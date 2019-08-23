090 Legal Ads|
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Sections 21700-21716 of the Business & Professions Code, Section 2328 of the UCC. Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell at a public sale by competitive bidding on the 3rd Day of September, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at: Interstate Mini-Storage, 1845 South 4th Street, El Centro CA, 92243 County of Imperial, State of California, the following: Benjamin Brown: Lamps, Subwoofers, Tool Boxes, Table, Misc totes, Vacuum., Drawer, DVD Movies, Misc Clothes. Elban Cervantes: Lamps Misc Kids Toys, Bed Frame, DVD'S, CD'S, Rug, Misc Brown Boxes, Mattress, 2 Vacuum, Tool Box, Misc Clothes, Landscaping Eqp, Ice Cooler. Frank D Fields: 2014 Italika FT150, License Plate# 22D1339 CA, VIN# 3SCPFTEE6F100 7336, Engine #F0113J01630H1 8001. Wanda Lebeaux: 1999 Pontiac Grand AM SE License Plate # CGN9394 AZ, VIN# 1G2NE52T2 XM88195. Malinda Maden: Kid Bed, Fans 2 Drawers, Misc Brown Boxes, Misc Clothes, Misc Baby toys, Suitcases, Portable A/C, Ramp, Ice Chest, Lamp, Misc Totes, Books, Toy Car, Misc Tools. Hazel Rabb: Misc Brown Boxes, Tote, Tent Bag, Beach Chair, Hair Salon Signs. James Scheer: Misc Industrial Items. Jerrod Sweet: Staircase, Dryer, Washer, Kitchen Utensils, Pet Cage, 2 Mattresses, Ladder, Bed Frame, Drawer, PC, Shade, Monitor, Chairs. Lupe Valenzuela: Black Bags, Misc Clothes, Tent. Dollyrose Villalon: Collection Barbies, Rack's, Misc totes, Sleeping Bag, Misc Tupperware Totes, Guitar Case, StairCase, Board Games, Chair, Books, Misc Brown Boxes, Black Rolling Suite Case, Xmas Wrapping Papers. Jeff Yoder: 1978 Chrysler La Palma License Plate # 333YSJ CA, VIN# 97916027
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000503
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
TIERRA SANTA 2020 312 Jackrabbit Dr. El Centro, CA 92243
Mailing Address (if different than above)
312 Jackrabbit Dr. El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Virginia Prieto De Sanchez 312 Jackrabbit Dr. El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 562-1267
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
08/18/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
Virginia Prieto De Sanchez
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Virginia Prieto De Sanchez
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 07/19/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 07/18/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L063 Au2,9,16,23
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000531
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
AMERICAN DIESEL REPAIR 702 East Ross Ave. El Centro, CA 92243
Mailing Address (if different than above)
702 East Ross Ave. El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Pablo Hernandez 2625 Elm Circle El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 540-2006
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
08/30/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Pablo Hernandez
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 07/31/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 07/30/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L064 Au2,9,16,23
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000532
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
SPM RESIDENTIAL SERVICES 888 Cherry Ct. Brawley, CA 92227
Mailing Address (if different than above)
888 Cherry Ct. Brawley, CA 92227
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Ramon Castro 888 Cherry Ct. Brawley, CA 92227
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
08/30/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Ramon Castro declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Ramon Castro
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 07/31/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 07/30/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L065 Au2,9,16,23
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000508
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
E & E MILLER CONSTRUCTION 317 W D Street Brawley, CA 92227
Mailing Address (if different than above)
317 W D Street Brawley, CA 92227
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Lydia C. Miller Eldon T. Miller 317 W D Street Brawley, CA 92227
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 550-4385
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Married Couple
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
05/18/2007
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
08/22/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Lydia C Miller declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Lydia C Miller
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 07/23/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 07/22/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L071 Au2,9,16,23
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000542
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
FAO CONSTRUCTION AND MAINTENANCE 450 W Main Street El Centro, CA 92243
Mailing Address (if different than above)
450 W Main Street El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
FATIMA MEJIA 61 W Black Horse Dr. Heber, CA 92249
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
09/04/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Fatima Mejia declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Fatima Mejia
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 08/05/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 08/04/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L078 Au9,16,23,30
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000520
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
BELOW SEA LEVEL 1184 Ash Street Brawley, CA 92227
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1184 Ash Street Brawley, CA 92227
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Cindy De Ann Hardie Daniel Lee Hardie 1184 Ash Street Brawley, CA 92227
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 222-6396
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Married Couple
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X__
7) Publish Before:
08/24/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Cindy De Ann Hardie declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Cindy De Ann Hardie
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 07/25/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 07/24/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L079 Au9,16,23,30
T.S. No. 2019-20601 Loan No. MENDOZA APN: 064-020-030-000 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 3/2/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier's check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check, MUST BE MADE PAYABLE TO: CALIFORNIA TRUSTEE SERVICES, INC., drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. PLEASE NOTE ALL CASHIER CHECKS MUST BE MADE PAYABLE TO: CALIFORNIA TRUSTEE SERVICES, INC. Trustor: Jorge Mendoza-Duarte and Monica Mendoza, husband and wife as joint tenants Duly Appointed Trustee: California Trustee Services, Inc. Recorded 4/19/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-019112 in book XX, page XX of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Imperial County, California, Date of Sale:8/30/2019 at 2:00 PM Place of Sale: At the North entrance to the County Courthouse at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $197,986.37 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 111 Dahlia Lane Imperial, CA 92251 A.P.N.: 064-020-030-000 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder's sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.nationwideposting.com on the home page and click sale list to get the most updated sale information, using the file number assigned to this case 2019-20601. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. DATE: 8/5/2019 California Trustee Services, Inc. 3639 Midway Drive, Suite B232 San Diego, California 92110 Sale Info Line 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.nationwideposting.com All Other Info: 1-619-630-0631 Thomas Dandrea, Trustee's Sale Officer NPP0358924 To: IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS 08/09/2019, 08/16/2019, 08/23/2019 L080 Au9,16,23
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000521
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID)
LESIYS VANITY STATIONS 335 W. Legion Rd. SP 52 Brawley CA, 92227
Mailing Address (if different than above)
236 E 1st. St. #4256 Calexico, CA 92232
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Yisel Nevarez 335 W. Legion Rd. SP. 52 Brawley, CA 92227
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
08/25/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Yisel Nevarez declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Yisel Nevarez, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 07/26/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 07/25/2024
Esperanza Enriquez Deputy Clerk
L081 Au9,16,23,30
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000526
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
IT'S A SMALL WORLD PRESCHOOL SLAB CITY MINISTRY FAITH ASSEMBLY FAITH ACADEMY 320 South J Street Imperial, CA 92251
Mailing Address (if different than above)
320 South J Street Imperial, CA 92251
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
First Assembly of God Imperial 320 South J Street Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
05/05/1967
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
____
7) Publish Before:
08/29/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
C0393116
9)
I, __declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Dan Bruce, CEO
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 07/30/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 07/29/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L083 Au9,16,23,30
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000555
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
STS.PETER AND PAUL EPISCOPAL CHURCH 500 S. 5TH St., El Centro, CA 92243
Mailing Address (if different than above)
P.O. Box 3446,
El Centro, CA 92244 3)
Full Name of Registrant:
The Rector Wardens and Vestrymen of Sts. Peter and Paul Parish in El Centro, California 500 S. 5TH St., El Centro, CA 92244
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
02/18/1972
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
____
7) Publish Before:
09/08/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
C0464866
9)
I, Frances M. Rice declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Frances M. Rice, Treasurer
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 08/09/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 08/08/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L090 Au16,23,30,S6
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000562
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
REYES REFRIGERATION 1175 S. 23RD Dr. Yuma, AZ 85364
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1175 S. 23RD Dr.
Yuma, AZ 85364
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Mariano Adame
Residence Address:
1175 S. 23RD Dr. Yuma, AZ 85364
Phone Number (Optional):
760-675-7756
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X__
7) Publish Before:
9/11/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Mariano R. Adame declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Mariano Adame, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 08/12/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 08/11/2024
Darlene Hale County Clerk-Recorder
L094 Au16 23,30,S6
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING REGARDING ISSUANCE OF MULTIFAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS FOR DESERT VILLAS APARTMENTS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of El Centro (the "City"), California, will hold a public hearing to consider the following: Multifamily Housing Revenue Bonds for Desert Villa Apartments - Pursuant to Section 147(f) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 (the "Code"), at which it will hear and consider information concerning a proposed plan of financing providing for the issuance by the California Statewide Communities Development Authority of exempt facility bonds for a qualified residential rental project pursuant to Section 142(a)(7) of the Code in one or more series issued from time to time, including bonds issued to refund such exempt facility bonds in one or more series from time to time, and at no time to exceed $25,000,000 in outstanding aggregate principal amount, to finance or refinance the acquisition and rehabilitation of a 172-unit multifamily rental housing project located at 1755 W. Main Street, El Centro, California. The facilities are to be owned by El Centro Affordable Communities, L.P. (the "Borrower") or a partnership of which Islas Development, LLC (the "Developer") or a related person to the Developer is the general partner (the "Project"). NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN, the public hearing will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 6:00 p.m., (or as soon thereafter as the agenda permits), in the City Council Chambers, 1275 Main Street, El Centro, California 92243. All interested persons are encouraged to attend and be heard. Any comments regarding this item may be raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City Council of the City of El Centro at, or prior to, the public hearing. For further information, contact City Hall, Community Development Department-Planning & Zoning Division, 1275 Main Street, El Centro, California 92243 Telephone 760-337-4545. L. Diane Caldwell, CMC City Clerk L105 Au23
INVITATION FOR BIDS
1. GENERAL INFORMATION The City of El Centro ("the City") is inviting bids for the McGee Park Restrooms Project located at 375 S. 1st Street El Centro, California. 2. SCOPE OF WORK The work involves all site work and utility connections as marked in the approved set of plans to construct a restroom and concession building. The work involves demolition, concrete slab and foundations, framing, masonry work, plumbing, electrical, metal roofing, painting, flooring, tile work, landscaping and fencing. 3. PROJECT SCHEDULE To be completed within ninety (90) calendar days after the issuance of a Notice to Proceed. 4. PROPOSAL REQUIREMENTS SEALED PROPOSAL will be accepted at the Office of the City Clerk, City Hall, 1275 Main Street, El Centro, California until 2:00 PM local time on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at which time all proposals will be publicly opened and read aloud. A summary of the bids will be presented to the City Council at its meeting of October 15, 2019, at 6:00 PM in the City Council Chambers, 1275 Main Street, El Centro, California. Each bid must be submitted in a sealed envelope bearing on the outside the name of the bidder, his/her address, and the name of the project for which the bid is submitted. If forwarded by mail, the sealed envelope containing the bid must be enclosed in another envelope addressed as specified in the bid form. No bids will be accepted electronically or by fax. PLANS & SPECIFICATIONS: Copies of plans and specifications (bid book) may be obtained at Planetbids.com via the City of El Centro's website www.cityofelcentro.org. Bidders are also responsible for checking the City's website at www.cityofelcentro.org for any addenda that may be posted. MANDATORY PRE-BID MEETING: Bidders are required to attend a pre-bid meeting, which will be conducted by the City's Construction Manager at 2:00 PM on Thursday, September 5, 2019. The meeting will be held at the City's Community Services Department Conference Room located at 1249 Main Street in El Centro. The object of the meeting is to acquaint bidders with the site conditions and mandatory bidding requirements. At that meeting, the City's Equal Opportunity Program goals and reporting procedures will be discussed. No bid will be received unless it is made on the prescribed bid form furnished by the City. Each bid must be accompanied by a guaranty of cash, certified check, cashier's check or bid bond made payable to the City of El Centro for an amount equal to at least ten percent (10%) of the bid. Such guaranty will be forfeited should the bidder to whom the contract is awarded fail to enter the contract. All guaranties are to be returned after the contract is awarded. In addition to the required documents listed on page 4, the bid may be considered incomplete and be disqualified if any of the following information is not provided. 1. On the bid form(s), the unit price items must be written in figures and total contract price must be written in words and figures. The words and figures shall appear on the blank spaces provided. 2. On pages 23-24, the Subcontractor's Listing shall be completed. If no subcontractor will be used, indicate an "X" mark on the space provided for "No subcontractor." The contractor shall possess a Class B license at the time this contract is awarded. Prevailing Wage Rates: The salary and wage for any classification shall be the higher of the current applicable State of California or Federal wage rates. In accordance with the provisions of Labor Code 1770 to 1781 as duly enacted by the State of California, the City Council has ascertained the general prevailing rate of wages applicable to the work to be done as those shown in the specifications of the work. Information on the current state prevailing wages can be obtained by contacting the State of California, Department of Industrial Relations, Division of Labor Statistics and Research, 45 Fremont Street, Suite 1160, San Francisco, California, 94105, (415) 972-8628 or from the California Department of Industrial Relations' internet website at http://www.dir.ca.gov. The Federal minimum wage rates for this project as predetermined by the United States Secretary of Labor are set forth in the books issued for bidding purposes entitled "Proposal and Contract," and in copies of this book that may be examined at the offices described above where project plans, special provisions and proposal forms may be seen. Addenda to modify the Federal minimum wage rates, if necessary, will be issued to holders of "Proposal and Contract" books. Future effective general prevailing wage rates, which have been predetermined and are on file with the California Department of Industrial Relations are referenced but not printed in the general prevailing wage rates. If there is a difference between the minimum wage rates predetermined by the Secretary of Labor and the general prevailing wage rates determined by the Director of the California Department of Industrial Relations for similar classifications of labor, the contractor and subcontractors shall pay not less than the higher wage rate. The City will not accept lower State wage rates not specifically included in the Federal minimum wage determinations. This includes "helper" (or other classifications based on hours of experience) or any other classification not appearing in the Federal wage determinations. Where Federal wage determinations do not contain the State wage-rate determination otherwise available for use by the Contractor and subcontractors, the contractor and subcontractors shall pay not less than the Federal minimum wage rate, which most closely approximates the duties of the employees in question. All bids are to be compared on the basis of the Engineer estimate of the quantities of work to be done. A bid will only be accepted from a contractor who is licensed in accordance with the provisions of Chapter 9, Division 3, of the Business and Professions Code of the State of California as amended. Contractor and Subcontractor Registration with Department of Industrial Relations. A contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Public Contract Code 4104, or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as that term is defined in Division 2, Part 7, Chapter 1 of the Labor Code, unless currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code 1725.5. It is not a violation of Labor Code 1771.1 for an unregistered contractor to submit a bid that is authorized by Business and Professions Code 7029.1 or by Public Contract Code 10164 or 20103.5, provided the contractor is registered to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code 1725.5 at the time the contract is awarded. A bid shall not be accepted nor any contract or subcontract entered into without proof of the contractor's and all subcontractor's current registration to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code 1725.5. AWARD BASIS: The contract will be awarded based on the lowest responsive and responsible base bid as shown in the bid proposal form. See bid proposal form for further clarification. Special attention of all prospective bidders is called to "Proposal Requirements and General Conditions" annexed to the blank form of the proposal for full directions as to bidding, etc. If bidder is a corporate entity and is awarded the contract, prior to execution of the contract, the contractor shall submit satisfactory, documentary proof that the person(s) executing said contract on the behalf of said corporation has authority to do so. Pursuant to California Public Contract Code 22300, the Contractor has the option of substituting securities for any money that is withheld by the City. Refer to section 1-23 of the General Conditions for further information. THIS PROJECT IS FUNDED WITH CDBG FUNDS AND THUS IS SUBJECT TO ADDITIONAL STATE AND FEDERAL REQUIREMENTS CITY'S RIGHTS RESERVED: The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any informality in a bid, and to make awards in the interest of the City. DATE: ____________________ CITY OF EL CENTRO, CALIFORNIA _____________________________ L. Diane Caldwell, City Clerk L113 Au23
