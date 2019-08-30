090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000542 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
FAO CONSTRUCTION AND MAINTENANCE 450 W Main Street El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
450 W Main Street El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
FATIMA MEJIA Residence Address: 61 W Black Horse Dr. Heber, CA 92249
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
09/04/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Fatima Mejia declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Fatima Mejia
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 08/05/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 08/04/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L078 Au9,16,23,30
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000520 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
BELOW SEA LEVEL 1184 Ash Street Brawley, CA 92227 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1184 Ash Street Brawley, CA 92227
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Cindy De Ann Hardie Daniel Lee Hardie Residence Address: 1184 Ash Street Brawley, CA 92227
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 222-6396
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Married Couple
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X__
7) Publish Before:
08/24/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Cindy De Ann Hardie declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Cindy De Ann Hardie
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 07/25/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 07/24/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L079 Au9,16,23,30
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000521 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID)
2) Fictitious Business Name(s): LESIYS VANITY STATIONS 335 W. Legion Rd. SP 52 Brawley CA, 92227 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
236 E 1st. St. #4256 Calexico, CA 92232
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Yisel Nevarez Residence Address: 335 W. Legion Rd. SP. 52 Brawley, CA 92227
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
08/25/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Yisel Nevarez declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Yisel Nevarez, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 07/26/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 07/25/2024
Esperanza Enriquez Deputy Clerk
L081 Au9,16,23,30
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000526 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
IT'S A SMALL WORLD PRESCHOOL SLAB CITY MINISTRY FAITH ASSEMBLY FAITH ACADEMY 320 South J Street Imperial, CA 92251 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
320 South J Street Imperial, CA 92251
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
First Assembly of God Imperial Residence Address: 320 South J Street Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
05/05/1967
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
____
7) Publish Before:
08/29/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
C0393116
9)
I, __declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Dan Bruce, CEO
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 07/30/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 07/29/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L083 Au9,16,23,30
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000555 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
STS.PETER AND PAUL EPISCOPAL CHURCH 500 S. 5TH St., El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
P.O. Box 3446,
El Centro, CA 92244 3)
Full Name of Registrant:
The Rector Wardens and Vestrymen of Sts. Peter and Paul Parish in El Centro, California Residence Address: 500 S. 5TH St., El Centro, CA 92244
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
02/18/1972
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
____
7) Publish Before:
09/08/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
C0464866
9)
I, Frances M. Rice declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Frances M. Rice, Treasurer
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 08/09/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 08/08/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L090 Au16,23,30,S6
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000562 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
REYES REFRIGERATION 1175 S. 23RD Dr. Yuma, AZ 85364 Yuma County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1175 S. 23RD Dr.
Yuma, AZ 85364
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Mariano Adame
Residence Address:
1175 S. 23RD Dr. Yuma, AZ 85364
Phone Number (Optional):
760-675-7756
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X__
7) Publish Before:
9/11/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Mariano R. Adame declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Mariano Adame, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 08/12/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 08/11/2024
Darlene Hale County Clerk-Recorder
L094 Au16 23,30,S6
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: RITA ESTRADA MORALES CASE NUMBER EPR000562
To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Rita Estrada Morales A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Ermalinda Banaga in the Superior Court of California, County of:Imperial The Petition For Probate requests that: Ermalinda Banagabe appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The Petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions with obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: September 6, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. in Dept. 9 at 939 W. Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243 If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Ermalinda Banaga P.O. Box 1683 Calipatria, CA 92233 (760) 791-2522 L116 Au24,28,30
090 Legal Ads|
T.S. No. 081145-CA APN: 064-202-008-000 NOTICE OF TRUSTEES SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 1/12/2018. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 9/25/2019 at 2:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 1/23/2018, as Instrument No. 2018001050, in Book , Page , , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of Imperial County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: TRAVIS COLLINS WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIERS CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: AT THE FRONT STEPS OF THE COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 939 MAIN ST., EL CENTRO, CA 92243 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 716 S H ST IMPERIAL, CA 92251 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $22,288.98 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder's sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 081145-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 L118 Au30,S6,13
090 Legal Ads|
STATEMENT OF ABANDONMENT OF USE OF FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME 201910000568
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER
(Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 1) The following person(s) has (have) abandoned the use of the following fictitious business name(s) of:
ANTIQUES & GIFTS
2) At business address:
601 E. Broadway El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
The fictitious business name referred to above was filed in the office of Imperial County Clerk -Recorder on: 01/30/2018 The full name, residence address and ID # of the person(s) abandoning the use of the listed fictitious business name(s) is (are): 3) Mary E. Favila 1850 W. Lincoln Ave. #78, El Centro, CA 92243. Graciela Medina 1040 Smoketree Dr. El Centro, CA 92243. 4) This business is conducted by:
Copartners
5)
Publish Before:
09/12/2019
6)
I, _Mary E. Favila , declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct. I, ________________, declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct. Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Type of Print Signature and Title Mary E. Favila , Co Owner
This Statement was filed pursuant to Section 17919 of the Business and Profession Code
------------------------------------------- NOTICE PURSUANT TO SECTION 17924 OF THE BUSINESS AND PROFESSIONS CODE This statement of abandonment of use of fictitious business name must be published in a newspaper once a week for four successive weeks. The first publication date must be within thirty (30) days from date of filing and an affidavit of publication filed with the County Clerk within (30) days after publication has been accomplished. The statement should be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the principal place of business is located. The statement should be published in such county in a newspaper that circulates in the area where the business was conducted. Any person who executes, files or publishes any statement under Chapter 5 (commencing with Section 17900), Part 3 of Division 7 of the Business and Professions Code, knowing that such statement is false, in whole or in part shall be guilty of a misdemeanor and upon conviction thereof shall be punished by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1000). [Section 17930 Business and Professions Code] 7) Filed with the Imperial County Clerk-Recorder on: 08/13/2019 Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk L122 Au30,S6,13,20
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000607 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
MARRS CONSTRUCTION 712 Fig Ave Holtville, CA 92250 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
P.O. Box 2611 El Centro, CA 92244
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Daniel John Marrs Residence Address: 712 Fig Ave Holtville, CA 92250
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 455-9558
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
09/25/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Daniel John Marrs declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Daniel John Marrs, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 08/26/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 08/25/2024
Darlene Hale Deputy Clerk
L127 Au30,S6,13,20
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000551 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
TKD EXTREME MARTIAL ARTS 301 N Imperial Ave Ste. "E" El Centro, CA 92244 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
P.O. Box 1615 El Centro, CA 92244 3) Full Name of Registrant: Maria Serrano Marcia Jaramillo Residence Address: 2006 S 7th St, El Centro, CA 92244
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A General Partnership
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
09/07/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Marcia Jaramillo declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Marcia Jaramillo
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 08/08/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 08/07/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L128 Au30,S6,13,20
