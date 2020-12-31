090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF SURPLUS REAL PROPERTY SALE
Public notice is hereby given that the Imperial Unified School District ("District") intends to dispose of surplus real property located at 2294 W. Vaughn Rd. in an unincorporated part of Imperial County, California, formerly known as the Westside School Site, APN 051-300-010. The sale of the Property shall be subject to minimum terms and conditions, as well as the procedures specified in the "District's Resolution Of Intention To Sell The Westside Elementary School Site Through A Public Auction And Call For Bids," which the majority of the Governing Board adopted on November 12, 2020. Copies of this Resolution and the Bid Form are available by contacting Superintendent, Bryan Thomason at (760) 355-3200 x 77067 or bthomason@imperialusd.org. The Property shall be sold at a Public Auction which shall occur during a public meeting of the District's Governing Board at 5:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter may be called, on January 14, 2021 in the District's Board Room, adjacent to the District Office located at 219 North E Street, Imperial, California. Interested bidders must submit written bids on the District's bid forms. All written bids must be signed, sealed, and received by January 13, 2021 at 1:00 pm and delivered to the Governing Board, c/o Bryan Thomason, Imperial Unified School District, 219 North E Street, Imperial, California, 92251. Written bids will be opened during the Public Auction. Interested bidders are also invited to submit oral bids during the Public Auction. L886 D24,31,J7
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE AND OF INTENTION TO TRANSFER ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE LICENSE (U.C.C. 6101 et seq. and B & P 24074 et seq.) Escrow No. L-038983-JL
Notice is hereby given that a bulk sale of assets and a transfer of alcoholic beverage license is about to be made. The names, Social Security or Federal Tax Numbers and address of the Seller/Licensee are: SUNHEE INC., 445 E. MAIN STREET, EL CENTRO, CA 92243 The business is known as: PHO BAY The names, Social Security or Federal Tax Numbers and addresses of the Buyer/Transferee are: ATNP COMPANY, INC., 2017 RAVENHILL COURT, FULLERTON, CA 92831 As listed by the Seller/Licensee, all other business names and addresses used by the Seller/Licensee within three years before the date such list was sent or delivered to the Buyer/Transferee are: NONE The assets to be sold are described in general as: FURNITURE, FIXTURE AND EQUIPMENT, TRADENAME, GOODWILL AND COVENANT NOT TO COMPETE and are located at: 445 E. MAIN STREET, EL CENTRO, CA 92243 The kind of license to be transferred is: ON-SALE BEER AND WINE-EATING PLACE now issued for the premises located at: 445 E. MAIN STREET, EL CENTRO, CA 92243 The anticipated date of the sale/transfer is JANUARY 22, 2021 at the office of: TOWER ESCROW INC, 3400 W. OLYMPIC BLVD, #201, LOS ANGELES, CA 90019 The amount of the purchase price or consideration in connection with the transfer of the license and business, including the estimated inventory $3,000.00, is the sum of $30,000.00, which consists of the following: DESCRIPTION, AMOUNT: BUYER DEPOSIT INTO ESCROW IN THE AMOUNT OF $5,000.00; BUYER WILL ADDITIONALLY DEPOSIT IN THE AMOUNT $25,000.00 It has been agreed between the Seller/Licensee and the intended Buyer/Transferee, as required by Sec. 24073 of the Business and Professions code, that the consideration for the transfer of the business and license is to be paid only after the transfer has been approved by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. DATED: OCTOBER 2, 2020 SELLERS: SUNHEE INC., A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION, BUYERS: ATNP COMPANY, INC., A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION ORD-142945 IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS 12/31/2020 L907 D31
PUBLIC HEARING
The Housing Authority of the City of Calexico (HACC) will hold a Public Hearing in accordance with HUD requirements to allow the public to comment to revisions made to its PHA 5-Year Agency Plan 2020-2024. The public and residents are encourage to participate by submitting their comments in writing to by January 14, 2021 before noon. The information is available for your review, posted at the HACC Main Office bulletin board located at, 1006 E. Fifth Street, Calexico, CA. Public Hearing will take place at Hector Mario Esquer Building, 850 Eady Avenue, Calexico, CA on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 5:30 PM. L908 D31,J7
COUNTY OF IMPERIAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
GENERAL PLAN ADMENDMENT #20-0003 - INCORPORATION OF THE UPDATED MULTI-JURISDICTIONAL HAZARD MITIGATION PLAN INTO SAFETY ELEMENT
Date of Meeting: January 12, 2021 Time of Meeting: 11:00 a.m. Place of Meeting: 940 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243 Project Type: Imperial County Planning and Development Services Department (ICPDS). The intent is to include the updated Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan into the Imperial County's Safety Element as an Appendix pursuant to Assembly Bill 2140 and as required by recent State law. The project is exempt from CEQA per Section 15061 (b)(3). This is a Countywide project. Project Numbers & Names General Plan Amendment (GPA #20-0003) - Incorporation of the updated Multi-J urisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan into Safety Element Project Name/ Applicants: Imperial County Planning and Development Services (ICPDS) Department Location: Countywide PLEASE ACCEPT THIS AS A NOTICE TO INFORM YOU, as a property owner, tenant, or interested citizens, that the Board of Supervisors of the County of Imperial, California will conduct a public hearing, as part of a scheduled meeting, on the following General Plan Amendment (GPA #20-0003) project. The Board of Supervisors will consider approving, conditionally approving, or denying, General Plan Amendment (GPA #20-0003). 1. Approve General Plan Amendment #20-0003 incorporating the updated Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan into the Imperial County's Safety Element as an appendix. All interested individuals are encouraged to attend and be heard. All supporting documentation may be reviewed at the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors Office located at 940 Main Street, Suite 209, El Centro, CA during regular business hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Environmental documentation is also available at www.icdps.com. Should you wish to participate and/or provide public comment via remotely please arrange with the Clerk of the Board prior to the scheduled hearing date. Si usted requiere esta informacin en espaol, por favor de llamar al (442) 265-1736.
BLANCA ACOSTA Clerk of the Board of Supervisors County of Imperial, State of California
L909 D31
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the CITY OF EL CENTRO, will receive up to, but not later than 5:00 p.m. on January 29, 2021, sealed proposals for the award of a contract concerning Fair Housing Services for the Community Development Block Grant for the Community Services Department, Economic Development Divisions Housing Rehabilitation Program. To be considered, an original proposal and two (2) copies must be received in the Community Services Department, Economic Development Division, 1249 Main Street, El Centro, California, 92243, by the time specified above. At a minimum, it is anticipated that the prospective proposer will furnish the expertise of qualified professional personnel necessary to accomplish the work. The objective of all work performed pursuant to this Request for Proposal (RFP) is that the City intends to immediately proceed with the selection of a consultant pertaining to the Citys Fair Housing Services for the Community Development Block Grant Program for the Community Services Department, Economic Development Divisions Housing Rehabilitation Program. The selection process is identified in the (RFP). For more information and/or to request a complete copy of the RFP, please contact the Community Services Department - Economic Development Division at (760) 337-4543. L911 D31
