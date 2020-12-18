090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000612 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
Fictitious Business Name(s):
NEW STEEL FABRICATORS 505 Emerson Ave. Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
505 Emerson Ave.
Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Ernesto Vega Jr.
Residence Address:
505 Emerson Ave. Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 879-8258
ID#:
This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 10/30/2020
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
within 30 days after a fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
11/29/2020
7)
I declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Ernesto Vega Jr.
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/30/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/29/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L883 N27,D4,11,18
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000630 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
Fictitious Business Name(s):
SMALL STEPS CHILD CARE 1622 Aurora Dr. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1622 Aurora Dr.
El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Small Steps Inc.
Residence Address:
1622 Aurora Dr. El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 235-7068
ID#:
This business is conducted by:
A Corporation C4625932
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 11/01/2020
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
within 30 days after a fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
12/10/2020
7)
I declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Jessica Flores, President
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 11/10/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 11/09/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L888 D4,11,18,25
CITY OF CALEXICO NOTICE OF INVITING BIDS NEW WATERLINE - Ollie to Alley W/SR-111 For SR-98 WIDENING PROJECT
GENERAL The City of Calexico is hereby inviting Licensed "A" General Engineering Contractors to submit SEALED BIDS PROPOSALS at the Office of the City Clerk, City Hall, 608 Heber Avenue, Calexico, California until 3:00 PM on December 29, 2020 at which time all proposals will be publicly opened and read aloud. Late, fax or emailed BIDS will be considered unresponsive. A summary of the bids and a recommendation to award the Bid to the lowest and responsive Bidder, will be presented to the City Council at their meeting of January 6, 2021 in the City Council Chambers, 608 Heber Avenue, Calexico, California. A Pre-Bid Meeting will be held on December 16, 2020. Digital Copies of the Plans and Specifications may be requested by email to Ivan Negrete, Assistant Engineer (engineering@calexico.ca.gov) at the City Engineering Office, 608 Heber Avenue, Calexico, California. The City of Calexico will try to Up-Load the Plans & Specifications in the City's Web Site. SCOPE OF WORK The City of Calexico is inviting bids for the construction of 2 PHASES. PHASE 1 consisting of +- 1,374 Linear Feet of New 8" Water Line along the south side of SR-98 (aka W. Birch Ave.) - between Ollie Ave. and the Alley located west of SR-111- including 4 New Fire Hydrants and 6 New Water Meters on the south side of SR-98, including, +- 150 Linear Feet of New 12" Water Line across SR-98 (along Ollie Ave.), including, +-70 Linear Feet of New 24" Sewer Line across the north side of SR-98 (along Ollie Ave.) and One New Sewer Manhole on the north side of SR-98, as shown on the Project Plans. PHASE 2 consisting of +- 390 Linear Feet of New 8" Water Line along Harold Ave. and along the Alley located west of SR-111, including the installation and/or connection of water service lines, fire hydrants, to the new water lines. Both Phases of the project will include traffic control implementation and erosion control. PROJECT SCHEDULE The Project PHASE 1 shall be completed within 74 calendar days after contract has been awarded and the Notice to Proceed has been issued to the Contractor, and, PHASE 2 shall be completed within 14 Calendar days after the completion of PHASE 1. PROPOSAL REQUIREMENTS Each bid must be submitted in a sealed envelope bearing on the outside the name of the bidder, his/her address, and the name of the project for which the bid is submitted. If forwarded by mail, the sealed envelope containing the bid must be enclosed in another envelope addressed as specified in the bid form. No bid will be received unless it is made on the prescribed bid form furnished by the Public Works Manager or Acting City Engineer. Each bid must be accompanied by a guarantee of cash, certified check, and cashier check or bidders' bond made payable to the City of Calexico for an amount equal to at least ten percent of the bid. Such guarantee to be forfeited should the bidder to whom the contract is awarded fails to enter the contract. All guarantees are to be returned after the contract is awarded. The bid may be considered incomplete and be disqualified if any of the following information is not provided. Proposal/Bid Form Workmen's Compensation Certificate Bid Bond Drug/Alcohol Testing Requirements Proposal Agreement Noncollusion Affidavit Subcontractor's Listing Corporate Certification Partnership Information 1. On the bid form(s), the unit price items, and total contract price must be written in words and fig ures. The words and figures shall appear on the blank spaces provided. 2. Subcontractor's Listing shall be completed. If no subcontractor will be used, indicate an "X" mark on the space provided for "No" subcontractor. PREVAILING WAGE RATES In accordance with the provision of Section 1770 to 1781 of the Labor Code as duly enacted by the State of California, the City Council of the City of Calexico has ascertained the general prevailing rate of wages applicable to the work to be done as those shown in the specifications of the work. Information on the current prevailing wages can be obtained by contacting the State of California, Department of Industrial Relations, Division of Labor Statistics and Research, P.O. Box 603, San Francisco, California 94101 (415) 737-2794 or http://www.dir.ca.gov/dlsr/PWD/index.htm. All bids are to be compared on the basis of the Public Works Manager or Acting City Engineer's estimate of the quantities of work to be done. A bid will only be accepted from a Contractor who is licensed in accordance with the provisions of Chapter 9, Division 3, of the Business and Professions Code of the State of California as amended. In addition, the Contractor, sub- contractors, and suppliers shall also have a business license issued by the City prior to commencing work. Special attention of all prospective bidders is called to "Proposal Requirements and General Conditions" annexed to the blank form of the Proposal for full directions as to bidding, etc. If bidder is a corporate entity and is awarded the contract, prior to execution of the contract, Contractor shall submit satisfactory, documentary proof that the person(s) executing said contract on the behalf of said corporation has authority to do so. CITY'S RIGHT RESERVED: The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any informality in a bid, and to make awards in the interest of the City. CITY OF CALEXICO, CALIFORNIA Authorized by: J. Carlos Romero, Acting City Engineer December 7, 2020 L893 D11,18
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Sections 21700-21716 of the Business & Professions Code, Section 2328 of the UCC. Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell at a public sale by competitive bidding on the 12th Day of January, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at: Interstate Mini-Storage, 1845 South 4th Street, El Centro CA, 92243 County of Imperial, State of California, the following: John Alvarez: Mattress, Microwave, Sofa, 2 Vacuum, Bed Frame, Center Table, Misc Brown Boxes, Shelve, Satellite Boxes. Elban Cervantes: Misc brown Boxes, MiscTote's, Lamps, CD'S, Kid Bed, 2 Vacuum, 2 Mattress, Misc Kids Toys, Cooler, 2 Shovels, 3 Center Piece table, Rake. Carlos Cuevas: 2 Luggage, 2 Battery Kids Car, 2 Shovels, Buffer, Misc Tools, Light Covers. Brittney DeFrate: Fan, Vacuum, Misc Tote's, Luggage, Mini Doley. Notaya Fletcher: 2 TV Boxes, Misc Black Small Bags, Luggage. Dalila Homoki: 2000 Winnebago 20', Vin: 1GBJG31J2X1107990, License: 5KVD218 CA Victoria Luis: Misc Toys, Bed Frame, Stroller, Misc Tote's, Labtop. Estee Maloy: Green Couches, Box Spring, Bed Frame, Chairs, Tool Box ,Frame, Table Center, Lamp, Books, Misc Brown Boxes, 1 Speaker, Shelve. Jesse Ramirez: Desk, Chair, Bed, Blankets, Broom, Misc Brown Boxes, Plastic Shelve, Metel Shelve, Ice Chest, Misc Plastic Bags. Najae Stafford: 3 Luggage, Stroller, Misc Clothes, Misc Trash Bags. Michael Thurlow: Misc Brown Boxes, Piano, Luggage, 2 Fan, Mattress, Living Room Chairs, Blankets, Misc Tote's, Misc Kitchen Pots Dollyrose Villalon: Metal Shelves, Misc Tote's, Barbies, Guitar Case, Ladder, Board Games, Xmas Wrapping Papers, Luggage. L894 D18,26
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING OF THE CITY OF EL CENTRO TO DISCUSS AN AMENDMENT TO ITS 2020-2021 DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT (HUD) ANNUAL ACTION PLAN FOR THE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT (CDBG) PROGRAM
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of El Centro will conduct a public hearing before the City Council on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 6:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the agenda permits, at the City Council Chambers, located at 1275 Main Street, El Centro, CA to discuss an amendment to its 2020-2021 CDBG Annual Action Plan associated with the Carlos Aguilar Phase III Project and Graffiti Abatement Program for utility boxes. The amendment consists of allocating un-programmed CDBG funds in the amount of $266,000 towards two proposed projects. The first proposed project is the Carlos Aguilar Phase III Project, which includes the installation of irrigation system to service the north end of the park, installation of new zeroscape landscaping, installation of a new monument sign, and purchase of grass seed. The amount to be allocated to this project is $241,000. The second proposed project is the Graffiti Abatement Program, which will include the installation of artwork on various utility boxes. The amount to be allocated to this project is $25,000. Per the Citizen Participation requirements of the CDBG Program, the City is required to have a 30-day public comment period. The public comment period will be January 6, 2021, to February 4, 2021. Citizens may also provide comments the day of the public hearing. The City is soliciting input regarding the proposed amendment. Due to current public health restrictions, all City Council meetings are being held virtually only. All members of the public are able to participate via Zoom or Facebook livestream. The information for participation in these platforms is listed below. The purpose of the public hearing will be to give citizens an opportunity to make their comments known. If you are unable to virtually attend the public hearing, you may direct written comments to the City of El Centro, Community Services Department, Economic Development Division, 1249 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243 or you may call (760) 337-4543. In addition, information may be obtained at the above address between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on weekdays. If special accommodations are required due to sensory impairment/disability, please contact the Economic Development Division at (760) 337-4543 to arrange for those accommodations to be made. The Facebook livestream will be available at Facebook.com/ElCentroCA. To participate and make a public comment, join the Zoom meeting: Optional dial-in number 1 (669) 900-6833; Meeting ID: 873 7520 7451; Passcode: 758192 L896 D18
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000678 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
Fictitious Business Name(s):
THE MUNCH TRUCK 411 E. 5th St. Holtville, CA 92250 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
346 E State St.
El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Richard Ray Viesca
Residence Address:
346 E State St. El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 540-2412
ID#:
This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
within 30 days after a fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
1/06/2021
7)
I, Richard Ray Viesca declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Richard Ray Viesca
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 12/07/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 12/06/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L899 D18,25,J1,8
