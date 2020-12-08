090 Legal Ads|
T.S. No. 19-20043-SP-CA Title No. 190649669-CA-VOI A.P.N. 048-332-012-000 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 05/30/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, (cashier's check(s) must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation), drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an "as is" condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Michael G Jones, and Marla J Jones, husband and wife as joint tenants Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 06/07/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-027590 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of Imperial County, CA. Date of Sale: 01/07/2021 at 2:00 PM Place of Sale: At the North Entrance to the County Courthouse, 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA. 92243 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $247,155.88 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 874 Ronald St Brawley, CA 92227 A.P.N.: 048-332-012-000 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder's sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call or visit this Internet Web site www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 19-20043-SP-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 11/16/2020 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1455 Frazee Road, Suite 820 San Diego, CA 92108 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 855-219-8501; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com By: Rachael Hamilton, Trustee Sales Representative 12/01/2020, 12/08/2020, 12/15/2020 CPP350772 L870 D1,8,15
COUNTY OF IMPERIAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
WEST WIND PARKING STORAGE, INC. General Plan Amendment #19-0002, Zoned Change #19-0003 and Conditional Use Permit #19-0013 Date of Meeting: December 8, 2020 Time of Meeting: 11:00 a.m. Place of Meeting: 940 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243 Project Type: The General Plan Amendment proposes to change the designation of 20 acres (under Assessor Parcel Number 054-240-023-000) from A-2 (General Agriculture) to Specific Plan Area for the expansion of the truck parking facility, as well as to change the designation of Assessor Parcel Numbers 054-240-022-000, 054, 240-024-000 and 054-240-025-000 (currently existing industrial use facilities) from A2 (General Agriculture to Specific Plan Area. The Zone Change proposes to convert the existing A-2 (General Agriculture) zone for Assessor Parcel Number 054-240-023-000 to M-1 (Light Industrial) zone for the expansion of a freight storage yard, as well as a Zoning Map correction for Assessor Parcel Number 054-240-022-000 and 054-240-025-000, currently zoned C-2 (General Commercial) zone to M-1 (Light Industrial) zone. The Conditional Use Permit is for the proposed expansion of the freight storage yard project. Project Numbers & Names General Plan Amendment #19-0002, Zone Change #19-0003 and Conditional Use Permit #19-0013 Project Name/ Applicants: West Wind Parking Storage, Inc. Location: 429 E. Heber Road, Heber, CA (Assessor Parcel Numbers 054-240-022-000, 054-240-023-000, 054-240-024-000 & 054-240-025-000). PLEASE ACCEPT THIS AS A NOTICE TO INFORM YOU, as a property owner, tenant, or interested citizens, that the Board of Supervisors of the County of Imperial, California will conduct a public hearing, as part of a scheduled meeting, on the following General Plan Amendment #19-0002, Zone Change #19-0003 and Conditional Use Permit #19-0013. The Board of Supervisors will consider approving, conditionally approving, or denying, General Plan Amendment #19-0002, Zone Change #19-0003 and Conditional Use Permit #19-0013. 1. Adopt the "Mitigated Negative Declaration, with Mitigations Monitoring and Reporting Program" by finding that the proposed project with the proposed Mitigation Measures will not have a signif icant effect on the environment as recommended at the Environmental Evaluation Committee (EEC) meeting held on August 27, 2020; 2. Make the De Minimus Finding as determined at the August 27, 2020 EEC hearing that the proj ect will not individually or cumulatively have an adverse effect on Fish and Wildlife Resources, as defined in Section 711.2 of the Fish and Game Codes; and 3. Approve the attached Resolutions with Findings for General Plan Amendment #19-0002. 4. Approve Zone Change #19-0003. 5. Adopt the attached Resolution and Findings, approving Conditional Use Permits 19-0013, sub ject to all of the Conditions of Approval and authorize the Planning and Development Services Director to sign the CUP upon receipt from the applicant. All interested individuals are encouraged to attend and be heard. All supporting documentation may be reviewed at the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors Office located at 940 Main Street, Suite 209, El Centro, CA during regular business hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Environmental documentation is also available at www.icdps.com. Should you wish to participate and/or provide public comment via remotely please arrange with the Clerk of the Board prior to the scheduled hearing date. Si usted requiere esta informacin en espaol, por favor de llamar al (442) 265-1736.
BLANCA ACOSTA Clerk of the Board of Supervisors County of Imperial, State of California
L873 D8
