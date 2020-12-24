090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF SURPLUS REAL PROPERTY SALE
Public notice is hereby given that the Imperial Unified School District ("District") intends to dispose of surplus real property located at 2294 W. Vaughn Rd. in an unincorporated part of Imperial County, California, formerly known as the Westside School Site, APN 051-300-010. The sale of the Property shall be subject to minimum terms and conditions, as well as the procedures specified in the "District's Resolution Of Intention To Sell The Westside Elementary School Site Through A Public Auction And Call For Bids," which the majority of the Governing Board adopted on November 12, 2020. Copies of this Resolution and the Bid Form are available by contacting Superintendent, Bryan Thomason at (760) 355-3200 x 77067 or bthomason@imperialusd.org. The Property shall be sold at a Public Auction which shall occur during a public meeting of the District's Governing Board at 5:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter may be called, on January 14, 2021 in the District's Board Room, adjacent to the District Office located at 219 North E Street, Imperial, California. Interested bidders must submit written bids on the District's bid forms. All written bids must be signed, sealed, and received by January 13, 2021 at 1:00 pm and delivered to the Governing Board, c/o Bryan Thomason, Imperial Unified School District, 219 North E Street, Imperial, California, 92251. Written bids will be opened during the Public Auction. Interested bidders are also invited to submit oral bids during the Public Auction. L886 D24,31,J7
