ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU000968
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Tommesa Paredez Arellano filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Tommesa Paredez Arellano Proposed Name Tomasita Paredez Arellano
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING September 10, 2019 at 8:30 am in Dept. 7 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 7-9-19
Jeffrey B. Jones Judge of the Superior Court
L022 Jy17,24,31,Au7
Notice of Private Sale
1) Property Address: 932 G Street, Brawley, CA 92227 2) Purchase Price: $45,000.00 3) Identify of Buyer and Seller: Buyer: R. Garcia Construction, Inc. Seller: Richardson Griswold, Court Appointed Receiver. 4) Overbid Requirements: The private sale will be subject to overbidding. Written bids will be accepted and considered at the Sale Confirmation Hearing at the Imperial County Superior Court. Please contact the Court Appointed Richardson Griswold at (858) 481-1300 or rgriswold@griswoldlawca.com no later than August 8, 2019 for information regarding the date/time/location of the Sale Confirmation Hearing. Bids must exceed the proposed sale price of $45,000.00 in the following manner: at least 10 percent more on the first ten thousand dollars of the proposed sale price and 5 percent more on the amount of the proposed sale price in excess of ten thousand dollars Further, bidders must confirm in their bid the following: 1) a commitment to rehabilitate the Property to the satisfaction of the City of Brawley within 120 days of close of escrow; 2) the identity and CA license number of the contractor that will perform the rehabilitation on the Property; 3) an agreement to an "as-is" sale; 4) a waiver of all inspection contingencies; and 5) an acknowledgment that property remains subject to Court and Receiver supervision until the Property is rehabilitated back into compliance and the receivership action is discharged by the Court. L033 Jy24,31,Au7
HEBER PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL Strategic Planning Consultant
Proposals Due: September 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Heber Public Utility District intends to enter into a Professional Services Agreement for Strategic Planning Consulting Services. Request for Proposals with specific details are available at the Heber Public Utility District Office at 1078 Dogwood Road, Suite 103, Heber, CA 92249. The full Request for Proposal can also be accessed on our website at www.heber.ca.gov. Proposals are due by 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Proposals received after the deadline will not be accepted. Sealed proposals must be delivered via mail or hand delivery to: Heber Public Utility District (HPUD) Attention: Laura Fischer, General Manager 1078 Dogwood Road, Suite 103 Heber, CA 92249 760-482-2440 HPUD reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and untimely or non-compliant proposals will be rejected. L044 Au3,7,10
IMPERIAL COUNTY PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 23821, 23961 AND 24070 OF THE ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE CONTROL ACT, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE CONTROL WILL ACCEPT PRIORITY APPLICATIONS FROM SEPTEMBER 09, 2019 THROUGH SEPTEMBER 20, 2019, AT THE DEPARTMENT'S OFFICE AT 34-160 GATEWAY DRIVE, SUITE 120, PALM DESERT, FOR FIVE NEW ORIGINAL ON-SALE GENERAL LICENSES, FIVE NEW ORIGINAL OFF-SALE GENERAL LICENSES, AND THE INTERCOUNTY TRANSFER OF FIVE ON-SALE GENERAL LICENSES FOR PREMISES TO BE LICENSED IN IMPERIAL COUNTY. LEGISLATION, WHICH BECAME EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2019, ESTABLISHED A $15,835 FEE FOR ORIGINAL GENERAL LICENSES. THE FEE FOR INTERCOUNTY TRANSFERS OF GENERAL LICENSES IS $6,000. ONLY CERTIFIED CHECKS, CASHIER'S CHECKS OR MONEY ORDERS MADE PAYABLE TO ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE CONTROL WILL BE ACCEPTED IN PAYMENT OF PRIORITY APPLICATION FEES. OTHER STANDARDS AND PROCEDURES GOVERNING SAID APPLICATIONS MAY BE EXAMINED AT ANY DEPARTMENT OFFICE. 8/7/19 CNS-3280566# IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS L069 Au7
COACHELLA VALLEY WATER DISTRICT NOTICE OF PROPOSED ORDINANCE REVISING REGULATIONS GOVERNING DOMESTIC WATER SERVICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on August 13, 2019, the Board of Directors of the Coachella Valley Water District will hold a public meeting at 8:00 a.m., or as soon thereafter as practicable, at the Steve Robbins Administration Building, 75515 Hovley Lane East, Palm Desert, CA 92211 as part of the Regular Meeting of the Board. Written comments may be filed at any time prior to conclusion of the consideration of this matter and should be addressed to the attention of Clerk of the Board at the above-mentioned address. Verbal comments may be made during the meeting prior to conclusion of the consideration of this matter. The Board will consider adoption of the following: Ordinance No. 1399.13, Regulations Governing Domestic Water Service. A Copy of the Ordinance, as proposed, is posted and available for review in the District offices at the address set forth above. Copies are available by calling the District at (760) 398-2651 or at the District's web site: www.cvwd.org. Summary of Ordinance: The Ordinance would revise certain provisions of the Regulations Governing Domestic Water Service. Revisions impact the District's policy and procedures for termination of service due to nonpayment and are required per California Senate Bill 998. Specifically Part 4 "Application for Service," Part 6 "Credit and Billing," and Part 7 "Termination and Restoration of Service," Appendix A-2, Appendix A-4, Appendix A-15, and Appendix A-20 have been revised. DATED: August 7, 2019 /s/Sylvia Bermudez Sylvia Bermudez, CMC Clerk of the Board Coachella Valley Water District L070 Au7
NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THE DEMONSTRATION OF THE OCCURRENCE OF FIVE EXCEPTIONAL EVENTS (EE)
The Imperial County Air Pollution Control District (Air District) has prepared four Draft Exceptional Event (EE) Demonstrations, which support the requested exclusion of measured 24-hour concentrations at the Air District air monitoring sites. Listed below by date, site and concentration as measured by a continuous Federal Equivalent Method monitor (FEM) are the four Draft EE's. February 17, 2017 March 30, 2017 Niland -247 g/m3 Brawley-180 g/m3; Calexico-167 g/m3 El Centro-196 g/m3; Niland-227 g/m3 May 6, 2017 Westmorland-214 g/m3 Brawley-449 g/m3; Calexico-409 g/m3 El Centro-268 g/m3; Niland-345 g/m3 May 15, 2017 Westmorland-297 g/m3 Brawley-190 g/m3; Westmorland-246 g/m3 May 25, 2017 Brawley-164 g/m3 The public and all interested parties are encouraged to review and comment on the five Draft EE's listed above. These demonstrations provide the supporting evidence that on the days indicated for 2017 Air District air monitors were affected by transported elevated levels of particulate matter of an aerodynamic size less than 10 microns (PM10). Winds, associated with a weather event suspended and transported PM10 into the region affecting areas within San Diego, Riverside, Yuma and Imperial counties. The five Draft EE's provide the scientific justification for the requested exclusions. The Air District is soliciting and accepting comments for 30 days commencing the date of the publication of this notice. The final closing date for submitting comments is September 6, 2019 by close of business. The five Draft EE's for the days listed above are available for download at the Air District website at https://apcd.imperialcounty.org/public-notices/ (under Public Notices; Exceptional Events). To view a hard copy of any of the four Draft EE's, please visit the Air Pollution Control District office at 150 S. 9th Street, El Centro. Should you have any questions or concerns please feel free to call our office between 8am and 5pm at (442) 265-1800 and ask for Monica N. Soucier. L074 Au7
APN: 054-556-001-000 TS No: CA05000230-19-1 TO No: 190762850-CA-VOI NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED December 14, 2017. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On September 3, 2019 at 02:00 PM, at the North entrance to the County Courthouse, 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on December 21, 2017 as Instrument No. 2017028059, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Imperial County, California, executed by ANDRES G. CARRENO, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY, as Trustor(s), in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. as nominee for UNITED WHOLESALE MORTGAGE as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold "as is". The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1199 FIELDVIEW AVE, EL CENTRO, CA 92243-9114 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee's Sale is estimated to be $282,989.70 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary's bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier's check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee's Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder's sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call In Source Logic at 702-659-7766 for information regarding the Trustee's Sale or visit the Internet Web site address listed below for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA05000230-19-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: July 23, 2019 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA05000230-19-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Myron Ravelo, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.insourcelogic.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose.Order Number 62602, Pub Dates: 08/07/2019, 08/14/2019, 08/21/2019, IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS - NORTH EDITION L077 Au7,14,21
PUBLIC NOTICE
Invitations for interested individuals to serve on the Imperial County Mental Health Board
Notice is hereby given that Pursuant to California Welfare and Institutions Code Section 56049(a) the Imperial County Mental Health Board is soliciting interested individuals to serve on the Mental Health Board for a three (3) year term. Current vacancies are as follow: Two (2) vacancy under District 1 One (1) vacancy under District 3 One (1) vacancy under District 4 One (1) vacancy under District 5 Criteria: Candidate may be a representative of the public interest in mental health who is not full-time or part-time employee of the County Mental Health Service, the State Department of Mental Health, or on the staff of, or a paid member of the governing body of, a Bronzan-McCorquodale contract agency. Candidate may be a consumer or the parents, spouse, sibling, or adult children of con sumers who are receiving or have received mental health services. Candidate must reside within the above mentioned Supervisorial Districts. If you are interested please contact the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors at 940 W. Main Street, Suite 209 or by phone 442-265-1020 to request an application or you may obtain a copy at the Clerk of the Board's website. Applications must be completed and submitted to the Clerk of the Board's office no later than August 21, 2019 by 5:00 p.m.
Blanca Acosta
Clerk of the Board of Supervisors County of Imperial
L076 Au7
