090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000546 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
DENTAL TECH MXL 1400 N Imperial Ave Apt 8 El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1400 N Imperial Ave Apt 8 El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Abdiel Fonseca Jr Residence Address: 1400 N Imperial Ave Apt 8 El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
09/05/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Abdiel Fonseca declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Abdiel Fonseca Jr
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 08/06/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 08/05/2024
Rebecca Leyva Deputy Clerk
L084 Au10,17,24,31
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000552 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
QUALITY ASSURANCE AND CODING MASTERS 672 Las Dunas St. Imperial, CA 92251 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1265 W. State St. #323 El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Martha E Miramontes Residence Address: 672 Las Dunas St. Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
01/01/2019
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
09/07/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Martha E Miramontes declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Martha Miramontes
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 08/08/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 08/07/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L087 Au10,17,24,31
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000560 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
NOTARY MOBIL 1061 W El Dorado Ave El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1802 N Imperial Ave, Ste D#257 El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Pedro Alfonso Preciado De La Fuente Residence Address: 1061 W El Dorado Ave El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 675-5028
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
09/11/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Pedro Alfonso Preciado De La Fuente declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Pedro Alfonso Preciado De La Fuente
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 08/12/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 08/11/2024
Rebecca Leyva Deputy Clerk
L091 Au17,24,31,S7
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000523 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
CHASER AUTO SERVICE 22 W 7ST, Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
22 W 7ST,
Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Jose Alberto Jimenez
Residence Address:
22 W 7ST, Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
760-768-1060
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X__
7) Publish Before:
8/28/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Jose Alberto Jimenez declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Jose Alberto Jimenez, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 07/29/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 07/28/2024
Darlene Hale County Clerk-Recorder
L100 Au17,24,31,S7
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000582 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER, INC DBA COMMUNITY PHARMACY 117 N Imperial Ave. Imperial, CA 92251 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
P.O. Box 638 Imperial, CA 92251
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Community Health Center Residence Address: 117 N Imperial Ave. Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
01/16/1998
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
09/15/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
C0731756
9)
I, Marta Alicia Carrico declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Marta A. Carrico, President
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 08/16/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 08/15/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L103 Au24,31,S7,14
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETINGS
The San Diego Regional Center and Developmental Disabilities Area Board XIII/Office of the State Council on Developmental Disabilities is hosting meetings for public input into the 2020 Performance Contract between the State Department of Developmental Services (DDS) and the San Diego Regional Center (SDRC). The purpose of the meetings is to receive public input regarding the 2020 Performance Contract activities. The draft of the proposed Performance Contract will be available at the public meetings. Copies can also be requested through SDRC Community Services by calling 858-576-2966 or can be viewed at our website www.sdrc.org after 8/24/19. Written comments may be submitted to Lori Sorenson, Director of Community Services, SDRC, 4355 Ruffin Rd. #104, San Diego California 92123 or by e-mail: 2020pc@sdrc.org Written comments should be received by 9/27/19. 9/10/19 12:00pm San Diego Regional Center Board Room, Suite 101 4355 Ruffin Rd. San Diego, CA 9/17/19 10:00am San Diego Regional Center Imperial Office 512 W. Aten Rd. Imperial, CA and 12:30 p.m. at ARC Imperial Valley L110 Au31
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000588 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
A&C LOGISTICS 1632 Gateway Road Suite 1 Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
P.O. Box 3204 Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Alejandro Dominguez Beltran Residence Address: Mellin 2793 Monte Carlo 2 Mexicali, MX 21250
Phone Number (Optional):
(323) 423-4880
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
09/20/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Alejandro Dominguez Beltran declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Alejandro Dominguez Beltran
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 08/21/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 08/20/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L111 Au24,31,S7,14
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000589 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
DESERT DIESEL 799 E. Main St. #C El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
799 E. Main St. #C El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Julio Cesar Troncoso Residence Address: 45 E. Second St. Heber, CA 92249
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
01/01/2011
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
09/20/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Julio Cesar Troncoso
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 08/21/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 08/20/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L112 Au24,31,S7,14
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000574 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
LUIS G ROSETE TRANSPORT 997 E. Evan Hewes #7 El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
997 E. Evan Hewes #7 El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Luis G Rosete Residence Address: 997 E. Evan Hewes #7 El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
09/13/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Luis G Rosete declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Luis Rosete
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 08/14/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 08/13/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L117 Au24,31,S7,14
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000613 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
WONDER SWEET 312 Jackrabbit Dr. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
312 Jackrabbit Dr. El Centro, CA 92243 3) Full Name of Registrant: Virginia Prieto De Sanchez Residence Address: 312 Jackrabbit Dr. El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
08/29/2019
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
09/28/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Virginia Prieto de Sanchez declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Virginia Prieto De Sanchez
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 08/29/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 08/28/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L131 Au31,S7,14,21
