090 Legal Ads|
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Sections 21700-21716 of the Business & Professions Code, Section 2328 of the UCC. Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell at a public sale by competitive bidding on the 12th Day of January, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at: Interstate Mini-Storage, 1845 South 4th Street, El Centro CA, 92243 County of Imperial, State of California, the following: John Alvarez: Mattress, Microwave, Sofa, 2 Vacuum, Bed Frame, Center Table, Misc Brown Boxes, Shelve, Satellite Boxes. Elban Cervantes: Misc brown Boxes, MiscTote's, Lamps, CD'S, Kid Bed, 2 Vacuum, 2 Mattress, Misc Kids Toys, Cooler, 2 Shovels, 3 Center Piece table, Rake. Carlos Cuevas: 2 Luggage, 2 Battery Kids Car, 2 Shovels, Buffer, Misc Tools, Light Covers. Brittney DeFrate: Fan, Vacuum, Misc Tote's, Luggage, Mini Doley. Notaya Fletcher: 2 TV Boxes, Misc Black Small Bags, Luggage. Dalila Homoki: 2000 Winnebago 20', Vin: 1GBJG31J2X1107990, License: 5KVD218 CA Victoria Luis: Misc Toys, Bed Frame, Stroller, Misc Tote's, Labtop. Estee Maloy: Green Couches, Box Spring, Bed Frame, Chairs, Tool Box ,Frame, Table Center, Lamp, Books, Misc Brown Boxes, 1 Speaker, Shelve. Jesse Ramirez: Desk, Chair, Bed, Blankets, Broom, Misc Brown Boxes, Plastic Shelve, Metel Shelve, Ice Chest, Misc Plastic Bags. Najae Stafford: 3 Luggage, Stroller, Misc Clothes, Misc Trash Bags. Michael Thurlow: Misc Brown Boxes, Piano, Luggage, 2 Fan, Mattress, Living Room Chairs, Blankets, Misc Tote's, Misc Kitchen Pots Dollyrose Villalon: Metal Shelves, Misc Tote's, Barbies, Guitar Case, Ladder, Board Games, Xmas Wrapping Papers, Luggage. L894 D18,26
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.