090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Imperial County Board of Supervisors will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., in the Board Chambers, County Administrative Center, 940 West Main Street, Suite 211, El Centro, California to consider adopting a new Conflict of Interest Code for the following agencies as listed below pursuant to the California Political Reform Act. Brawley Elementary School District Central Union High School District Heber Elementary School District Imperial Community College District Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District Seeley County Water District " Westmorland Union Elementary School District Due to COVID-19, remote participation is highly recommended. Please arrange with the Clerk of the Board at (442) 265-1020 prior to the scheduled hearing date should you wish to review supporting documentation and/or participate in providing a public comment.
BLANCA ACOSTA Interim Clerk of the Board of Supervisors County of Imperial
L897 D27
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.