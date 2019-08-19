090 Legal Ads|
CALIFORNIA ONLINE AUCTION AD
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property Pursuant to Lien Sale per California Self Storage Act Chapter 10. Undersigned will sell items at www.storagetreasures.com sale by competitive bidding ending on August 29, 2019 at 6:00 pm. Where said property has been stored at which are located at
StaxUp Storage Brawley, 4223 US Highway 86, Brawley CA 92227
County of Imperial, State of California. The following tenants: Margarita Baylon, Mallory Cantu, Alba Castillo, Adriana Zuniga, Artemio Rivera, Roberto Ruvalcaba, Priscilla Diaz, Erica Platt, Elizabeth Perez, Christopher Guerrero. Items to be sold include but not limited to personal property containing boxes, household items, clothing, and tools. Purchases must be paid at the time with Cash Only. All purchases sold as is and must be removed within 24 hours of the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation up to the time of sale, company reserves the right to refuse any online bids. Auction by storagetreasures.com Phone: 855-722-8853 NCT 2324030 1017 Please print on August 19th and August 26th , 2019. L095 Au19,26
