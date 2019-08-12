090 Legal Ads|
CALEXICO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE OF CONSIDERATION OF ADOPTION OF SFNA AND ALTERNATIVE SCHOOL FACILITY FEES PURSUANT TO GOVERNMENT CODE SECTIONS 65995.5-65995.7
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Trustees of the Calexico Unified School District ("District"), at its board meeting to be held on September 12, 2019, will hold a public hearing to consider the adoption of the proposed School Facilities Needs Analysis ("SFNA") for the District, and the establishment of Level 2 School Facility fees of $7.41 and, when applicable, Level 3 School Facility fees of $14.82 (collectively, "Alternative Fees") per square foot of assessable space for residential construction pursuant to Government Code sections 65995.5-65995.7. The adoption of the SFNA and the establishment of the Alternative Fees are necessary to fund the construction of school facilities necessary to accommodate the growth from new development and maintain current levels of educational services in the District. The meeting of the District's Board of Trustees will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at District Administrative Board Room located at 901 Andrade Avenue in Calexico. The SFNA and any related documents regarding the proposed adoption of the Alternative Fees are available for public review during normal business hours at the District's administrative office, located at 901 Andrade Avenue in Calexico. Members of the public are invited to comment in writing on or before September 12, 2019, or appear in person to the public hearing. Any person challenging the adoption of the SFNA or the establishment of the Alternative Fees in a court of competent jurisdiction after the conclusion of the public hearing may be limited to only those issues raised at the hearing or in written correspondence delivered to the District prior to the hearing. If you require additional information, please contact Cesar Vega, Assistant Superintendent - Business Services, at cvega@cusdk12.org. L072 Au12
NOTICE OF PRELIMINARY DECISION BY THE IMPERIAL COUNTY AIR POLLUTION CONTROL DISTRICT TO ISSUE AN AUTHORITY TO CONSTRUCT PERMIT NO. 3511A TO UNITED STATES GYPSUM COMPANY TO CHANGE EMISSIONS TESTING REQUIREMENTS ON NON-COMBUSTION SOURCES
Pursuant to Rule 206, of Imperial County Air Pollution Control District (ICAPCD) Rules and Regulations, the Air Pollution Control Officer (APCO) has made a preliminary decision to issue an Authority to Construct (ATC) Permit to United States Gypsum Company (USG) to change emissions testing on non-combustion sources to a triennial basis instead of annual. Permit 3511A includes various equipment units with dust collector, which are part of the USG wallboard manufacturing facility located at 3810 West Evan Hewes Highway in Plaster City, CA. Authority to Construct Permit 3511A will include conditions to ensure that all ICAPCD requirements will be satisfied. The public has an opportunity to submit comments regarding this proposed decision to the ICAPCD. Written comments will be received by the ICAPCD for a period of thirty (30) days after publication of this notice. The closing date for comments will be September 11, 2019. The application and supporting documentation may be examined at the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District Office, located at 150 South Ninth Street, El Centro, CA 92243. If you have any questions or would like to receive additional information about this matter, please contact Israel Hernandez, APC Senior Engineer, at (442) 265-1800. L088 Au12
