090 Legal Ads|
School Board Seat Opening
The district board of the Magnolia Union Elementary School District will accept applications for an open position on the district school board. Applications can be picked up Monday - Friday in the district office - 4502 Casey Road, Brawley, CA 92227. Applicants must live in a residence within the school district boundaries. Applications are due no later than 4:00 PM, Monday, January 11, 2021. L920 J8,10,11
090 Legal Ads|
Notice of Public Hearing City of Imperial-City Council
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the City of Imperial City Council on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 7:00 P.M. The public hearing will be held at the City of Imperial Council Chambers located at 200 W. 9th Street, Imperial, CA 92251. The City Council will conduct the first reading of an Ordinance Text Amendment to Chapter 10 of the Imperial Municipal Code. The proposed Ordinance Text Amendment will implement a program for green waste recycling for commercial operations and multi-family residential dwellings (5 units or more) pursuant to the mandates outlined in AB 1826 per the State of California. The following proposed ordinance text amendment is not subject to review under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to CEQA Guidelines sections 15060(c)(2) [the activity will not result in a direct or reasonably foreseeable indirect physical change in the environment] and 15061 (b)(3) [there is no possibility the activity in question may have a significant effect on the environment]. Copies of pertinent information are available for review at the Community Development Department at Imperial City Hall during regular business hours. If you would like to know more about the proposed project prior to the public hearing, please contact Lisa Tylenda, Planner at (760) 355-3326 or via email at ltylenda@cityofimperial.org. Any person desiring to comment on the above project may do so in writing or may appear in person at the public hearing. Written comments should be directed to Ms. Debra Jackson, City Clerk, City of Imperial, 420 South Imperial Avenue, Imperial, CA 92251. Please reference the project name in all written correspondence. Please note that the meeting will be conducted pursuant to the provisions of the Governor's Executive Order N-29-20. To protect our constituents, City officials and City staff, the City requests all members of the public to follow the California Department of Health Services' guidance and the County of Imperial Public Health Office Order for the control of COVID-19 restricting group events and gatherings and maintaining physical distancing. Additional information regarding COVID-19 is available on the City's website at www.cityofimperial.org 1. If you choose to attend the City Council meeting in person, you will be required to wear appropriate face covering and maintain appropriate physical distance, i.e. maintain a 6-foot distance between yourself and other individuals. Please note seating is limited. 2. You are strongly encouraged to observe the City Council meetings via Livestream at the City of Imperial Facebook page. 2. Email public comments to cityclerk@cityofimperial.org by 5:00 pm on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. Comments received by 5:00 pm will be read into the record. Debra Jackson City Clerk L921 J10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.