File No: 201910000522 FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) is (are) conducting business as: Fictitious Business Name(s):
SOAPYS CAR WASH
Street Address, City, State, Zip Code, County of Principal Place of Business: 1010 Main St., Brawley, CA 92227, Imperial County Mailing Address: 3612 Mabon Pl., San Diego, CA 92117
Full Name of Registrant: MARYAM SAM
Residence Address: 3612 Mabon Pl., San Diego, CA 92117 This business conducted by: an individual Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above. Publish Before: 08-25-2019 I declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct. Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000). Name and Title: MARYAM SAM, Owner THE FILING OF THIS STATEMENT DOES NOT OF IT-SELF AUTHORIZE THE USE IN THIS STATE OF A FICTI-TIOUS BUSINESS NAME IN VIOLATION OF THE RIGHTS OF ANOTHER UNDER FEDERAL, STATE OR COMMON LAW (SEE SECTION 14411 ET SEQ, BUSINESS AND PROFESSIONS CODE)
Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 07-26-2019
NOTICE: THIS STATEMENT EXPIRES ON: 07-25-2024 A NEW STATEMENT MUST BE FILED PRIOR TO THE EXPIRATION DATE. CHUCK STOREY COUNTY CLERK- RECORDER By: VICTORIA CAMARILLO, DEPUTY NEW FILING CN962306 19-4448JH Aug 8,15,22,29, 2019 L073 Au8,15,22,29
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000497 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
FOXHOUND GROUP 141 Santa Rosa Dr. Imperial, CA 92251 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
141 Santa Rosa Dr.
Imperial, CA 92251
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Michael S. Rosales
Residence Address:
1223 Gilford Ct. Spring Valley, CA 91977
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A General Partnership
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X__
7) Publish Before:
8/16/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Michael S Rosales declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Michael S. Rosales
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 07/17/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 07/16/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L092 Au15,22,29,S5
