FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000518 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
LUTAN TRADING COMPANY 1186 Garnet St. Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1186 Garnet St. Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Miaoling Tan
Residence Address:
1186 Garnet St. Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
08/24/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Miaoling Tan declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Miaoling Tan
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 07/25/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 07/24/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L048 Jy27,Au3,10,17
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000470 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
HB HONEY POLLINATION SERVICE 164 East Delta Street Calipatria, CA 92233 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
165 W J Street Brawley, CA 92227
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Harold Brown
Residence Address:
165 W J Street Brawley, CA 92227
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
08/09/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Harold Brown declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Harold Brown
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 07/10/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 07/09/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L049 Jy27,Au3,10,17
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000546 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
DENTAL TECH MXL 1400 N Imperial Ave Apt 8 El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1400 N Imperial Ave Apt 8 El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Abdiel Fonseca Jr Residence Address: 1400 N Imperial Ave Apt 8 El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
09/05/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Abdiel Fonseca declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Abdiel Fonseca Jr
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 08/06/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 08/05/2024
Rebecca Leyva Deputy Clerk
L084 Au10,17,24,31
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000552 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
QUALITY ASSURANCE AND CODING MASTERS 672 Las Dunas St. Imperial, CA 92251 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1265 W. State St. #323 El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Martha E Miramontes Residence Address: 672 Las Dunas St. Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
01/01/2019
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
09/07/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Martha E Miramontes declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Martha Miramontes
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 08/08/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 08/07/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L087 Au10,17,24,31
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000560 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
NOTARY MOBIL 1061 W El Dorado Ave El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1802 N Imperial Ave, Ste D#257 El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Pedro Alfonso Preciado De La Fuente Residence Address: 1061 W El Dorado Ave El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 675-5028
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
09/11/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Pedro Alfonso Preciado De La Fuente declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Pedro Alfonso Preciado De La Fuente
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 08/12/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 08/11/2024
Rebecca Leyva Deputy Clerk
L091 Au17,24,31,S7
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000523 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
CHASER AUTO SERVICE 22 W 7ST, Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
22 W 7ST,
Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Jose Alberto Jimenez
Residence Address:
22 W 7ST, Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
760-768-1060
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X__
7) Publish Before:
8/28/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Jose Alberto Jimenez declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Jose Alberto Jimenez, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 07/29/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 07/28/2024
Darlene Hale County Clerk-Recorder
L100 Au17,24,31,S7
