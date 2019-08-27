090 Legal Ads|
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU000992
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Cindy Leu filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Cindy Leu Proposed Name Cynthia Keila Leu
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING September 24, 2019 at 8:30 am in Dept. 7 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 7-29-19
Jeffrey B. Jones Judge of the Superior Court
L075 Au6,13,20,27
090 Legal Ads|
CALIFORNIA AUCTION AD
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property Pursuant to Lien Sale per California Self Storage Act Chapter 10. Undersigned will sell items at www.storagetreasures.com sale by competitive bidding ending on September 3, 2019 at 11:30am. Where said property has been stored at which are located at:
StaxUp Storage El Centro, 902 E Evan Hewes Hwy, El Centro CA 92243 County of Imperial, State of California.
The following tenants: Roxine Zamora, Josh Cannon, Oscar Perea Fernandez, Jorge Luis Hernandez, Traci Nichols. Items to be sold include but not limited to personal property containing boxes, household items, clothing, and tools. Purchases must be paid at the time with Cash Only. All purchases sold as is and must be removed within 24 hours of the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation up to the time of sale, company reserves the right to refuse any online bids.
Auction by storagetreasures.com phone: 855-722-8853 nct 2324030 1017
Please print on Aug 20th and Aug 27th, 2019 L097 Au20,27
090 Legal Ads|
Notice of Sale
Notice is hereby given pursuant to section 21707 of the Business and Professions code, "The California Self- Service Storage Facility Act" that the following units containing miscellaneous household goods, personal items, furniture and clothing belonging to the persons indicated will be sold at public auction on August 30, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. at 1111 So. 3rd St. El Centro, CA 92243. Rubn Garcia-6048, Irene I. Velazquez-5009, Delfino P. Matus-5005, Rosalba Caro-5020, Vicky Castro-5002, Elena Reyes 7007, Deborah Torres-4155, Michelle Vega-4038, Ricardo P. Sanchez-4145, Alberto Perez-7028, Carlos L. Hernandez-4139, Melanie C. Polangco-4079, U.S. Security Associates, Inc.-3006 L101 Au21,27
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF SALE
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 211700 of the California Self Service Storage Facility Act and Section 21707 of the Business and Professional Code of Section 1988 of the Civil Code of the State of California that the following Unit(s) containing Miscellaneous household goods, personal items, furniture and clothing belonging to the person(s) indicated. Tenant Name Elias Rivera Lillian Guerrero Rosa Saldana Sandra Martinez Will be sold at Public Auction on September 19, 2019 at 10:00 AM on the premises where said property is stored and which is located at a self-storage 1857 West Euclid Avenue, in the city of El Centro, county of Imperial, state of California. Sale is sold with limit and reserve purchases must removed by 5:00 P.M. on the date of the sale. The landlord reserves the right to bid at this sale. This sale is subject to prior cancellation. An obligated party. BOND # RED 40083282 L109 Au27,S3
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS COUNTY OF IMPERIAL BUDGET PRESENTATION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Fiscal Year 2019-2020 County of Imperial recommended budget has been filed with the Clerk of the Board, County of Imperial and the Board of Supervisors has ordered copies of said budget to be made available to the public by the Clerk of the Board, County Administration Center, 940 West Main Street, Suite 209, El Centro, California, on or after August 30, 2019. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that on 10th day of September, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., the Board of Supervisors will meet in the Chambers of said Board in the Imperial County Administration Center, 940 West Main Street, Suite 211, El Centro, California, for the purpose of conducting a public hearing on the budget preparatory to making a final determination of a Final Budget, at which time and place any member of the public may appear and be heard regarding the increases, decreases, or omissions of any item of the budget or inclusion of additional items. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that said meeting shall be continued from day to day until concluded, but not to exceed fourteen (14) days, if there are no requests on file with the Board of Supervisors for further hearings.
BLANCA ACOSTA Clerk of the Board of Supervisors County of Imperial
L121 Au27
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.