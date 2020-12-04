090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202010000610 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
GUILLERMO AVALOS PLUMBING SERVICES 1427 River View El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1427 River View
El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Luis Guillermo Avalos Villalobos
Residence Address:
1427 River View El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 679-7297
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5) Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on: X
03/01/2015
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
11/28/2020
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Luis Guillermo Avalos Villalobos, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/29/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/28/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L863 N20,27,D4,11
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS On-Call HVAC Maintenance and Repair RFP #2021-02
The Calexico Unified School District ("District") is requesting qualified persons, firms, partnerships, corporations, associations, or professional organizations to provide on-call Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning ("HVAC") maintenance and/or repair services, under the annually adjusted statutory bid limit, which is $95,200 in 2020 (this amount will be adjusted in subsequent years), including all labor, parts and material necessary. Respondents to this Request for Proposal ("RFP") should mail or deliver five (5) bound copies, one (1) unbound copy and one (1) electronic copy on CD or flash drive of their submittals, as further described herein, to:
Mr. Cesar L. Vega, Assistant Superintendent, Business Services Calexico Unified School District 901 Andrade Avenue, Calexico, CA 92231
All responses are due by 2:00 p.m., on January 5, 2021. FAX OR EMAIL RESPONSES WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED. LATE SUBMITTALS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED OR CONSIDERED. Questions regarding this RFP must be submitted in writing by e-mail to Giovanna Gil-Lamadrid at bids@cusdk12.org on or before December 14, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. Answers will be posted on the District website by 2:00 p.m. on December 17, 2020.
Each Response must conform and be responsive to the requirements set forth in this RFP. The District reserves the right to waive any informalities or irregularities in received Submittals. Further, the District reserves the right to reject any and all Responses and to negotiate contract terms with one or more respondent firms. CALEXICO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT L878 N27,D4,11
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000612 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
NEW STEEL FABRICATORS 505 Emerson Ave. Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
505 Emerson Ave.
Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Ernesto Vega Jr.
Residence Address:
505 Emerson Ave. Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 879-8258
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 10/30/2020
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
11/29/2020
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Ernesto Vega Jr.
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/30/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/29/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L883 N27,D4,11,18
ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to sections 21700-21716 of the Business & Professions Code, Section 2328 of the UCC, Section 535 of the Penal Code and Provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on or after December 18, 2020 at 9:00 am using an online auction at www.storageauction.net Property to be sold as follows: Misc. household goods, personal items, furniture, clothing, toys, and or business fixtures belonging to the following: Customer Name Unit No. Sara Arellano B33 Rosemary Garcia D08 Wendy Gomez E65 Eduardo Martinez P34 Kevin Meza A77 Eduardo Alberto Trujillo B17 Erik Ricardo Alcaraz Zamora C54 Jennifer Contreras E40 Joel Ramirez D66 Luz Aguilar E143 Joe Carranza C38 Daniel Constante E133 Carlos Flores E30 Jesus Gallegos H139 Jeffery Silva RV25 Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party L884 D4,11
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE AND OF INTENTION TO TRANSFER ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE LICENSE (U.C.C. 6101 et seq. and B & P 24074 et seq.) Escrow No. L-038985-JL
Notice is hereby given that a bulk sale of assets and a transfer of alcoholic beverage license is about to be made. The names, Social Security or Federal Tax Numbers and address of the Seller/Licensee are: TAE HUNG INC, 416 SOUTH J STREET, IMPERIAL, CA 92251 The business is known as: K SUSHI BAR & GRILL The names, Social Security or Federal Tax Numbers and addresses of the Buyer/Transferee are: IMPERIAL ASIAN FOOD, INC, 2017 RAVENHILL COURT, FULLERTON, CA 92831 As listed by the Seller/Licensee, all other business names and addresses used by the Seller/Licensee within three years before the date such list was sent or delivered to the Buyer/Transferee are: NONE The assets to be sold are described in general as: FURNITURE, FIXTURE, AND EQUIPMENT, TRADENAME, GOODWILL, COVENANT NOT TO COMPETE AND ABC LICENSE and are located at: 416 SOUTH J STREET, IMPERIAL, CA 92251 The kind of license to be transferred is: ON-SALE BEER AND WINE-EATING PLACE, now issued for the premises located at: 416 SOUTH J STREET, IMPERIAL, CA 92251 The anticipated date of the sale/transfer is DECEMBER 29, 2020 at the office of: TOWER ESCROW INC, 3400 W. OLYMPIC BLVD, #201, LOS ANGELES, CA 90019 The amount of the purchase price or consideration in connection with the transfer of the license and business, including the estimated inventory $30,000.00, is the sum of $450,000.00, which consists of the following: DESCRIPTION, AMOUNT: BUYER DEPOSIT INTO ESCROW IN THE AMOUNT OF $10,000.00; BUYER WILL DEPOSIT ADDITIONALLY IN THE AMOUNT OF $440,000.00 It has been agreed between the Seller/Licensee and the intended Buyer/Transferee, as required by Sec. 24073 of the Business and Professions code, that the consideration for the transfer of the business and license is to be paid only after the transfer has been approved by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. DATED: OCTOBER 2, 2020 TAE HUNG INC, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION, IMPERIAL ASIAN FOOD, INC, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION 120362 IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS 12/4/2020 L885 D4
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000630 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
SMALL STEPS CHILD CARE 1622 Aurora Dr. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1622 Aurora Dr.
El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Small Steps Inc.
Residence Address:
1622 Aurora Dr. El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 235-7068
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation C4625932
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 11/01/2020
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
12/10/2020
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Jessica Flores, President
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 11/10/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 11/09/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L888 D4,11,18,25
