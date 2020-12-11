090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202010000610 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
GUILLERMO AVALOS PLUMBING SERVICES 1427 River View El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1427 River View
El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Luis Guillermo Avalos Villalobos
Residence Address:
1427 River View El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 679-7297
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5) Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on: X
03/01/2015
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
11/28/2020
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Luis Guillermo Avalos Villalobos, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/29/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/28/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L863 N20,27,D4,11
090 Legal Ads|
LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT, NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF LIEN PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at the public auction pursuant to Business and Professions Code Section 21700 et esq. and the Civil Code of the State of California beginning with Section 1998 the following household and personal property as identified by tenant name and storage unit number to-wit: The following units are located at Packers Mini Storage, 665 Old Highway 111, in the City of Brawley, County of Imperial, State of California:
#B5-Jeffo, Aice F #B78-Arce, Ben #B205-Rodriquez, Torres Victor Alfonso #B229-Heath, Gregory Steven #B55-Negron, Mary Jane #B135-Castillo, Leonardo Ramirez
The following units are located at Packers Imperial Mini Storage, 2327 US Hwy 86, in the City of Imperial, County of Imperial, State of California: #F96-Bowie, Carolyn This sale will be competitive bidding on Friday, December 18th, 2020 at 9 a.m. in Brawley and 11:00 a.m. in Imperial. All units listed above to be sold for storage fees and we reserve the right to bid at the sale and to delete any unit prior to sale. Goods must be removed same day as sale with a refundable cleaning deposit required. CASH ONLY L864 D6,11
090 Legal Ads|
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS On-Call HVAC Maintenance and Repair RFP #2021-02
The Calexico Unified School District ("District") is requesting qualified persons, firms, partnerships, corporations, associations, or professional organizations to provide on-call Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning ("HVAC") maintenance and/or repair services, under the annually adjusted statutory bid limit, which is $95,200 in 2020 (this amount will be adjusted in subsequent years), including all labor, parts and material necessary. Respondents to this Request for Proposal ("RFP") should mail or deliver five (5) bound copies, one (1) unbound copy and one (1) electronic copy on CD or flash drive of their submittals, as further described herein, to:
Mr. Cesar L. Vega, Assistant Superintendent, Business Services Calexico Unified School District 901 Andrade Avenue, Calexico, CA 92231
All responses are due by 2:00 p.m., on January 5, 2021. FAX OR EMAIL RESPONSES WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED. LATE SUBMITTALS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED OR CONSIDERED. Questions regarding this RFP must be submitted in writing by e-mail to Giovanna Gil-Lamadrid at bids@cusdk12.org on or before December 14, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. Answers will be posted on the District website by 2:00 p.m. on December 17, 2020.
Each Response must conform and be responsive to the requirements set forth in this RFP. The District reserves the right to waive any informalities or irregularities in received Submittals. Further, the District reserves the right to reject any and all Responses and to negotiate contract terms with one or more respondent firms. CALEXICO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT L878 N27,D4,11
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000612 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
NEW STEEL FABRICATORS 505 Emerson Ave. Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
505 Emerson Ave.
Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Ernesto Vega Jr.
Residence Address:
505 Emerson Ave. Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 879-8258
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 10/30/2020
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
11/29/2020
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Ernesto Vega Jr.
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/30/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/29/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L883 N27,D4,11,18
090 Legal Ads|
ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to sections 21700-21716 of the Business & Professions Code, Section 2328 of the UCC, Section 535 of the Penal Code and Provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on or after December 18, 2020 at 9:00 am using an online auction at www.storageauction.net Property to be sold as follows: Misc. household goods, personal items, furniture, clothing, toys, and or business fixtures belonging to the following: Customer Name Unit No. Sara Arellano B33 Rosemary Garcia D08 Wendy Gomez E65 Eduardo Martinez P34 Kevin Meza A77 Eduardo Alberto Trujillo B17 Erik Ricardo Alcaraz Zamora C54 Jennifer Contreras E40 Joel Ramirez D66 Luz Aguilar E143 Joe Carranza C38 Daniel Constante E133 Carlos Flores E30 Jesus Gallegos H139 Jeffery Silva RV25 Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party L884 D4,11
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000630 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
SMALL STEPS CHILD CARE 1622 Aurora Dr. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1622 Aurora Dr.
El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Small Steps Inc.
Residence Address:
1622 Aurora Dr. El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 235-7068
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation C4625932
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 11/01/2020
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
12/10/2020
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Jessica Flores, President
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 11/10/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 11/09/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L888 D4,11,18,25
090 Legal Ads|
CITY OF CALEXICO NOTICE OF INVITING BIDS NEW WATERLINE - Ollie to Alley W/SR-111 For SR-98 WIDENING PROJECT
GENERAL The City of Calexico is hereby inviting Licensed "A" General Engineering Contractors to submit SEALED BIDS PROPOSALS at the Office of the City Clerk, City Hall, 608 Heber Avenue, Calexico, California until 3:00 PM on December 29, 2020 at which time all proposals will be publicly opened and read aloud. Late, fax or emailed BIDS will be considered unresponsive. A summary of the bids and a recommendation to award the Bid to the lowest and responsive Bidder, will be presented to the City Council at their meeting of January 6, 2021 in the City Council Chambers, 608 Heber Avenue, Calexico, California. A Pre-Bid Meeting will be held on December 16, 2020. Digital Copies of the Plans and Specifications may be requested by email to Ivan Negrete, Assistant Engineer (engineering@calexico.ca.gov) at the City Engineering Office, 608 Heber Avenue, Calexico, California. The City of Calexico will try to Up-Load the Plans & Specifications in the City's Web Site. SCOPE OF WORK The City of Calexico is inviting bids for the construction of 2 PHASES. PHASE 1 consisting of +- 1,374 Linear Feet of New 8" Water Line along the south side of SR-98 (aka W. Birch Ave.) - between Ollie Ave. and the Alley located west of SR-111- including 4 New Fire Hydrants and 6 New Water Meters on the south side of SR-98, including, +- 150 Linear Feet of New 12" Water Line across SR-98 (along Ollie Ave.), including, +-70 Linear Feet of New 24" Sewer Line across the north side of SR-98 (along Ollie Ave.) and One New Sewer Manhole on the north side of SR-98, as shown on the Project Plans. PHASE 2 consisting of +- 390 Linear Feet of New 8" Water Line along Harold Ave. and along the Alley located west of SR-111, including the installation and/or connection of water service lines, fire hydrants, to the new water lines. Both Phases of the project will include traffic control implementation and erosion control. PROJECT SCHEDULE The Project PHASE 1 shall be completed within 74 calendar days after contract has been awarded and the Notice to Proceed has been issued to the Contractor, and, PHASE 2 shall be completed within 14 Calendar days after the completion of PHASE 1. PROPOSAL REQUIREMENTS Each bid must be submitted in a sealed envelope bearing on the outside the name of the bidder, his/her address, and the name of the project for which the bid is submitted. If forwarded by mail, the sealed envelope containing the bid must be enclosed in another envelope addressed as specified in the bid form. No bid will be received unless it is made on the prescribed bid form furnished by the Public Works Manager or Acting City Engineer. Each bid must be accompanied by a guarantee of cash, certified check, and cashier check or bidders' bond made payable to the City of Calexico for an amount equal to at least ten percent of the bid. Such guarantee to be forfeited should the bidder to whom the contract is awarded fails to enter the contract. All guarantees are to be returned after the contract is awarded. The bid may be considered incomplete and be disqualified if any of the following information is not provided. Proposal/Bid Form Workmen's Compensation Certificate Bid Bond Drug/Alcohol Testing Requirements Proposal Agreement Noncollusion Affidavit Subcontractor's Listing Corporate Certification Partnership Information 1. On the bid form(s), the unit price items, and total contract price must be written in words and fig ures. The words and figures shall appear on the blank spaces provided. 2. Subcontractor's Listing shall be completed. If no subcontractor will be used, indicate an "X" mark on the space provided for "No" subcontractor. PREVAILING WAGE RATES In accordance with the provision of Section 1770 to 1781 of the Labor Code as duly enacted by the State of California, the City Council of the City of Calexico has ascertained the general prevailing rate of wages applicable to the work to be done as those shown in the specifications of the work. Information on the current prevailing wages can be obtained by contacting the State of California, Department of Industrial Relations, Division of Labor Statistics and Research, P.O. Box 603, San Francisco, California 94101 (415) 737-2794 or http://www.dir.ca.gov/dlsr/PWD/index.htm. All bids are to be compared on the basis of the Public Works Manager or Acting City Engineer's estimate of the quantities of work to be done. A bid will only be accepted from a Contractor who is licensed in accordance with the provisions of Chapter 9, Division 3, of the Business and Professions Code of the State of California as amended. In addition, the Contractor, sub- contractors, and suppliers shall also have a business license issued by the City prior to commencing work. Special attention of all prospective bidders is called to "Proposal Requirements and General Conditions" annexed to the blank form of the Proposal for full directions as to bidding, etc. If bidder is a corporate entity and is awarded the contract, prior to execution of the contract, Contractor shall submit satisfactory, documentary proof that the person(s) executing said contract on the behalf of said corporation has authority to do so. CITY'S RIGHT RESERVED: The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any informality in a bid, and to make awards in the interest of the City. CITY OF CALEXICO, CALIFORNIA Authorized by: J. Carlos Romero, Acting City Engineer December 7, 2020 L893 D11,18
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.