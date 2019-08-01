090 Legal Ads|
Interpreters - Imperial County, CA The Criminal Justice Act (CJA) Panel Attorneys, appointed in the Southern District of California, are seeking experienced Spanish-English, Mandarin-English, Mixteco-Spanish and Mixteco-English language contract interpreters to assist with case representation in Imperial County, CA. The court approved rate for CJA interpreting services effective 8/1/2019 is $55.00/hour. Requirements: - Legal ability to work in the U.S. - Must reside in Imperial County, California - Have at least one year of experience interpreting in a legal setting or three years of experience interpreting in other comparable settings - Fluency in both English and Spanish legal terminology preferred - Knowledgeable of the professional standards and 9 ethical canons of legal interpreting * Accuracy and completeness * Impartiality and avoidance of conflicts of interest * Confidentiality and restriction of public comment * Limitations of practice * Protocol and demeanor * Maintenance and Improvement of skills and knowledge * Accurate representation of credentials * Interpreter protocols * Impediments to compliance Preference will be given to California certified court interpreters, California certified administrative hearing interpreters, and court interpreters credentialed by the state of Arizona. If interested to become a part of a roster of contract interpreters available to CJA attorneys who may hire for case work, please submit your resum, including education and interpreting experience to: contract_interpreters@casd.uscourts.gov 7/25, 8/1/19 CNS-3276098# IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS L035 Jy25,Au1
090 Legal Ads|
Request for Qualifications and Proposals (RFQ:19-20-01) For Electrical Engineering Services Building 700 Transformer Replacement And Exterior Lighting Upgrades
Imperial Community College District (District) is opening this RFQ to all qualified firms to submit a Statement of Qualifications package for Professional Electrical Engineering Services to the District. The RFQ process is designed to select a qualified Professional Electrical Engineering Firm to assist the District with 2 specific projects, Building 700 Transformer Replacement and Exterior Lighting Upgrades. Copies of the pre-qualification documents (RFQ) will be available for download on the Districts website at https://www.imperial.edu/about/request-for-proposals/ or may be obtained at the college Administrative Services Office at 380 E. Aten Rd. Imperial, Ca, 92251, Administration Building10, Room #16 on or after July 25, 2019. Deadline to submit a proposal is August 15, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Please submit proposals to Imperial Community College, Attn: Robert Turner / Project Manager, 380 E. Aten Rd, Imperial, Ca. 92251, Building 10, Room #16. Published: 7/25/19, 8/1/19 L039 Jy25,Au1
090 Legal Ads|
Request for Proposals for Property Management Services for Casa del Retiro, Inc. Property Located at 357 Blair Ave., Calexico, CA 92231
The full Request for Proposal notice can be obtained by emailing Ricardo Ortega at ricardo@casadretiro.org. Proposal must be received no later than 5:00 P.M., PST on August 15, 2019. Proposals should be directed to: Casa del Retiro, Inc., c/o Ricardo Ortega, Executive Director, 506 Fourth Street, Calexico, CA 92231. L054 Jy30,31,Au1
090 Legal Ads|
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Office of the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors 940 Main Street, Suite 209 El Centro, CA 92243 Separate sealed BIDS for the construction of the Seeley County Water District - Water Distribution System Improvement Project will be received by the Office of the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors located at 940 Main Street, Suite 209, El Centro, CA 92243 until 11:00 am (prevailing local time) on Thursday, August 29, 2019, and then at the Board of Supervisors Chambers will be publicly opened and read aloud. The PLANS, SPECIFICATIONS, AND CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be examined at the following locations: Imperial County Workforce & Economic Development 2799 S. 4th Street El Centro, CA 92243 Phone: (442) 265-1100 Fax: (760) 337-5005 Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be obtained at the office of the Imperial County Workforce & Economic Development, 2799 S. 4th Street, El Centro, CA 92243 upon the nonrefundable payment of $100.00 for each set. A Mandatory Pre-bid Conference for prospective BIDDERS will be held at The Seeley County Water District's Office, located at 1898 W. Main Street, Seeley, CA 92273 at 10:00 am (prevailing local time), on Monday, August 12, 2019. To become a qualified Bidder, all contract documents shall be obtained from Imperial County Workforce & Economic Development, and a representative of the Bidder shall be required to sign the official attendance sheet at the Mandatory Pre-bid Conference. The contract documents can be purchased in the department's office or obtained from the department's website: www.imperialcountyced.com. Bidders are notified that this construction project is financed by California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) through its Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and is subject to the rules and regulations of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974 and all amendments thereof. Neither the Unites States nor any departments, agencies, or employees is, or will be, a part of this Invitation for Bids or any resulting contract. The Contractor and Subcontractors on this project must comply with HUD contract provisions 24 CFR part 85.36(i), the Federal Davis-Bacon and Related Acts, California Department of Regulations Wage Determinations and California Labor Codes pertaining to Public Works projects, Nondiscrimination, Equal Employment Opportunity, Affirmative Action, Section 3 requirements, Anti-Kickback Act, and Federal Occupational Safety and Health Act as set for the in the Contract Bid Documents. This municipality is an equal employment opportunity employer, businesses owned by women or minorities are strongly encouraged to bid. The female and minority goals are applicable to the contractor's aggregate onsite construction work force whether or not part of that work force is performing work on a federal or federally assisted construction contract or subcontract as follows:
Until further notice, the above goals for minority utilization in each construction craft and trade shall be included in all Federal or Federally assisted construction contracts and subcontracts in excess of $10,000 to be performed in the respective geographical areas. The goals are applicable to each nonexempt contractor's total on-site construction work force, regardless of whether or not part of that work force is performing work on a Federal; Federally assisted, or non-Federally related project, contract, or subcontract. The contractor will comply with all provisions of Executive Order 11246 of September 24, 1965, and of the rules, regulations and relevant orders of the Secretary of Labor. In projects involving construction where federal funding exceeds $200,000 and any individual contract or subcontract exceeds $100,000, the Contractor shall have incorporated into their contract the Section 3 clause and comply with the provisions of Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968, as amended (12 U.S.C. 1701u), and regulations at 24 CFR Part 135. The Contract executed between the General Contractor and the Awarding agency and the General Contractor and any subcontractor at any tier, for the performance of work on the public works project shall contain the complete verbiage as found in the contract between the Imperial County and the General Contractor including at a minimum a copy of the provisions of California Labor Codes, Sections 1726, 1771, 1775, 1776, 1777.5, 1813, and 1815. Notice is hereby given that, pursuant to 1773 of the Labor Code of the State of California, the Owner has obtained from the Director of the Department of Industrial Relations the general prevailing rate of per diem wages and the general prevailing rate for holidays and overtime work for each craft, classification, or type of worker required to execute the Contract. A copy of said prevailing rate of per diem wages is on file in the principal office of the Owner, to which reference is hereby made for further particulars. Said prevailing rate of per diem wages will be made available to any interested party upon request, and a copy thereof shall be posted at each job site. In order to comply with HUD Section 3 requirements set forth in 24 CFR 135 of the Code of Federal Regulations, Section 3 Business Concerns are solicited to bid on this contract as prime contractors and are encouraged to make inquiries regarding potential subcontracting opportunities to Section 3 Business Concerns." Prospective Bidders shall be licensed Contractors in the State of California and shall be skilled and regularly engaged in the general class or type of work called for under the Contract. Each Bidder shall have a Class A California Contractor's license.
Blanca Acosta Clerk of the Board
L055 Au1
090 Legal Ads|
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
County of Imperial 2799 South 4th Street El Centro, CA 92243 Separate sealed BIDS for the construction of the Niland Public Safety Facility Project will be received by the Office of the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors located at 940 Main Street, Suite 209, El Centro, CA 92243 until 10:00 am (prevailing local time) on Thursday, August 29, 2019, and then at the Board of Supervisors Chambers will be publicly opened and read aloud. The PLANS, SPECIFICATIONS, AND CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be examined at the following locations: Imperial County Workforce & Economic Development 2799 S. 4th Street El Centro, CA 92243 Phone: (442) 265-1100 Fax: (760) 337-5005 Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be obtained at the office of the Imperial County Workforce & Economic Development, 2799 S. 4th Street, El Centro, CA 92243 upon the nonrefundable payment of $250.00 for each set. A Mandatory Pre-bid Conference for prospective BIDDERS will be held at Grace Smith Elementary School, located at 9 East 4th Street, Niland, CA 92257 at 10:00 am (prevailing local time), on Wednesday, August 07, 2019. To become a qualified Bidder, all contract documents shall be obtained from Imperial County Workforce & Economic Development, and a representative of the Bidder shall be required to sign the official attendance sheet at the Mandatory Pre-bid Conference. The contract documents can be purchased in the department's office or obtained from the department's website: www.imperialcountyced.com. Bidders are notified that this construction project is financed by California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) through its Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and is subject to the rules and regulations of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974 and all amendments thereof. Neither the Unites States nor any departments, agencies, or employees is, or will be, a part of this Invitation for Bids or any resulting contract. The Contractor and Subcontractors on this project must comply with HUD contract provisions 24 CFR part 85.36(i), the Federal Davis-Bacon and Related Acts, California Department of Regulations Wage Determinations and California Labor Codes pertaining to Public Works projects, Nondiscrimination, Equal Employment Opportunity, Affirmative Action, Section 3 requirements, Anti-Kickback Act, and Federal Occupational Safety and Health Act as set for the in the Contract Bid Documents. This municipality is an equal employment opportunity employer, businesses owned by women or minorities are strongly encouraged to bid. The female and minority goals are applicable to the contractor's aggregate onsite construction work force whether or not part of that work force is performing work on a federal or federally assisted construction contract or subcontract as follows:
Until further notice, the above goals for minority utilization in each construction craft and trade shall be included in all Federal or Federally assisted construction contracts and subcontracts in excess of $10,000 to be performed in the respective geographical areas. The goals are applicable to each nonexempt contractor's total on-site construction work force, regardless of whether or not part of that work force is performing work on a Federal; Federally assisted, or non-Federally related project, contract, or subcontract. The contractor will comply with all provisions of Executive Order 11246 of September 24, 1965, and of the rules, regulations and relevant orders of the Secretary of Labor. In projects involving construction where federal funding exceeds $200,000 and any individual contract or subcontract exceeds $100,000, the Contractor shall have incorporated into their contract the Section 3 clause and comply with the provisions of Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968, as amended (12 U.S.C. 1701u), and regulations at 24 CFR Part 135. The Contract executed between the General Contractor and the Awarding agency and the General Contractor and any subcontractor at any tier, for the performance of work on the public works project shall contain the complete verbiage as found in the contract between the Imperial County and the General Contractor including at a minimum a copy of the provisions of California Labor Codes, Sections 1726, 1771, 1775, 1776, 1777.5, 1813, and 1815. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 22300, the successful Bidder may submit certain securities in lieu of the County retaining a portion of progress payments during the Project. Notice is hereby given that, pursuant to 1773 of the Labor Code of the State of California, the Owner has obtained from the Director of the Department of Industrial Relations the general prevailing rate of per diem wages and the general prevailing rate for holidays and overtime work for each craft, classification, or type of worker required to execute the Contract. A copy of said prevailing rate of per diem wages is on file in the principal office of the Owner, to which reference is hereby made for further particulars. Said prevailing rate of per diem wages will be made available to any interested party upon request, and a copy thereof shall be posted at each job site. Prohibition Against Contracting with Debarred Contractors and Subcontractors: Contractor is prohibited from performing work on a public works project pursuant to Section 1777.1 or 1777.7 of the Labor Code. County shall not enter into any agreement with any Contractor without the prior documentation that the Contractor, and its subcontractors, are eligible to receive Community Development Block Grant Funds and are not listed on the Federal Consolidated List of Debarred, Suspended and Ineligible Contractors. In order to comply with HUD Section 3 requirements set forth in 24 CFR 135 of the Code of Federal Regulations, Section 3 Business Concerns are solicited to bid on this contract as prime contractors and are encouraged to make inquiries regarding potential subcontracting opportunities to Section 3 Business Concerns." Prospective Bidders shall be licensed Contractors in the State of California and shall be skilled and regularly engaged in the general class or type of work called for under the Contract. Each Bidder shall have a Class B California Contractor's license. All subcontractors shall have a Class A, B, or C California Contractor's License appropriate for the work to be completed. Pursuant to California Civil Code Section 9550, the successful bidder shall, before commencement of work, furnish a payment bond to and approved by the County, if the public works contract exceeds twenty-five thousand dollars ($25,000) in the amount of 100% of the contract amount. The successful Bidder shall also provide a performance bond in the amount of 100% of the contract amount.
Blanca Acosta Clerk of the Board
L056 Au1
090 Legal Ads|
Notice of Availability Rule 310 - Operational Development Fee Annual Accountability Report FY 2017-2018
On November 6, 2007, the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District (ICAPCD) Board of Directors adopted Rule 310-Operational Development Fee as a mechanism to help mitigate air impacts produced from the operation of new commercial and residential developments in Imperial County. Section E.9 of Rule 310 requires the ICAPCD to prepare and publish on August 1st of each year an annual accountability report which discloses the following: total amount of off-site fees received; total monies spent; total monies remaining; a list of all projects funded; total emissions reductions realized; and the overall cost-effectiveness factor for projects funded. The published report covers fiscal year 2017-2018. The Rule 310 - Operational Development Fee Annual Accountability Report is available at the ICAPCD website at www.co.imperial.ca.us/AirPollution, under the Rule 310 Operational Development Fee section. To examine a hard copy of the report, please visit the ICAPCD office located at 150 South Ninth Street, El Centro, CA. L057 Au1
090 Legal Ads|
Air Pollution Control Mitigation Projects Request for Proposals (RFP)
The Imperial County Air Pollution Control District (ICAPCD) is accepting proposals for paving projects to help mitigate PM10 emissions in accordance with Rule 310 Operational Development Fee. The proposals for projects that meet Rule 310 goals and objectives will be evaluated for cost-effectiveness in accordance with section E.5 and E.6 of Rule 310. The County of Imperial, Cities, and School Districts have an equal opportunity to apply for the available funds collected this past fiscal year. For the amount of available funds, please refer to the Rule 310 Accountability Report found on the ICAPCD website or visit our office to review the hard copy report. All proposals are due to the ICAPCD no later than the close of business (5:00 pm) on September 30, 2019, unless other prior arrangements have been made with the ICAPCD. Please submit a hard copy of your proposal(s) to:
Thomas Brinkerhoff APC Project Manager 150 South Ninth Street El Centro, CA 92243
For additional information or general inquiries, please contact Thomas Brinkerhoff at (442) 265 - 1800 or log on to the Imperial County website at www.co.imperial.ca.us/AirPollution under Rule 310 Operational Development Fee. L058 Au1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.