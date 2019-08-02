090 Legal Ads|
2019-2020 FREE AND REDUCED-PRICE MEALS IN THE NATIONAL SCHOOL LUNCH AND SCHOOL BREAKFAST PROGRAMS Brawley Union High School District 480 North Imperial Ave Brawley, CA 92227
Brawley Union High School District today announced its policy for providing free and reduced-price meals for children served under the National School Lunch Program and/or School Breakfast Program. Each school and/or the central office has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by any interested party. The household size and income criteria identified below will be used to determine eligibility for free, reduced-price, or full-price meal benefits. Children from households whose income is at or below the levels shown here are eligible for free or reduced-price meals. Children who receive Food Stamp (FS), California Work Opportunity and Responsibility to Kids (CalWORKs), Kinship Guardianship Assistance Payments (Kin-GAP), or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR) benefits are automatically eligible for free meals regardless of the income of the household in which they reside. Eligibility for a foster child is based on a separate application and solely on the amount of the child's "personal use" income.
Application forms are being distributed to all households with a letter informing them of the availability of free and reduced-price meals for enrolled children. Applications are also available at the Business Office in each school. To apply for free or reduced-price meal benefits, households must complete an application and return it to the school for processing. Applications may be submitted at any time during the school year. The information households provide on the application will be used to determine meal eligibility and may be verified at any time during the school year by school or program officials. Requirements for school officials to determine eligibility for free and reduced-price benefits are as follows: For households receiving Food Stamp, CalWORKs, Kin-GAP, or FDPIR benefits - applications need only include the enrolled child(ren)'s name, Food Stamp, CalWORKs, Kin-GAP, or FDPIR case number, and the signature of an adult household member. For households who do not list a Food Stamp, CalWORKs, Kin-GAP, or FDPIR case number, the application must include the names of all household members, the amount and source of the income received by each household member, and the signature and corresponding Social Security number of an adult household member. If the household member who signs the application does not have a Social Security number, the household member must indicate on the application that a Social Security number is not available. Under the provisions of the free and reduced-price meal policy, the determining official(s), as designated by the sponsor/agency, shall review applications and determine eligibility. Parents or guardians dissatisfied with the eligibility ruling may discuss the decision with the determining official on an informal basis. Parents may also make a formal request for an appeal hearing of the decision and may do so orally or in writing with the sponsor/agency's hearing official. Parents or guardians should contact their child(ren)'s school(s) for specific information regarding the name of the determining official and/or hearing official for a specific school, agency, or district. If a household member becomes unemployed or if the household size increases, the household should contact the school. Such changes may make the children of the household eligible for benefits if the household's income falls at or below the levels shown above. Sponsors/agencies that use direct certification should add the following paragraph to their public release: Households that receive Food Stamp, CalWORKs, Kin-GAP, or FDPIR benefits may not have to complete an Application for Free or Reduced-Price Meals or Free Milk. School officials will determine eligibility for free meals based on documentation obtained directly from the Food Stamp, CalWORKs, Kin-GAP, or FDPIR office that a child is a member of a household currently receiving Food Stamp or FDPIR benefits or an assistance unit receiving CalWORKs or Kin-GAP benefits. School officials will notify households of their eligibility, but those who do not want their child(ren) to receive free meals must contact the school. Food Stamp, CalWORKs, Kin-GAP, and FDPIR households should complete an application if they are not notified of their eligibility by August 19, 2019. L060 Au2
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000408 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
BERNAL BROS CLEANING SERVICES 2201 R. Carrillo CT, Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) 2201 R. Carrillo CT, Calexico, CA 92231 3) Full Name of Registrant: Milton Eduardo Bernal Residence Address: 2201 R. Carrillo CT, Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by: An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
___X__
7) Publish Before:
07/17/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Milton Bernal declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct. I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct. Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Milton Bernal, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code) 10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 06/17/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/16/2024 Darlene Hale Deputy Clerk L006 Jy12,19,26, Au2
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000413 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
ALTERNATIVES FOR AGRICULTURE 1276 Aurora Drive El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) 1276 Aurora Drive El Centro, CA 92243 3) Full Name of Registrant: Rick Thomas Cesena Residence Address: 1276 Aurora Drive El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 234-8421
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by: An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
05/17/2019
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
07/19/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Rick T. Cesena declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct. I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct. Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Rick Thomas Cesena
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code) 10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 06/19/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/18/2024 Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk L008 Jy12,19,26, Au2
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000461 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
G & C TRUCKING 101 Vernardo Dr, Spc 144 Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) 101 Vernardo Dr, Spc 144 Calexico, CA 92231 3) Full Name of Registrant: Noemi Gonzalez Residence Address: 101 Vernardo Dr, Spc 144 Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by: An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
08/07/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Noemi Gonzalez declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct. I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct. Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Noemi Gonzalez, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code) 10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 07/08/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 07/07/2024 Darlene Hale Deputy Clerk L010 Jy12,19,26, Au2
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000465 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
A/C AUTO SALES 311 W 2nd St., Suite C Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) 23 Heffernan Ave. PMB 506 Calexico, CA 92231 3) Full Name of Registrant: Juan Antonio Castellanos Residence Address: 162 W Sampson St. Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by: An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
08/09/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Juan A Castellanos declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct. I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct. Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Juan Antonio Castellanos
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code) 10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 07/10/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 07/09/2024 Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk L012 Jy12,19,26, Au2
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000466 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
JAUREGUI TRANSPORT 686 Kloke Rd Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
686 Kloke Rd Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Jesus Yair Jauregui Anguiano
Residence Address:
686 Kloke Rd Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(442) 271-5450
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
07/10/2019
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
08/09/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Jesus Yair Jauregui Anguiano declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Jesus Yair Jauregui Anguiano
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 07/10/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 07/09/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L013 Jy12,19,26, Au2
090 Legal Ads|
T.S. NO.: 2017-CA007019 Order No.: 05823892 APN: 062-080-060-000 NOTICE OF UNIFIED TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 7/29/2011 AND SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED 7/29/2011. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 8/14/2019, 2:00 PM, R.E.F.S. INC., A California Corporation, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded on 8/9/2011, as Document No. 2011-018981, Book N/A, Page N/A , of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of Imperial, California, executed by SM SEED & MILLING, LLC, A CALIFORNIA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY, as Trustor, EXCEL NATIONAL BANK, as Beneficiary. WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier's check drawn by a state or national bank, a cashiers check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a cashiers check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state. Place of Sale: At the front steps of the County Courthouse located at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243 The property heretofore described is being sold "as is, where is". The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2050 BENNETT ROAD, EL CENTRO, CA 92243 A.P.N.: 062-080-060-000 Legal Description: "FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST" The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances, condition, suitability for a particular purpose, or the location or existence of any personal property, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and Security Agreement, and any advances thereunder, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trust created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $1,411,175.39 estimated. Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase the figure prior to sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE Notice is further given pursuant to 9604(a)(1)(B) of California Commercial Code section, and by reason of default under that certain financing statement dated 7/29/2011 and that the Trustee will sell simultaneously with the above described property covered by the Deed of Trust, at the same public auction and under a single bid, certain personal property covered by the Security Agreement dated 7/29/2011, given by the trustor to Beneficiary as Secured Party. Beneficiary reserves its right to evoke its election as to some or all of said personal property and/or fixtures, or to add additional personal property and/or fixtures to the election herein expressed, as Beneficiary's sole election, from time to time and at any time until the consummation of the Trustee's Sale to be conducted pursuant to the Deed of Trust and this Notice of Trustee's Sale. See the Deed of Trust, if applicable. The personal property which was given as security for trustor's obligation is described as follows: ALL FURNITURE, FURNISHINGS, FIXTURES, EQUIPMENT, MACHINERY, MERCHANDISE, GOODS AND OTHER TANGIBLE PERSONAL PROPERTY OF NATURE OWNED BY DEBTOR AND LOCATED ON OR USED IN CONNECTION WITH THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED, ALL ACCOUNTS, ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, CHATTEL PAPER, MONEY, INSURANCE CLAIMS, GENERAL INTANGIBLES, CONDEMNATION AWARDS, CONTRACT RIGHTS, INSTRUMENTS, DOCUMENTS AND OTHER RIGHTS OF DEBTOR ARISING OUT OF OR RELATED TO DEBTORS OWNERSHIP OR OPERATION OF SUCH REAL PROPERTY, TOGETHER WITH ALL PROCEEDS, INCREASES AND PRODUCTS OF AN ACCESSIONS TO ANY OF THE FOREGOING. No warranty is made that any or all of the personal property still exists or is available for the successful bidder and no warranty is made as to the condition of any of the personal property, which shall be sold "as is" "where is". The beneficiary under the Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned, a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a Written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the County here the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site www.stoxposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case 2017-CA007019. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder(s) sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the trustee and successful bidder(s) will have no further recourse. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, or the Mortgagees Attorney. Dated: 7/10/2019 R.E.F.S. INC., A California Corporation 9070 Irvine Center Dr. #120 Irvine, California 92618 Phone: (949) 474-7337 Elizabeth Berber, Vice President R.E.F.S. INC., A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. L015 Jy19,26,Au2
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000473 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
DJ ACCOUNTING SERVICES 870 Wensley Ave El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
870 Wensley Ave El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Jorge Delgado
Residence Address:
870 Wensley Ave El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
___X__
7) Publish Before:
08/10/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Jorge Delgado declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Jorge Delgado
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 07/11/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 07/10/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L017 Jy12,19,26,Au2
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000417 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
EAGLE WEST TRANSPORT 371 E Ross Rd SP #715 El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
371 E Ross Rd SP #715 El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Ricardo Parga-Carrera
Residence Address:
371 E Ross Rd. SP 715 El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
07/20/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Ricardo Parga-Carrera declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Ricardo Parga-Carrena
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 06/20/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/19/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L018 Jy12,19,26, Au2
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000425 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
EL CENTRO HEALTH CLINIC 852 E. Danenberg Dr. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
852 E. Danenberg Dr. El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Clinicas De Salud Del Pueblo, Inc.
Residence Address:
1166 K St. Brawley, CA 92227
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 352-2257
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
11/--/2005
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
07/24/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
C0605736
9)
I, declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Marlene Romero, CFO
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 06/24/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/23/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L021 Jy19,26,Au2,9
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000488 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
TOP HAT DANCE STUDIO 2451 Rockwood Ave Ste 103B Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
2451 Rockwood Ave Ste 103B Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Esmeralda Rendon Yoder
Residence Address:
1420 E. Zapata St. Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(803) 467-9946
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
08/15/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Esmeralda Yoder declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Esmeralda Rendon Yoder
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 07/16/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 07/15/2024
Rebecca Leyva Deputy Clerk
L031 Jy19,26, Au2,9
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000504 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
VETERAN'S ELECTRIC 4898 Forrester Rd. Brawley, CA 92227 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
4898 Forrester Rd. Brawley, CA 92227
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Joseph Quinonez
Residence Address:
4898 Forrester Rd. Brawley, CA 92227
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
08/18/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Joseph Quinonez
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 07/19/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 07/18/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L034 Jy26, Au2,9,16
090 Legal Ads|
Trustee Sale No. 17-004909 DS7300-19001066 APN 049-150-007-000 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 02/11/05. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 08/22/19 at 2:00 pm, Aztec Foreclosure Corporation as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Veronica N. Escalera, A Married Woman, As Her Sole & Separate Property, as Trustor(s), in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for First Horizon Home Loan Corporation, as Beneficiary, Recorded on 02/23/05 in Instrument No. 006478, Book No. 2402, Page No. 688 of official records in the Office of the county recorder of IMPERIAL County, California; WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier's check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state), At the North entrance to the County Courthouse, 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243, all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California described as: 930 EAST J STREET, BRAWLEY, CA 92227 The property heretofore described is being sold "as is". The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $20,277.36 (Estimated) Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call or visit the Internet Web site, using the file number assigned to this case 17-004909. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. www.homesearch.com 800-758-8052 Or Aztec Foreclosure Corporation (877) 257-0717 www.aztectrustee.com DATE: 7/19/2019 AZTEC FORECLOSURE CORPORATION Amy Connolly Assistant Secretary / Assistant Vice President Aztec Foreclosure Corporation 3636 N. Central Ave., Suite #400 Phoenix, AZ 85012 Phone: (877) 257-0717 or (877) 257-0717 Fax: (602) 638-5748 www.aztectrustee.com NPP0356981 To: IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS 07/26/2019, 08/02/2019, 08/09/2019 L038 Jy26,Au2,9
090 Legal Ads|
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU000984
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Maria Luz Pantaleon filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Maria Luz Pantaleon Proposed Name Mary Lou Pantaleon
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING September 23, 2019 at 8:30 am in Dept. 9 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 7-17-19
Jeffrey B. Jones Judge of the Superior Court
L040 Jy26,Au2,9,16
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000446 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
CREA-T INSTITUTO DEL DESARROLLO HUMANO 1899 Barbara Way El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1899 Barbara Way El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Norma Yesabet Rangel
Residence Address:
1899 Barbara Way El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 592-5033
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
07/01/2019
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
07/31/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I,Norma Yesabet Rangel declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Norma Yesabet Rangel, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 07/01/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/30/2024
Rebecca Leyva Deputy Clerk
L046 Jy26, Au2,9,16
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: Lois A. Williams CASE NUMBER EPR000540
To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Lois A. Williams A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by: Clarence E. Williams in the Superior Court of California, County of: Imperial THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Clarence E. Williams be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests the decedent's will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court on August 16, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. in Dept. 9 at Superior Court of California, County of Imperial, 939 West Main St., El Centro, CA 92243 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Neil Gerber, Esq., SBN 65905 2299 West Adams Avenue, Suite 102 El Centro, CA 92243 (760) 353-4444 L047 Jy29,Au2,6
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF SALE OF ABANDONED PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 515 of the Penal Code, "SuperStorage", 1299 N. Imperial Ave. El Centro, CA 92243, will sell by competitive bidding ending on or after August 9, 2019 on or after 10:00 A.M., property in storage units. Auction is to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com. Property to be sold includes, but is not limited to: Bookshelves, dressers, washers & dryers, desks, beds, tables and chairs, bed frames, mattresses, kitchen utensils, kitchenware, pots and pans, appliances, furnishings, clothing, household items, luggage, stereo equipment, cabinets, sporting equipment, fishing gear, camping gear, tools, construction equipment, computers, monitors, printers, toys, TV'S, bicycles, golf clubs, surf boards, office furniture, personal items, possible collectibles/antiques and boxed items contents unknown, belonging to the following: Sharmain Heredia Urbina (10x10) Shawn Allen Moses (5x7) Pauline Louise Brayan (5x7) Michael David Surla (5x7) Jorge Alberto Rivera Loo (9x7) Purchases must be paid for at time of sale in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is. Items must be removed at the time of sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Advertiser reserves the right to bid. Auction by StorageTreasures.com Phone (855)722-8853 SuperStorage (760) 352-6859 Ad to run August 2, 2019 and August 5, 2019 L050 Au2,5
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of El Centro, California, will hold a public hearing to consider approval of the following applications: Conditional Use Permit 19-01 for 1755 W. Main Street - The project being considered is a conditional use permit to modify the conditions of approval for the Desert Villa Apartments located at 1755 W. Main Street. The project was originally approved in 1977 as an apartment complex with 172 one-bedroom units. It was approved with the requirement that 90% of the units be occupied by persons with disabilities or persons age 55 years or older and the remaining 10% occupied by persons between the age of 45 and 55 years. The applicant and property owner are now requesting a conditional use permit to remove the age restriction for fifty-percent of the units (86 units). The remaining 86 units will continue to be occupied by individuals 55 years of age or older and those with disabilities. An expansion to the on-site parking area is also being proposed. No additional units will be constructed as a result of this project. Pursuant to Section 15301 "Existing Facilities" of the California Environmental Quality Act Guidelines, it has been determined that this project is exempt from further environmental review. Conditional Use Permit 19-02 for 830 and 834 W. State Street - The project being considered is a conditional use permit to convert existing office space and a vacant auto body shop into a sports retail store within the Civic Center (CC) Zoning District located at 830 and 834 W. State Street. The project site consists of an approximately 5,220 square foot building and an adjacent parking area located on the northeast corner of W. State Street and S. 9th Street. Further improvements to the site will consist of the placement of a pre-fabricated container designed to house a walk-up coffee shop located at the northwest corner of the property. Pursuant to Section 15301 "Existing Facilities" of the California Environmental Quality Act Guidelines, it has been determined that this project is exempt from further environmental review. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN the public hearing will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. (or as soon thereafter as the agenda permits) in the City Council Chambers, 1275 Main Street, El Centro, California 92243. All interested persons are encouraged to attend and be heard. Anyone challenging the above referenced applications in court may be limited to raising only those issues in which they or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Planning Commission at, or prior to, the public hearing. For further information, contact City Hall, Community Development Department-Planning & Zoning Division, 1275 W. Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243 Telephone: 760-337-4545. L059 Au2
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000503 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
TIERRA SANTA 2020 312 Jackrabbit Dr. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
312 Jackrabbit Dr. El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Virginia Prieto De Sanchez Residence Address: 312 Jackrabbit Dr. El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 562-1267
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
08/18/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I,Virginia Prieto De Sanchez declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Virginia Prieto De Sanchez
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 07/19/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 07/18/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L063 Au2,9,16,23
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000531 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
AMERICAN DIESEL REPAIR 702 East Ross Ave. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
702 East Ross Ave. El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Pablo Hernandez Residence Address: 2625 Elm Circle El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 540-2006
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
08/30/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Pablo Hernandez
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 07/31/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 07/30/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L064 Au2,9,16,23
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000532 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
SPM RESIDENTIAL SERVICES 888 Cherry Ct. Brawley, CA 92227 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
888 Cherry Ct. Brawley, CA 92227
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Ramon Castro Residence Address: 888 Cherry Ct. Brawley, CA 92227
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
08/30/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Ramon Castro declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Ramon Castro
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 07/31/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 07/30/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L065 Au2,9,16,23
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.