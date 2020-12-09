090 Legal Ads|
Trustee Sale No. 20634 Loan No.1036 Title Order No.1583340CAD APN 064-062-017-000 FKA 064-062-010-000 TRA No. 006015 Notice of Trustee's Sale Note: There is a summary of the information in this document Attached *PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE 2923.3(a), The summary of information referred to above is not attached to the recorded copy of this document but only to the copies provided to the Trustor. You are in default under a deed of trust dated 06/15/2015. Unless you take action to protect your property, it may be sold at a public sale. If you need an explanation of the nature of the proceedings against you, you should contact a lawyer. On 12/15/2020 at 02:00PM, Action Foreclosure Services, Inc., a California Corporation as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on June 19, 2015 as Doc#2015012398 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Imperial County, California, executed by: H & M Fuel, inc., a California Corporation, as Trustor, will sell at public auction to the highest bidder for Cash (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier's check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). At: At the north entrance to the County Courthouse 939 Main Street El Centro CA, all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California describing the land therein: Lots 1 through 4 inclusive, block 83, Resubdivision of block 67 to 88, both inclusive of Imperial, City of Imperial, County of Imperial, state of California, according to map no. 885 in book 1 page 7 of official maps on file in the office of the county recorder of San Diego County. A copy of said map being on file in the office of the county recorder of Imperial County.. The property heretofore described is being sold "as is". The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 144 South J Street, Imperial, Ca 92251-1640.The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $1,013,836.00 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The Beneficiary may elect to bid less than the full credit bid. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. Notice to potential bidders: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. Notice to property owner: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (619) 704-1090 or visit this Internet Web site innovativefieldservices.com, using the file number assigned to this case 20634. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. For any other inquiries, including litigation or bankruptcy matters, please call (619) 704-1090 or fax (619) 704-1092.11/16/20 Action foreclosure Services, Inc. 7839 University Avenue Suite 211 La Mesa, Ca 91942 (619) 704-1090 Sale Information Line (949)860-9155 or innovativefieldservices.com John M. Allen, Vice President (IFS# 22344 11/25/20,12/02/20,,12/09/20) L866 N25,D2,9
NOTICE CALLING FOR REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL CALEXICO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT INTERNAL CONNECTIONS, E-RATE PROGRAM RFP# 2021-01
PROPOSAL DUE: JANUARY 15, 2021 by 3:00pm Documents available at: www.cusdk12.org/erate Technology Department Eduardo Perez erate@cusdk12.org Delivery Place: Calexico Unified School District Technology Department 901 Andrade Ave. Calexico, CA 92231 Publication Date: December 9, 2020 and December 16, 2020 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Calexico Unified School District acting by and through its Governing Board, hereinafter referred as "District", will receive up to, but no later than the above-stated request for proposal deadline, sealed proposals at the place identified above for the award of a contract for project described. The district reserves the right to reject any or all Request for Proposals or to waive any irregularities or informalities in any proposal or in the process. L887 D9,16
CITY OF CALIPATRIA REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS for Resident Engineering and Construction Management Services for the Date Street Roadway and Pedestrian Improvements Project Between Highway 111/Sorenson Avenue and Railroad Avenue FEDERAL-AID PROJECT NUMBER STPCML-5243 (017)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Calipatria (hereinafter referred to as the "City"), acting by and through its City Council, is requesting PROPOSALS from qualified construction management and field inspection professionals to provide Resident Engineering and Construction Management Services for the following project in the City:
Date Street Roadway and Pedestrian Improvements Project Between Highway 111/Sorenson Avenue and Railroad Avenue also referred to as the "City of Calipatria - Date Street Improvements Project"
Funding for this project is provided through the federally-funded Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Program (CMAQ) and Surface Transportation Block Grant (STBG), as well as State Local Partnership Program (SLPP) funding. Consultants shall follow the Caltrans Local Assistance Procedures Manual (LAPM) Guidelines and procedures for Federal Highway Projects. Full time inspection services shall be provided for the duration of the construction work. SUBMISSION DEADLINE: Receipt up to, but no later than 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 5, 2021. To be considered for negotiation and award of a contract, five (5) paper copies and one (1) electronic copy (CD or USB Flash Drive) of proposals must be received by the date and time specified above in a sealed package at:
Calipatria City Hall 125 North Park Avenue Calipatria, California 92233 Attention: Romualdo Medina, City Manager
Any agreement entered into pursuant to this notice will incorporate the provisions of Federal Davis-Bacon law and State Labor Code of the State of California. Compliance with the higher of Federal or State prevailing rates of wages established by Davis Bacon and the State Director of Industrial Relations will be required. This includes compliance with prevailing wage rates and their payment in accordance with California Labor Code, Section 1720 and 1775. Affirmative action to ensure against discrimination in employment practices on the basis of race, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, or religion will also be required. Questions can be directed to the City of Calipatria Project Administrator listed below. Copies of this Request for Proposals can be obtained on the http://www.calipatria.com website or at the address listed below:
Mr. Romualdo Medina City Manager/Project Administrator 125 North Park Avenue Calipatria, California 92233 Phone: (760) 348-4141
The Schedule of Events for the Resident Engineering and Construction Management Services Procurement Phase is as follows: Issue Request for Proposal December 9, 2020 Proposal Due January 5, 2021 at 4:00 PM Bid Evaluation/Caltrans DLAE Review January 6, 2021 City Awards Contract January 12, 2021 Notice to Proceed January 12, 2021 Proposals will be evaluated by a committee. It is the City's intention to select the Consultant whose fee, qualifications and understanding of the project are deemed most advantageous to the City in accordance with this Request for Proposals. The Selection Committee's recommendation will be forwarded to the Calipatria City Council for final determination. The City reserves the right to reject any or all Proposals, or to waive any irregularities or informalities in any proposals or in the proposal and selection process. Agreements shall not be entered into with a consultant without an adequate financial management and accounting system as required by 48 CFR Part 16.301-3, 49 CFR Part 18, and 48 CFR Part 31. The Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBE) Goal for resident engineering and construction management services is 16%. L892 D9
