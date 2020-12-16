090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE CALLING FOR REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL CALEXICO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT INTERNAL CONNECTIONS, E-RATE PROGRAM RFP# 2021-01
PROPOSAL DUE: JANUARY 15, 2021 by 3:00pm Documents available at: www.cusdk12.org/erate Technology Department Eduardo Perez erate@cusdk12.org Delivery Place: Calexico Unified School District Technology Department 901 Andrade Ave. Calexico, CA 92231 Publication Date: December 9, 2020 and December 16, 2020 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Calexico Unified School District acting by and through its Governing Board, hereinafter referred as "District", will receive up to, but no later than the above-stated request for proposal deadline, sealed proposals at the place identified above for the award of a contract for project described. The district reserves the right to reject any or all Request for Proposals or to waive any irregularities or informalities in any proposal or in the process. L887 D9,16
