suite 103 Heber, CA 92249 760-482-2440 HPUD reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and untimely or non-compliant proposals will be rejected. L044 Au3,7,10
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000518 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
LUTAN TRADING COMPANY 1186 Garnet St. Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1186 Garnet St. Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Miaoling Tan
Residence Address:
1186 Garnet St. Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
08/24/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Miaoling Tan declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Miaoling Tan
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 07/25/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 07/24/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L048 Jy27,Au3,10,17
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000470 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
HB HONEY POLLINATION SERVICE 164 East Delta Street Calipatria, CA 92233 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
165 W J Street Brawley, CA 92227
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Harold Brown
Residence Address:
165 W J Street Brawley, CA 92227
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
08/09/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Harold Brown declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Harold Brown
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 07/10/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 07/09/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L049 Jy27,Au3,10,17
